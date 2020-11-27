Joy Bauer makes Thanksgiving leftover recipes that help beat the bloat

Get ready to transform your Thanksgiving Day leftovers into fresh, light and oh-so-delicious meals. I'm sharing two beneficial day-after recipes that'll help you reset and reboot … just in case you're feeling a bit, well, overstuffed. First up, Flourless Sweet Potato Pancakes to start your day off strong. Next, a Superfood Salad designed to help you debloat and depuff while delighting your taste buds.

Joy Bauer

Reimagine your baked sweet potatoes into delicious pancakes — without gluten or dairy! Sweet potatoes are packed with beta-carotene, the nutrient that gives these spuds their brilliant orange color and keeps your skin, eyes and joints healthy. Plus, they're loaded with potassium which can help flush out excess water you may be holding onto. These fabulous flapjacks are also filled with fiber and satiating protein, and with a splash of maple syrup and a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg, they're sure to stack up. It's a pancake panacea for your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

Get the recipe here.

This Superfood Salad is filled with an abundance of nutrients, each for a specific reason: We have filling fiber, vitamins and antioxidants to enhance immunity and fight inflammation, and healthy fats from olive oil and avocado to help promote satiety. This salad is packed with delicious seasonal vegetables and bursting with bright pomegranate seeds. This recipe involves a lot chopping, but you'll have plenty leftover to enjoy for days to come. I sometimes opt for pre-chopped veggies, bagged salads or pre-shredded slaw when I'm short on time. The best part of this salad is that you can toss in any of your leftover turkey and roasted vegetables like sweet potato and carrots. Get ready to chop up and gobble down!

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!"

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.