22 gifts the Virgo in your life really wants, according to an astrologer

Virgo energy is self-possessed, competent, systematic, helpful, perfectionistic, devoted and often reserved. Virgo energy is logical, calm and composed — at least on the surface — and oriented towards putting care into action and being of service.

Compared to other times of year, there’s an increased chance that your overachiever friends were born between August 23rd and September 22nd, which is Virgo season in Western astrology.

What to know about Virgos | Types of gifts to buy Virgos | Best self-care gifts | Best home gifts | Best food & drink gifts | Best wearable gifts | How we chose

What should I know about Virgos?

Virgos tend to hold high standards for themselves and others. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, “Virgos are known for their analytical tendencies. They are intelligent and practical. On a bad day, they can be a tad picky and critical. Their sharp wits get them out of trouble and allow them to understand others as well as the world around them on a deep level.”

Virgo’s downfalls can be a pervasive, nitpicky criticism of themselves and others, a refusal to admit fault and a tendency towards being a “fixer” — even in situations where that isn’t healthy or helpful. In addition, Virgos can often repress parts of themselves that make them feel out of control, so many Virgos harbor a lot of intensity or rumination under the surface.

What types of gifts should I buy Virgos?

Anything that helps a Virgo to let go of perfectionism and cultivate radical acceptance of their whole, human self is extremely valuable.

Virgos also appreciate quality and can be bougie, but usually in an understated way (as opposed to Leos, whose vibe is bougie in a flashy way).

Since they’re such meticulous people, Virgos really appreciate gifts that are meticulously thoughtful and tailored to them.

As always, no one is just their Sun sign, as everyone has their own extremely detailed astrological chart that accounts for all sorts of nuances and contradictions. Still, we carefully curated an array of gifts that speak to the many facets of the Virgo experience.

Use the links below or keep scrolling to see all 22 of the best gifts for the Virgo in your life.

Best self-care gifts for Virgos

As much as it’s a strength for Virgos to be so competent and motivated, their perfectionism can often be debilitating. Instead of ruminating in spirals that lead to anxiousness, lower self-worth and self-sabotage, working towards releasing some of that perfectionism can be a game-changer.

This journal has brilliant prompts and exercises for doing that work, and it’s organized in a way that’s very satisfying and aesthetically pleasing to the Virgo mind.

Guided art kits are an incredibly soothing activity that Virgos can enjoy solo or with others, where they get their fix of attention to detail without having to overthink or tap into perfectionism mode.

This kit comes with watercolor paper, all the paints you’ll need, paintbrushes. If you don’t like this design, there are a wide variety of others to choose from.

Gua Sha is a skin care and lymphatic drainage practice from Traditional Chinese Medicine that takes some daily devotion, which Virgo excels at, and is so soothing and beneficial. This rose quartz Gua Sha tool comes with a whole tutorial booklet to learn how to use it for achieving different benefits, like reducing puffiness, promoting skin elasticity and increasing the efficacy of your skin care products.

For a tool that can be used both on the face and on the rest of the body to help move lymph and relieve muscle soreness, Yina's Gua Sha tool is another amazing option.

Everyone is talking about the moisturizing benefits of squalane products lately, like this face and body oil that's antioxidant-rich and lightweight yet very hydrating.

The squalane is sourced from sugarcane rather than shark livers, and the only other ingredient is alpinia speciosa leaf oil. I like using it on my face at night as well as my belly during pregnancy, and I wake up with my skin looking glowy and feeling hydrated. This is a skin care product that’s underrated and unassuming but high-performing — which is Virgo energy if I ever saw it.

If there’s anything Virgos love, it’s cleanliness and quality. These cold-processed soaps are made with organic, sustainably sourced ingredients like shea butter and pumice powder, and the scents are really nice.

I found out that they have amazing customer service when I ordered the five-pack for my partner for her birthday (because she’s obsessed with them): The package got stolen, and they sent me a free replacement of my order even though it wasn’t their fault.

Virgos take their peace and quiet very seriously, and eye masks can be especially helpful for folks with typical Virgo challenges like insomnia and anxiety.

Shop TODAY associate editor Fran Sales says, “I’ve tried quite a handful of sleep masks in my life and this is the only one that both blocks out light completely (like, literally pitch black) and is actually comfortable and breathable around my head — and it doesn’t pinch. If you’re wary of the high price tag and skeptical about the reviews saying it feels like a cloud (like I was), I can 100% tell you it is worth the hype.”

Best home gifts for Virgos

When I asked a group of Virgos about the best gifts they’ve ever gotten, a standout response was: one Virgo’s partner buying her a new set of windshield wipers and installing them when hers were getting worn out.

That is exactly the type of attentive, pragmatic, extra-thoughtful act of service that Virgos love to give and receive. Not to mention these wiper blades were named Best Wiper Blades of 2023 by several automotive publications. Just make sure they’re the right size for your Virgo’s vehicle before ordering!

This is the perfect book for a Virgo’s coffee table — nerdy but riveting, structured but full of beauty.

The artwork is a broad collection of high-quality prints illustrating complex geometry in motion, fractals and more. You don’t have to know or want to know what non-Euclidian geometry is to find yourself unable to stop flipping through the pages of this book.

Who irons or steams their clothes in the year 2024? People with major Virgo placements, that’s who. Maybe a rogue Capricorn or two.

This portable steamer makes it easier to get clothes looking sharp, presentable and free of the wrinkles that would drive a Virgo up the wall. It’s lightweight, portable, easier to use than an iron, and it glides easily without spitting or leaking water onto the clothes.

