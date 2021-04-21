IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Workout Recovery Smoothie

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
1
Mitch Mandel / Smoothies & Juices
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup ice
  • 1/4 cup fresh or frozen pitted tart cherries
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 1 small cooked, peeled beet (or raw beet, scrubbed and chopped)

    • Chef notes

    This smoothie combines the anti-inflammatory power of cherries and pomegranate juice with nitrate-rich beets, which some studies show can increase muscle function and lower blood pressure. The addition of vanilla protein powder helps you repair and build muscle tissue.

    Per serving: 233 calories, 6g fat (1.5g sat), 25g protein, 107mg sodium, 20g carbs, 16g sugars (0g added), 2g fiber

    Preparation

    In a blender, combine ice, cherries, pomegranate juice, protein powder, walnuts and beet until smooth. Serve in a tall glass.

    Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

