Chef notes

These smoothies are great anytime of the day. They make an awesome on-the-go breakfast as well as a great midday snack. I love smoothies so much because of their versatility — the ingredient possibilities are endless.

Technique tip: This smoothie works best when the bananas and berries are frozen.

Swap option: Add berries, stone fruit like peaches or nectarines; sub honey for dates; use nut butters in place of nuts if your blender is not high-powered. My favorite addition to a smoothie is mango. Make it green with spinach, kale or nutrient-dense collard greens.