Virgos are the most likely sign of the zodiac to be vinyl snobs — they can appreciate the difference when it comes to listening to their favorite artists on vinyl, they take pride and care in building a good record collection — and let’s be real, they love the classic sophistication.

This affordable turntable is portable, comes in a wide array of colors and features Bluetooth compatibility.

Comfy blankets are great, but they’re not usually very easy to take with you everywhere. This travel blanket (an Oprah favorite) is ridiculously useful, as only a Virgo could fully appreciate — it’s perfect for planes, cars, outdoor evenings and even indoor spaces where the AC is turned up too high.

It serves as a blanket, a scarf and a pillow, and its compact and lightweight portability is as much of a selling point as is its coziness.

A good electric tea kettle is perfect for brewing coffee and tea at home; this saves money and creates daily moments of ritual and routine, both of which are right up Virgo’s alley. This one-liter steel kettle is fast and accurate, with a long spout for an even and precise pour over. It lets you set your desired water temperature in five-degree increments and even keep it at that temperature for up to 30 minutes, and it looks sophisticated but unpretentious on the countertop.

This is a big splurge, but a home composter is perfect for the devoted sign of Virgo, who’s likely to actually use it regularly. The Reencle seems to be the best home composter on the market, since it uses fermentation while most other home composters just dehydrate and chop up food scraps into smaller particles.

I have one and it’s incredible — it works quickly and quietly and leaves me with rich fertilizer for my garden. The downside is that home composters like this do use electricity, which increases their eco-footprint, but backyard composting can be surprisingly complex, and city compost pickup services can be cost-prohibitive.

Best food and drink gifts for Virgos

Making your own sourdough is cost-effective and incredibly rewarding, but it requires patience and dedication. It’s a simple and affordable process, but a little finicky.

Enter: Virgos, the sign most likely to succeed at making the best sourdough bread, crackers, pizza crust, etc. you’ve ever had. This particular starter has been going for over 200 years, originating from a famous bakery in San Francisco. It’s very active and comes with thorough instructions.

Stocking up your Virgo with some busy-day snacks is a love language, both to them and to yourself (have you ever seen a hangry Virgo? Then I don’t need to elaborate).

These fruit jerky strips are some of my all-time favorite snacks; they’re extremely portable and convenient while only containing two whole-food ingredients, and they’re both delicious and energizing. These banana pecan ones are my favorite, but the pineapple-coconut-chocolate ones are a close second.

Microgreens add a major nutrient-dense boost to salads, scrambles, smoothies and more, but they can be expensive and quick to go to waste when bought from the store or farmers market.

I’ve bought several of these kits, and I absolutely love them; they require no skill, no good lighting and very little effort; they grow in just seven to 10 days; the microgreens are delicious; and they grow beautifully every time.

The grow tray is reusable, so you can save money and just buy refill seed quilts when you run out. For the health-conscious Virgo, these smart little kits are perfect.

Matcha is an iconic Virgo beverage because it’s nutritive, energizing, earthy and distinguished. Drink blends featuring mushrooms always sound suspicious, but this blend is really delicious if you’re a matcha fan.

It’s made with antioxidant-rich, ceremonial-grade matcha and organic cordyceps mushrooms, which are adaptogenic and known for an array of health benefits. Note that this blend does contain 120 mg of caffeine per serving.

Best wearable gifts for Virgos

The no-makeup makeup look is very Virgo chic, since it’s understated and minimal but also elegant and put together.

This product gained TikTok fame and won acclaim for its light-coverage cream-to-powder finish that doesn’t get cakey or heavy, but balances oils and creates a more even look with skin tone and texture. This is for the people who prefer a BB cream to a heavier foundation, but most BB creams don’t come in inclusive shade ranges like this product does.

This is a simple tee that’s made of higher-quality, more durable, pilling-resistant material; it also dresses up more easily but can still be worn as casually as any other tee.

The 100% pima cotton material is a little thicker than your standard T-shirt but still cooling and breathable. It’s the perfect warm-weather staple for a Virgo because it’s understated, versatile and practical but still luxurious.

Virgo style is classic and sophisticated but never over the top, and a classic slip dress is elegant and particularly practical, since you can style it in so many ways.

Whether you dress it up with heels, dress it down with chunky sneakers, or dress it in the middle with a sweater layered on top, it’s a great wardrobe staple for Virgos with a more feminine style.

Another splurge, but few will appreciate an elite pair of noise-canceling headphones more than a Virgo. These are very comfy, sleek rather than bulky, stylish, durable, secure for wearing in the gym or other active environments, and the audio quality is fantastic. (One of Shop TODAY's editors goes for these over her AirPods when working in the office.)

Whether you need to improve your concentration in a noisy office or manage sensory overload, the noise-cancelation feature (which can be turned on and off) is a godsend.

How we chose the best gifts for Virgos

Katya Weiss-Andersson is a professional astrologer who specializes in Saturn returns and birth chart readings. With the help of fellow astrologer Lisa Stardust, ShopTODAY associate SEO editor Fran Sales and a council of helpful Virgos, Katya hand-picked a list of gifts painstakingly tailored to Virgo idiosyncrasies.

Virgos are so observant and sharp when it comes to noticing what their loved ones need, want and appreciate, and they deserve that same attentiveness in return. Katya picked these gifts to include some classic Virgo staples as well as some out-of-the-box selections that no one else will think to get them, all suiting a variety of styles and price points.