How much turkey to make per person on Thanksgiving: A fowl-proof guide

As Thanksgiving Day inches closer and closer, the day-of stress may be mounting — and much of it may come directly from the bird. How long do you cook a turkey, what's the best way to thaw a turkey and, most importantly, how much turkey per person is necessary for your feast?

If the turkey is sending you into a tailspin, don't panic! Here's what you need to know about cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year when it comes to the big bird.

How much turkey per person for Thanksgiving?

Chef Mark "Gooch" Noguchi, co-founder of Pili Group and Chef Hui, told TODAY Food that the most important part of determining how much turkey to buy is accounting for the fact that your turkey will shrink.

"You're going to lose twenty to thirty percent," he said.

Noguchi, who has been a chef for more than two decades, said an easy way to shop is to buy one pound of raw turkey for every person you plan to feed.

"One pound of raw whole turkey will equal about eight ounces of raw, usable meat," he said. "With moisture loss, that is about five to six ounces of cooked meat per person."

How much turkey per person for leftovers?

"I love leftovers," Noguchi said, adding that to maximize leftovers bump up the raw poundage per person to one and a half to two pounds per person.

I'm afraid I'm going to run out of turkey. Help!

Noguchi said if you're nervous about running out of turkey on Thanksgiving — that's normal.

"I think all of us that love to cook, we all have a little bit of anxiety. If you’re worried about running out of food — we all do," Noguchi said. "Even chefs do."

When should I thaw my turkey?

The USDA recommends one day for every five pounds when it comes to thawing a turkey.

"If you can, do not thaw your turkey with warm water," Noguchi said. "You want to take your frozen turkey out, put it in a cooler and let it thaw through the week. Don’t rush it."

Noguchi told TODAY he plans to start thawing his turkey the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

3 Thanksgiving cooking tips from a chef

Preparation is key.

"Think about what you're making and write a list of all the dishes," Noguchi said.

Making food ahead is OK.

"We have this idea that we have to make it the day-of to be the freshest or tastiest," he said. "You can get your yams together or your stuffing prepped. Make your life easy."

Don’t let the stress of cooking the turkey put you in a “fowl” mood.

"The whole point of the holiday is to be thankful, so let’s not forget about why we’re all gathering," Noguchi told TODAY. "It’s about spending that time."