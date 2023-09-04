IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Leo celebrities: Which of your favorite stars are born under the sign of the lion?

Many TODAY anchors are proud lions.
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Emily Cortes Flores

Lights, camera, action. Leos thrive in the spotlight – and bring one everywhere they go. It's no surprise that some of pop culture's most theatrical performers are Leos, though some celebrity Leos may surprise you.

Leos are born between July 23 to August 22. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who wrote an overview of the Leo personality for TODAY.com, the fire sign is known to be generous, big hearted and somewhat dramatic. 

Stars like Kylie Jenner, Madonna, and Tom Brady are mighty Leos — and so are many TODAY anchors. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Draper are all the lions of the zodiac.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda is one of many Leos on TODAY.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hoda Kotb was born on Aug. 9th and has a Leo sun and moon! Co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager is a Sagittarius, also a fire sign — which might explain their friendship and chemistry.

Al Roker

Al Roker on Monday, July 24, 2023 Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

TODAY's own Al Roker is a proud Leo, and recently celebrated his 69th birthday.

Dylan Dreyer

Leo Dylan.Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is a Leo, too!

Joe Jonas

Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night - New York
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

Joe Jonas was born Aug. 15, making him a Leo. His brother Nick Jonas is a Virgo and his brother Kevin Jonas is a Scoprio.

Barack Obama

Former President Obama Rallies Voters In Georgia For Senator Warnock's Re-Election
Barack Obama was the former Leo in Chief.Win McNamee / Getty Images

The former president is a Leo. His wife Michelle Obama is a Capricorn.

Meghan Markle

Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power
The former Meghan Markle is a Leo.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images via Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan Markle shares a birthday with Barack Obama: Aug. 4.

Kylie Jenner

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Kylie Jenner is a Leo, but what are her kids?Cindy Ord / MG23 / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was born on Aug. 10, making her a Leo. Her kids, Stormi and Aire, are both Aquariuses, her opposite sign.

Halle Berry

Key Speakers At Bloomberg Technology Summit
Halle Berry.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Halle Berry was born on Aug. 14th, and she is a Leo sun and moon. Double whammy! 

Jennifer Lawrence

Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" New York Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence was born Aug. 15, making her a Leo.

Jason Momoa

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Slumberland" - Arrivals
Jason Momoa has many Leo placements.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Born Aug. 1, Jason Momoa's sun is in Leo. So is his Venus, which rules passions and how a person loves.

Tom Brady

UFC 285: Gamrot v Turner
Tom Brady embraces the inner Leo.Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Brady, born Aug. 3, told Sports Illustrated his Leo side comes out on the football field.

Martha Stewart

MAGIC Las Vegas
Martha Stewart has a fiery astrological makeup.Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Entrepreneur, writer and pesonality was born on Aug. 3rd. Her moon is in Sagittarius, also a fire sign.

Greta Gerwig

"Barbie" European Premiere - Arrivals
"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is a Leo.Karwai Tang / WireImage

Born Aug. 4, Grega Gerwig is a Leo. Her partner, Noah Baumbach, is a Virgo.

Michelle Yeoh

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet - Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)
Michelle Yeoh at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, born Aug. 6, is a Leo with a Libra moon.

Chris Hemsworth

Netflix fan event "Tudum" in Sao Paulo
Thor is a Leo.Tuane Fernandes / picture alliance via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth was born on Aug. 11.

Madonna

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Like a Leo.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Born Aug. 16, the pop star is a Leo.

Steve Carrell

Steve Carell le 24 mai 2023 à CannesLaurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Steve Carrell was born Aug. 14. His moon sign is in the water sign of Pisces.

Robert De Niro

"A Bronx Tale" Screening - 2023 Tribeca Festival
Robert De Niro is a fire sign. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Robert De Niro was born Aug. 17.

Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Born July 24, Jenny from the block is a Leo – and so is her husband, Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck

Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" - Arrivals
Ben Affleck is a Leo married to a Leo.Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Ben Affleck's birthday is Aug. 15.

Demi Lovato

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Demi Lovato.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Demi Lovato's sun and Mercury signs are in Leo.

Andrew Garfield

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 – Arrivals
Andrew Garfield arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Andrew Garfield revealed his "big three" to W Magazine: Leo sun, Aquarius moon, and Pisces rising.

Kim Cattrall

"Happy Clothes: A flim About Patricia Field" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall is a Leo. Her "Sex and the City" character is not.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Born Aug. 21, Kim Cattrall is a Leo sun with an Aquarius moon. Her “Sex and the City" character, Samantha Jones, is a Taurus.

Viola Davis

"Monster" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Viola Davis is happy to be a Leo.Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Viola Davis was born Aug. 11 and regularly shouts out other Leos.

Sandra Bullock

"The Lost City" - UK Special Screening - VIP Arrivals
Sandra Bullock is a Leo.David M. Benett / WireImage

Sandra Bullock was born July 26.

Dua Lipa

The European Premiere of Barbie in London
Dua Lipa.Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dua Lipa was born Aug. 22, the last day of Leo.

Shawn Mendes

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" World Premiere
Shawn Mendes is a Leo.Theo Wargo / Getty Images

While he may be the voice behind the singing crocodile Lyle, Shawn Mendes is represented by the zodiac sign Leo. 

Emily Cortes Flores

Emily Cortes Flores is on the TODAY Social Platforms team. She is interested in anything horoscope, divination, and manifestation related. You can catch her reading and drinking a vanilla iced coffee or a cappuccino with 3 brown sugars.