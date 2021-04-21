Ingredients
Chef notes
This smoothie combines the anti-inflammatory power of cherries and pomegranate juice with nitrate-rich beets, which some studies show can increase muscle function and lower blood pressure. The addition of vanilla protein powder helps you repair and build muscle tissue.
Per serving: 233 calories, 6g fat (1.5g sat), 25g protein, 107mg sodium, 20g carbs, 16g sugars (0g added), 2g fiber
Preparation
In a blender, combine ice, cherries, pomegranate juice, protein powder, walnuts and beet until smooth. Serve in a tall glass.
Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.
