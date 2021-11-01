Ingredients
Chef notes
As much as I love a classic roasted turkey, by the time thanksgiving night approaches, I want nothing more to do with it, so I take the leftovers and transform them into something vibrant and exciting. And this stew is no exception. Not authentic, I know, but I simply love the heat this stew provides, and I love using leftovers to really wake them up into something so delicious!
Use my Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast in this recipe.
Swap option: Any leftover protein works here. Traditionally, this stew is cooked for hours using pork, so if you're going to use pork or chuck, just allow it to cook low and slow until the meat is tender.
Preparation1.
Add the dry chiles to a saucepan, cover with water, bring to a boil, remove from the heat and let them steep for 20 minutes.2.
In a large soup pot, over medium heat, add the olive oil and onion, and cook until tender and translucent, about 4 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.3.
Add the stock, cumin, oregano and bay leaves, and bring to a gentle simmer.4.
Drain the chiles and add them to a blender along with 2 cups of the broth mixture (you can include some of the onions), puree until smooth and strain through a fine sieve right into the pot. Add the hominy, bring to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes partially covered.5.
Add the shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper to taste, cook for 15 minutes then serve with your desired toppings.