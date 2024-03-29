Mercury goes retrograde April 1. What it means for you

Mercury retrograde is back. The transit of the fast-moving planet happens about three or four times each year — and is always dreaded for its supposed impact on transportation and communication.

This retrograde occurs between the lunar eclipse on March 25 and the total solar eclipse on April 8. Here's what to know.

What are the dates of Mercury retrograde?

The first Mercury retrograde of 2024 spans from April 1 to 25.

The effects of the retrograde period have already started. Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow on March 18. Mercury will be in its post-retrograde shadow, known as the retroshade, until May 13.

What is Mercury retrograde?

Mercury retrograde is an optical illusion that occurs when the planet Mercury appears to move backwards in the night sky. In reality, the Earth briefly overtakes Mercury in its orbit, creating a visual effect.

Even if Mercury isn't really moving backward, astrologers think the period has an effect on earthly life.

Astrologically speaking, retrogrades — which occur in other planets, too — are thought to interfere with the realms that the planet governs. Since Mercury rules communication, information and travel, the retrograde period is said to affect these areas.

During Mercury retrograde, we may feel pressured to make quick choices or act impulsively. Take a moment to reflect before acting. Be mindful of miscommunications. If possible, take a breath before engaging in an argument to avoid saying hurtful words that may have a lasting impact. In short, it’s OK to take your time.

Here’s how the retrograde will affect your Sun sign.

Aries

You might discover a desire to reconnect with people you’ve lost touch with in the recent months or years. Approach them kindly to establish a new relationship. You may find that it is wise to test the waters before being too forceful in your communication to ensure you’re both on the same foot.

Taurus

Focus on your happiness in private. Taking a break from the limelight and social scene to recharge your energy can be beneficial, and when your birthday season arrives, you’ll be ready to celebrate with enthusiasm. In the meantime, use the next several weeks to meditate and focus your energy.

Gemini

If you’re feeling disconnected from your professional aspirations at the moment, it might be time to reassess them. You don’t have to decide what you want now. Simply take time for dreaming. Don’t be afraid to think big and have the hope pursue what truly makes you happy.

Cancer

You'e feeling uncertain about your career goals right now. Remember, success takes time and patience. Don’t get discouraged on the present. Keep your eye on your intentions. Good and exciting news is coming, but there will be a delay.

Leo

Give yourself time to find your next obsession. Read books. Watch movies. Inject some newness into your life. You will find yourself filled with ideas that can propel you forward.

Virgo

Imposter syndrome can make you hesitant to express yourself. Don’t let it hold you back. It’s all right to feel uncertain sometimes, but always strive to let your light shine bright.

Libra

Now's not the best time to sign a new contract or start a new endeavor if you can avoid it. Try to wait until after the retrograde if an opportunity comes your way. During this period, things may be unpredictable, and unforeseen issues may arise, causing your interest to wane. As a result, you may reconsider whether this opportunity is the best fit for you.

Scorpio

If you’re feeling exhausted and overwhelmed, it may be helpful to take a step back and prioritize your health and wellness. Now is a good opportunity to decompress and manage any long-term issues that are causing you stress, as they can often be addressed with proper care and focus on yourself. Instead of always helping others, take this time to focus on yourself to heal.

Sagittarius

It’s natural to feel like your old ideas are resurfacing and that you want to use them to create something new. It is time to dust them off, get to work, and see how you can reimagine them for the future. You might be pleasantly surprised by the results and what you can accomplish. Don’t give up on the past! Your ideas are resurfacing now.

Capricorn

When planning for home repairs or renovations, it’s important to stick to your decisions and plans to avoid mishaps along the way. You shouldn’t totally deviate from your originally intended direction.

Aquarius

It’s OK if you feel overwhelmed by the number of tasks you have to complete in a day. Remember, there is no need to rush the process just because you don’t have a deadline or are not getting paid for it. You can always finish your projects or errands the next day. So, don’t push yourself to the limit and take a break if needed.

Pisces

Managing your finances during uncertain times, such as now, can be challenging, but creating a budget or evaluating your monthly expenses can help prevent overspending. This way, you will have enough money set aside for unexpected expenses or emergencies that may arise.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.