This smoothie combines the anti-inflammatory power of cherries and pomegranate juice with nitrate-rich beets, which some studies show can increase muscle function and lower blood pressure. The addition of vanilla protein powder helps you repair and build muscle tissue.

Preparation

In a blender, combine ice, cherries, pomegranate juice, protein powder, walnuts and beet until smooth. Serve in a tall glass.

Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

