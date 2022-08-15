On Aug. 22, the sun enters Virgo and starts its annual romp in the earth sign. Virgo season — spanning from about Aug. 22 to Sept. 22 — is a time of reflection, relaxation, intellectualism, and hard work as we wrap up our summertime visions and head into fall.

As an earth sign (the other earth signs are Taurus and Capricorn), Virgo stands out for its analytical nature, attention to details, patient outlook and and gentle spirit. They work just as hard as the other earth signs, but are focused on the bottom line and making sure everything is done to perfection due to their superb organizational skills.

Ruled by Mercury, Virgo is like a cosmic detective who will uncover truths and help others gain clarity when needed. They won’t rest until matters are unearthed and revealed. This zodiac sign won’t necessarily go snooping, but will pay attention to the details in order to make a case for their claims.

Read on for an in-depth look at the Virgo personality, including traits and compatibility.

Virgos at work

For Virgos, there's no such thing as busy work. They take solace in filling out spreadsheets and filing documents, tasks others might find boring. Organizational jobs are oddly satisfying for Virgos, giving them the sense they left something better than how they found it.

As colleagues, Virgos are splendid. “Virgos like to get to know their colleagues and are always the first to ask you about your weekend. As an earth sign, they prefer not to indulge in office gossip and prefer to keep things strictly professional. Reliable and loyal, you can count on them to be your work BFF and confidante without worrying about your secrets getting out," Lauren Ash, resident astrologer of Sanctuary World, told TODAY.

Virgos revel in working in a group and will always cheer on their coworkers. Virgo are always coming up with innovative ideas and looking to the next best thing.

Virgo in love

Virgos are specific about the type of person they commit to, but they enjoy having fun with possible romantic contenders along the way. It can be hard for them to commit, but once they do, they're in it to win it.

“Many see Virgos as overly critical and nit-picky due to their meticulous nature — and as such, dating and relationships can be difficult for them. However, as an earth sign, they are incredibly loyal and won’t run at the first sign of conflict. This sensible and sensual sign sees commitment as a long–lasting endeavor, and they’re willing to put in the work," Ash said.

When a Virgo loves you, you'll know: They apply their methodical nature to giving attention and showing love. That said, they expect their efforts to be reciprocated, so be sure to step up if you're dating a Virgo.

Here’s how Virgo relates to other zodiac signs in friendships, partnerships, and love.

Virgo and Aries

This can be a highly transformative partnership if Virgo is willing to step out of their comfort zone. Both zodiac signs can evolve and grow at an exponential pace with each other's help. If they remain more focused on being right than on growth, though, then the relationship can become frustrating.

Virgo and Taurus

Virgo and Taurus are BFFs for life! When these two earth signs get together, they’ll find endless opportunity for laughter and chatter. They signs may find they have uncanny similarities when it comes to taste in everything, from food to movie night selections.

Virgo and Gemini

Both of these signs are ruled by the planet Mercury, which means that they will always have lots to talk about. The difference between the two is that Virgo is more intellectual and Gemini, more charming. When they get together, they analyze and comprehend matters on a deep level.

Virgo and Cancer

A friendship emerges very easily between these two zodiac signs, as they both inspire the other to live their best lives and move towards their dreams. They will always bounce ideas off each other and always have the other’s backs — no matter what happens or transpires in their personal journeys.

Virgo and Leo

These neighboring cosmic lovers can be the best of friends, but only if Leo opens up more to Virgo (and vice versa). Leo loves the way Virgo makes them feel, while Virgo is grateful for the spiritual insight and emotional development that the fire sign brings to their emotional life.

Virgo and Virgo

Two Virgos can mirror each other’s needs and desires, since they are the same zodiac sign. They share the same emotional and intellectual nature. Together they will want to create a better world through patience and understanding that can help future generations blossom.

Virgo and Libra

Virgo is straightforward and practical, which is why Libra’s wishy-washiness often confuses them. However, Virgo is dependent on their Libra partner for sound advice and security, which may override the bafflement of the earth sign in the long run. Libra makes Virgo feel both recognized and loved.

Virgo and Scorpio

When they're with Scorpio, Virgo finds it's easy to unfold and show an inner saucy side. This couple can have deep, soul-shattering conversations with incredible ease that can heal each other throughout the years.

Virgo and Sagittarius

The two may not see eye to eye, as Virgo thinks things out thoroughly and Sagittarius acts impulsively. If their shared love for knowledge can be the foundation of their relationship, rather than their approach to getting knowledge, then Virgo and Sagittarius will learn a lot form one another.

Virgo and Capricorn

The differences between these two signs work to bring them closer. As friends, they help each other see different aspects of situations, broadening their perspectives. Kind-mannered Virgo can bring innovative insights to steady Capricorn, while Capricorn cheers Virgo on from the sidelines, offering support and encouragement to strive.

Virgo and Aquarius

Both of these zodiac signs can sometimes exhibit an emotional aloofness which will actually bring them together through time, due to the fact that they don’t get involved with others on a deep emotional level quickly. They want to get to know each other before jumping in head first and committing.

Virgo and Pisces

Opposites can attract and sizzle when Virgo and Pisces unite. As long as they take the extra time to understand each other, then they will form lasting bonds. Virgo should try to be sensitive to Pisces' innate emotional needs.

Famous Virgos

Beyoncé

Zendaya

Keke Palmer

Prince Harry

Jimmy Fallon

Iyanla Vanzant

Sydney Sweeney

Blake Lively

Cameron Diaz

Lili Reinhart

Amy Poehler

Nick Jonas

Keanu Reeves

Kobe Bryant

Freddie Mercury

Salma Hayek

Sean Connery

Stephen King

Idris Elba

Pink

Melissa McCarthy

…And many more!

