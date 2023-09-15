Fire signs, explained: What to know about Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

In astrology, the 12 zodiac signs are divided up into four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Naturally, there are similarities between the three signs in each element.

The three fire signs — Aries, Leo and Sagittarius — are the sparky firecrackers of the zodiac, lively and gravitating, quite easily, toward the center of attention. Whereas Earth signs are grounded, fire signs are full of sparks of life.

They share the foundation of being light-bringers, but the three signs express their fieriness a bit differently. Read on for a breakdown of the three fire signs and how they differ.

What are the qualities of fire signs?

Fire signs are natural leaders and trailblazers. They're prone to lighting others’ ways, whether intellectually, through setting an example or through performance.

Fire signs make things happen, thanks to their go-getter spirit and optimistic outlook on life. If you're looking for a champion and a friend, a fire sign is your best bet.

What to know about Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Aries

Dates: March 21 to April 19

Modality: Cardinal

Ruling planet: Mars

Representation: The ram

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. As the placement would suggest, Aries like to be first. They like to get things started.

Manifestation comes easily to Aries, who believe that if they can dream it, they can do it. Aries is liable to bulldoze whatever stands in the way between them and their objective. This makes them a powerhouse to be reckoned with.

Watch out for Aries' impulsive streak, which can lead to arguments and misunderstandings. They act before thinking, simple as that. Their emotional reactions might seem erratic, but they generally come from a place of love (and occasionally pride).

If you need an advocate, tap an Aries. The warrior sign loves to get passionate with others and for a cause — as long as it aligns with their beliefs.

Leo

Dates: July 23 to Aug. 22

Modality: Fixed

Ruling planet: The Sun

Representation: The lion

Contrary to popular belief, not all Leos are dramatic. But they do have an ability to turn the mundane into a moment. To Leos, the world is a stage and they are better suited to strut across it than many other signs.

The lion is one of the more creative zodiac signs, and will often use their artistic impulses to make the world a better place by beautifying it. Their faith in others is strong, as long as they aren’t let down. Leos are very loyal and will bend over backwards to accommodate the ones they love, but they expect the sentiment to be reciprocated.

Their bold and fearless attitude can help them reach big heights — even grander than they had imagined — if they believe in themselves like they believe in others.

Sagittarius

Dates: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

Modality: Mutable

Ruling planet: Jupiter

Representation: The archer

Sagittarius is a party in a person.

The archer has a freedom-seeking and defiant streak that allows them to live in the moment and to embrace every possibility that comes their way with an open mind.

Never one to adhere to the status quo, Sagittarius walks to the vibrant beat of their own magnificent drummer and only answers to themselves. They’re always ready for anything — whether it be a last minute trip to Belize, an impromptu drive around town to score the best ice cream or a sit in at a college class.

Their never-ending well of curiosity encourages Sagittarius to travel and expand their intellect. You may run into problems if you try to pin a Sagittarius down, though. You have to let them come to you — and let them stay on their own accord.