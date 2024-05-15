Scorpio and Capricorn compatibility: What to know about the 2 signs coming together

This is probably the hardest working duo in the zodiac. Both Scorpio and Capricorn share an admirable worth ethic. This pairing is one of stability and success. When Scorpio’s intensity meets Capricorn’s practicality, a super team is formed.

Even though they're both powerhouses, mutual respect is needed if this is going to work. They need to remember their shared goals, rather than their shared sense of competition. A relationship is not a race.

All About Scorpio and Capricorn: The basics

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Capricorn

Dates: Approximately Dec. 22 to Jan. 20

Element: Air

Modality: Mutable

Planetary ruler: Saturn

Represented by: The sea goat

Famous Capricorns: Dolly Parton, John Legend, Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, Diane Keaton, Lebron James, Michelle Obama, Jared Leto, Zooey Deschanel, Elvis Presley, Diane Keaton, Tiger Woods, Ricky Martin, Betty White

Scorpio and Capricorn personalities

Scorpio

Scorpios are intense and mysterious. They are driven by passion and are fiercely determined to pursue their goals. Emotionally deep and wise, Scorpios want authenticity and can easily read body language. Although they are secretive, Scorpios are fiercely loyal. They are seen as magnetic and alluring. Scorpios are powerful and know how to make an entrance. They can be prone to being jealous and controlling. Despite their complexities, they are incredibly resilient and can transform any challenge into an opportunity for growth.

Capricorn

Good luck finding a harder working, true blue companion than a Capricorn. This sign is highly loyal, but careful with who they decide to choose as a companion. They set high goals for themselves and usually attain them through sheer determination, encouraging those in their lives to follow their example. They can sometimes be judgmental in the name of self-preservation, but they respond well to consistency and stability, which they strive to provide. Although Capricorn can be stubborn, once you’ve gotten them to open up, they will have much more tolerance for hearing you out.

Overall Scorpio-Capricorn compatibility

Scorpio and Capricorn have a lot in common. They are both deep signs that value ambition and loyalty, and share a strong work ethic. They both think they are heading in a deliberate direction. When they decide to go the same way, they're unstoppable. The occasional power struggle may arise as both these signs like to be in charge but it is up to them to have mutual respect for one another. Both signs are loyal to one another and this builds a corner to their relationship. Together, Scorpio and Capricorn are marked for a journey of success.

Friendship

These two signs get along famously. They share the same ambition and work ethic. They are known to be reliable, driven and focused. These two might clash from time to time because they both like being in charge. That aside, this is primed to be a relationship of mutual respect and growth. Capricorn and Scorpio create an alliance that will stand the test of time.

Romance

Can you feel the love? When it comes to Scorpio and Capricorn coming together, the feeling is almost immediately palpable. These two are very attracted to one another and to the shared vision they see in the other's eyes. Both signs do not beat around the bush. They create a powerful and meaningful connection almost immediately. Scorpio’s intensity complements Capricorn’s grounded nature creating harmony and stability. Scorpio and Capricorn also have a physical connection that is off the charts. These two will build a romance that is both powerful and enduring.

Marriage

Scorpio and Capricorn are built for marriage. These two signs are committed to one another. They share the same dreams and want to make the most out of their union. Capricorn can hold space for Scorpio's emotions while Scorpio can appreciate how sensible Capricorn is. Even when they're fighting, they still are rooting for one another. The connection will just keep getting deeper.

Colleagues:

Count on Scorpio and Capricorn to get things done. These two are goal diggers. Both signs have an incredible work ethic so collaboration will be easy for them. They are efficient and can get work out fast. At times, these two might disagree on who gets to spearhead a project but having the same goals for success will help them put their egos aside. There’s no backstabbing here as both signs have a strong respect for one another.

Famous Scorpio and Capricorn couples

Mads Mikkelsen (Scorpio) and Hanne Jacobsen (Capricorn)

Robert Mapplethorpe (Scorpio) and Patti Smith (Capricorn)

Peter Jackson (Scorpio) and Fran Walsh (Capricorn)