There are a ton of reasons a registered dietitian like me would encourage you to incorporate more protein into your diet. Protein is essential for adding muscle and it can be helpful with weight loss. Additionally, it’s vital to get enough during pregnancy, it’s essential for a healthy immune system and it’s also important for keeping bones strong.

I recommend getting 1 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for most people. That translates to 68 to 82 grams of protein a day for a 150-pound person. That amount of protein can be challenging to fit in, especially when you have a busy lifestyle. Enter the smoothie.

If you feel like you’ve maxed out your protein intake at breakfast, lunch and dinner, a smart place to get that last 10-15g is with a smoothie that can be enjoyed as a morning or afternoon snack. What’s great about these liquid meals is that they are endlessly versatile and are a great way to get other nutrients you need besides protein, like fiber and calcium.

Ahead, discover the 15 smoothies that are packing loads of protein to keep you feeling satiated all day long.

If you’re trying to knock out a big chunk of your protein quota for the day, break out the blender and whip up my Workout Recovery Smoothie. It’s excellent for refueling after a tough workout and provides 25g of protein from a combo of protein powder and walnuts. And the trio of pomegranate juice, cherries and beets all help take care of your muscles too.

With creamy avocado, naturally sweet bananas and dates, and brain-boosting blueberries, this smoothie has a lot to brag about. No wonder chef and former long jumper, Dawn Burrell, loves this Power Smoothie so much. The ½ cup of almonds it contains provide 10g of plant protein (for the entire recipe) to help build and repair muscle. Almonds also have been shown to help improve post-exercise recovery and reduce feelings of fatigue after a workout.

Low-fat milk and Greek yogurt pair up to provide 10g of protein per serving in this refreshing Marvelous Melon, Mango and Avocado Smoothie. The fresh mango and honeydew add antioxidants, while the avocado boosts the fiber in this tasty drink. Fresh ginger and lime juice make the flavor pop!

Getting protein soon after a workout helps repair microtears in muscle that are caused by weight training and ultimately help you become stronger. Snack on my Banana-Almond Protein Smoothie. Creamy and naturally sweet, this beauty delivers 21g of the good stuff.

If you’re trying to get your kids on board with smoothies, the Cookie Monster hue of Catherine McCord’s Bright Blue Smoothie might just do the trick. Blue algae powder provides the color in this sipper and banana, cauliflower and mango contribute fiber and nutrients. Make it with oat milk and plant-based vanilla protein powder to net 26g of protein.

If you like your smoothies fully loaded, this Power Protein Smoothie will not disappoint. You can make a serious dent in your protein requirement with this 31g beauty. The protein comes from a combination of Greek yogurt, almond or peanut butter, chia seeds, and spinach. It’s sweetened with stevia and berries, so it’s great for folks who are watching their sugar intake.

If you’re not into fruity smoothies, give this Cookies + Cream Smoothie a spin. Made with chocolate collagen powder, plus almond butter, chia, spinach and blueberries, it offers a ton of nutrients without a laundry list of ingredients. Almond milk adds to the creaminess in this smoothie with over 16g of protein.

Need a little extra boost in the morning? My Chocolate Banana Coffee Smoothie with Turmeric gives you a little kick of caffeine, plus turmeric and cocoa powder to fight inflammation. Peanut butter, protein powder and milk serve up 23g of protein to get a strong start to the day.

Creamy and tropical, this Orange Sunrise Smoothie from Lisa Lillien is a delightful way to start the day. Orange, mango and banana provide the fruitiness, while protein powder and almond milk bring the protein (10g per serving).

Power up! Banana, raspberries and blueberries combine in this blend that is perfect for post-workout refueling. Whey protein powder and milk provide 27g of protein per serving in my Protein Power Smoothie.

Got a sweet tooth? Satisfy it with this creamy Date & Banana Smoothie. If you don’t want it as sweet, skip the honey or just use 3 dates instead of 5. Greek yogurt and milk team up for a 15g boost in this smoothie. (11 +4)

You may think of bone broth as something to sip on on a cold winter’s day, but it also makes a great protein-packed ingredient for smoothies. Cherries, beets, blackberries and blueberries provide the color in this Deep Purple Bone Broth, while banana, chia and coconut oil add body. The bone broth adds 11g of protein, but you can swap it out for milk or plant milk if you prefer.

Talk about efficiency! You can knock out 40g of your protein needs for the day with one serving of my Cherry-Almond Smoothie. Plenty fruity flavor from frozen cherries, plus tart cherry juice, this smoothie also provides anti-inflammatory benefits. And collagen lovers rejoice! Here’s another way to use it besides in your morning coffee.

Need more greens? This Green Smoothie from Stephanie Middleberg’s book, The Big Book of Pregnancy Nutrition delivers your greens deliciously, plus 26g of protein and is perfect for moms-to-be.

If you like starting your day with OJ, just add a few more ingredients and you’ll have my Double Orange Smoothie. With 11g of protein, this delightful drink tastes just like an Orange Julius, but with a lot more muscle.