PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
- 1 banana
- 5 dates, pitted
- 1/2 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1-2 teaspoons honey (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or flavoring
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3 ice cubes
- 1/2-1 cup milk of choice
Chef notes
During the month of Ramadan, us Muslims consume a lot of dates when we break our fast. With the abundance of dates in most homes, it only felt right to repurpose the dates into a smoothie to drink in the morning before starting our fast. Dates have plenty of fiber and sugar to help replenish us and keep us fueled through the day.
Preparation
Combine all the ingredients into a large blender and blend. Adjust the thickness by adding more or less milk, and adjust the sweetness by using more or less honey. Pour into a cup and enjoy!