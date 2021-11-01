Chef notes

As much as I love a classic roasted turkey, by the time thanksgiving night approaches, I want nothing more to do with it, so I take the leftovers and transform them into something vibrant and exciting. And this stew is no exception. Not authentic, I know, but I simply love the heat this stew provides, and I love using leftovers to really wake them up into something so delicious!

Use my Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast in this recipe.

Swap option: Any leftover protein works here. Traditionally, this stew is cooked for hours using pork, so if you're going to use pork or chuck, just allow it to cook low and slow until the meat is tender.