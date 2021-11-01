IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Al Roker is 'Cooking Up a Storm' with his new podcast. Get all the details

Turkey Pozole

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Laura Vitale
COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Ingredients

  • 3 dried guajillo chiles, seeded and rinsed
  • 3 dried ancho chiles, seeded and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 cups chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 tablespoon Mexican oregano
  • 1 large or 2 small bay leaves
  • 1 (32-ounce) can hominy, drained and rinsed
  • 1 pound leftover cooked turkey, shredded (recipe linked above)
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • Toppings (optional)
  • finely shredded cabbage
  • chopped cilantro
  • avocado
  • lime wedges

    • Chef notes

    As much as I love a classic roasted turkey, by the time thanksgiving night approaches, I want nothing more to do with it, so I take the leftovers and transform them into something vibrant and exciting. And this stew is no exception. Not authentic, I know, but I simply love the heat this stew provides, and I love using leftovers to really wake them up into something so delicious!

    Use my Citrus-Roasted Turkey Breast in this recipe.

    Swap option: Any leftover protein works here. Traditionally, this stew is cooked for hours using pork, so if you're going to use pork or chuck, just allow it to cook low and slow until the meat is tender.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add the dry chiles to a saucepan, cover with water, bring to a boil, remove from the heat and let them steep for 20 minutes.

    2.

    In a large soup pot, over medium heat, add the olive oil and onion, and cook until tender and translucent, about 4 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

    3.

    Add the stock, cumin, oregano and bay leaves, and bring to a gentle simmer.

    4.

    Drain the chiles and add them to a blender along with 2 cups of the broth mixture (you can include some of the onions), puree until smooth and strain through a fine sieve right into the pot. Add the hominy, bring to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes partially covered.

    5.

    Add the shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper to taste, cook for 15 minutes then serve with your desired toppings.

    Turkey Pozole

    Looking for a lighter Thanksgiving prep? Swap out a full turkey for this turkey breast meal

    Nov. 1, 202103:52

    Recipe Tags

    MexicanComfort FoodDinnerFallMake AheadThanksgivingWinterEntréesSoups

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice