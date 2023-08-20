Happy birthday, Al!

Al Roker is celebrating his 69th birthday Aug. 20 with an action-packed weekend, including a birthday serenade from none other than Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste.

To kick off his special day Sunday, Al shared a sweet video from his morning walk by the lake, explaining why he feels "more than grateful" to celebrate this year.

"This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun, and after everything I went through at the end of last year, I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday," he said.

In November 2022, Al was hospitalized due to blood clots that had moved from his legs to his lungs as well as internal bleeding. His wife, Deborah Roberts, later said the family “really did think we were going to lose him" in conversation with Maria Shriver.

In the video, Al expressed gratitude for everyone who has sent well wishes to him over the past year.

He also thanked the Start TODAY community, the home of his Walk with Al initiative and Facebook group. Throughout his recovery from his May knee replacement surgery, Al has updated his Start TODAY followers on his progress with videos and candid reflections about self care.

And of course, Al thanked his own family in his birthday reflection, including Deborah, "for getting me out of the hospital," he said, and his three children, Nick, Leila and Courtney, with a special shoutout to his granddaughter, Sky Clara, who was born July 3.

"A lot to be grateful for on this birthday and glad to be alive," he said, before blowing a kiss at the camera.

Al shared that he will be spending part of his birthday driving Nick back to college for the start of his sophomore year.

He also showed off one of his birthday gifts, a new Blackstone griddle from Deborah, completing his "ring of fire" of outdoor appliances.

The TODAY Show anchor received plenty of birthday shoutouts from his friends and family. His daughter Courtney shared two adorable photos to Instagram of her and her dad when she was a baby, alongside a recent picture of Al with granddaughter Sky.

"Happy happy birthday to the best dad and the most amazing pop pop to Sky," she wrote in her caption.

Deborah shared several photos of Al, from a photo of him striking a dapper pose in a lavender formal ensemble to a smiling beach selfie of him in front of a lighthouse.

"What a year. What a guy. So blessed to have you in our lives @alroker," she wrote. "You brighten every space you enter. Happy birthday to my dearest."