Leo celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the lion?

Lights, camera, action. Leos thrive in the spotlight – and bring one everywhere they go. It's no surprise that some of pop culture's most theatrical performers are Leos, though some celebrity Leos may surprise you.

Leos are born between July 23 to August 22. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who wrote an overview of the Leo personality for TODAY.com, the fire sign is known to be generous, big hearted and somewhat dramatic.

Stars like Kylie Jenner, Madonna, and Tom Brady are mighty Leos — and so are many TODAY anchors. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Draper are all the lions of the zodiac.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda is one of many Leos on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hoda Kotb was born on Aug. 9th and has a Leo sun and moon! Co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager is a Sagittarius, also a fire sign — which might explain their friendship and chemistry.

Al Roker

Al Roker on Monday, July 24, 2023 Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

TODAY's own Al Roker is a proud Leo, and recently celebrated his 69th birthday.

Dylan Dreyer

Leo Dylan. Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is a Leo, too!

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

Joe Jonas was born Aug. 15, making him a Leo. His brother Nick Jonas is a Virgo and his brother Kevin Jonas is a Scoprio.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama was the former Leo in Chief. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The former president is a Leo. His wife Michelle Obama is a Capricorn.

Meghan Markle

The former Meghan Markle is a Leo. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images via Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan Markle shares a birthday with Barack Obama: Aug. 4.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a Leo, but what are her kids? Cindy Ord / MG23 / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was born on Aug. 10, making her a Leo. Her kids, Stormi and Aire, are both Aquariuses, her opposite sign.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Halle Berry was born on Aug. 14th, and she is a Leo sun and moon. Double whammy!

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence was born Aug. 15, making her a Leo.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has many Leo placements. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Born Aug. 1, Jason Momoa's sun is in Leo. So is his Venus, which rules passions and how a person loves.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady embraces the inner Leo. Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Brady, born Aug. 3, told Sports Illustrated his Leo side comes out on the football field.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has a fiery astrological makeup. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Entrepreneur, writer and pesonality was born on Aug. 3rd. Her moon is in Sagittarius, also a fire sign.

Greta Gerwig

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is a Leo. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Born Aug. 4, Grega Gerwig is a Leo. Her partner, Noah Baumbach, is a Virgo.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, born Aug. 6, is a Leo with a Libra moon.

Chris Hemsworth

Thor is a Leo. Tuane Fernandes / picture alliance via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth was born on Aug. 11.

Madonna

Like a Leo. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Born Aug. 16, the pop star is a Leo.

Steve Carrell

Steve Carell le 24 mai 2023 à Cannes Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Steve Carrell was born Aug. 14. His moon sign is in the water sign of Pisces.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is a fire sign. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Robert De Niro was born Aug. 17.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Born July 24, Jenny from the block is a Leo – and so is her husband, Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a Leo married to a Leo. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Ben Affleck's birthday is Aug. 15.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Demi Lovato's sun and Mercury signs are in Leo.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Andrew Garfield revealed his "big three" to W Magazine: Leo sun, Aquarius moon, and Pisces rising.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall is a Leo. Her "Sex and the City" character is not. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Born Aug. 21, Kim Cattrall is a Leo sun with an Aquarius moon. Her “Sex and the City" character, Samantha Jones, is a Taurus.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis is happy to be a Leo. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Viola Davis was born Aug. 11 and regularly shouts out other Leos.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is a Leo. David M. Benett / WireImage

Sandra Bullock was born July 26.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dua Lipa was born Aug. 22, the last day of Leo.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is a Leo. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

While he may be the voice behind the singing crocodile Lyle, Shawn Mendes is represented by the zodiac sign Leo.