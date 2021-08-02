IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Power Smoothie

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dawn Burrell
Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond milk or fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1/2 avocado
  • 4 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1/2 cup raw slivered almonds
  • 1 ripe banana, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, frozen
  • 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1 cup ice cubes

    • Chef notes

    These smoothies are great anytime of the day. They make an awesome on-the-go breakfast as well as a great midday snack. I love smoothies so much because of their versatility — the ingredient possibilities are endless.

    Technique tip: This smoothie works best when the bananas and berries are frozen.

    Swap option: Add berries, stone fruit like peaches or nectarines; sub honey for dates; use nut butters in place of nuts if your blender is not high-powered. My favorite addition to a smoothie is mango. Make it green with spinach, kale or nutrient-dense collard greens.

    Preparation

    Place milk, avocado, dates and almonds in the blender, followed by frozen fruit and ice.

    Blend all together until smooth, adding a bit more liquid if necessary. 

    Power Smoothie

    Former long jumper Dawn Burrell shows how to eat like an Olympian

    Aug. 2, 202104:41

    Recipe Tags

    BreakfastEasyHealthyKid-friendlyNo-cookQuickDrinks

