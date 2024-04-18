Taurus season 2024 horoscopes: How your sign will be affected

Get ready to relax. The season of the luxurious, generous earth sign Taurus has begun.

The sun enters Taurus around 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 19, 2024, where it will stay until May 20.

Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's go over what the The following day, April 20, Jupiter and Uranus align in Taurus, a rare transit encouraging us to embrace radical change in our lives.

The full moon in Scorpio on April 23 calls for personal transformation and growth. Mercury turns direct on April 25 in Aries, ending the retrograde journey that began on April 1, providing an opportunity for reflection.

Venus enters Taurus on April 29, bringing indulgence, romance and practicality to our hearts ... and wallets.

Mars enters Aries on April 30, intensifying our passion and energy.

On May 2, Pluto begins its retrograde journey in Aquarius, encouraging us to keep track of our progress.

The new moon in Taurus on May 7 intensifies our desire for pleasure, decadence and creativity. Mercury enters Taurus on May 15, making us feel inflexible in our opinions.

Here's more on how the Taurus season may affect your sun sign.

Aries

The of triumph will be satisfying after a period of setbacks. A win is a win, just be careful not to become too arrogant about it. Apply the knowledge you have gained during your hard times and strive to be a kinder, more compassionate person.

Taurus

Feeling out of your comfort zone can actually be a good thing. It's only by reaching for things that we can grow. Yes, you may be faced with challenges — but during your solar return, you will be happy to know that you aren't just growing old, you're growing up.

Gemini

Let the memories that lie deep within your heart rise to the surface. Embracing a bit of sentimentality will help you connect with your true self and orient yourself toward the path that aligns most with your spirit.

Cancer

Consider taking a class this month. Remember you’re a student and not the teacher. You have accrued wisdom and life experience, yes, but there is always more to know — so allow yourself to be taught for a change.

Leo

If you love your job but want to be considered for a promotion or raise, it’s important to up your game before approaching your boss. Make sure you are fully committed to staying in your current position. You might find that other opportunities speak to you more.

Virgo

Do you ever dream of a brand-new life? It might seem like a distant dream — but changes can have a domino effect. Take small steps guided by enthusiasm. If it brings you joy and doesn't harm others, then move in that direction. It won't even feel like work.

Libra

It’s time to face the issues that you’ve been pretending don't exist. If you don't, they will continue to cause frustration. This is the time to just do it, instead of avoiding doing it. You got this, Libra!

Scorpio

You're in search for a collaborator: Someone who can help your ideas soar, and be as loyal and committed as you are. When searching for a project partner, consider leveraging your personal connections. Often, the ideal partner may be someone you already know and trust. Building a business or endeavor with a reliable individual can lead to gains.

Sagittarius

You may discover that you’re developing stronger connections with your co-workers. Consider organizing an evening out to socialize and get to know each other better. Not only will this help break up the monotony of the office environment, but it’ll also create a more positive and friendly atmosphere among colleagues.

Capricorn

Take a leap of faith and express what's in your heart. You’ll be a little nervous, but speaking honestly is the best way to deepen your existing bond or spark a new one. Let people know how you feel.

Aquarius

Believe in yourself, even when — especially when — it feels like no one else does. Owning your power is going to be key in the days ahead. You will be able to unlock the parts of yourself you keep hidden from the world. You’ll feel stronger and able to take on anything that comes your way without worrying about the consequences.

Pisces

Your to-do list is never-ending. While it may seem important to accomplish everything, the truth is: You can't. The list will always grow — which is why you can't put your obligations before your sense of health. Constantly rushing can drain your energy and leave you feeling overwhelmed. Taking some time for yourself is essential.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive