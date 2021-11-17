IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Leftover Turkey Potpie Fritters

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
Moriah Brooke
Will Coleman
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 cups cooked mixed vegetables (corn, green beans, carrots, mushroom, celery, onions, bell pepper, etc.)
  • 2 sprigs rosemary, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 4 sprigs thyme, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 6 sage leaves, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 3 large garlic cloves, chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 2 cups cooked turkey or chicken, chopped
  • 2 eggs
  • cups panko breadcrumbs
  • vegetable oil, for frying
  • Maldon salt, for serving
  • gravy, for serving

    • Chef notes

    When there's turkey leftover, forget the sandwich. Instead, make these wonderfully satisfying fritters. Each savory bite of creamy gravy, plump peas, veggies and meat tastes like a potpie. When fried in oil, the texture because crispy on the outside and warm and tender on the inside.

    Preparation

    1

    , In a large pan over medium heat, add butter and olive oil.

    2.

    Add in the mixed vegetables, rosemary, thyme, sage and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

    3.

    In a large mixing bowl, mix the cooked vegetables and chopped turkey or chicken. Allow the mixture to cool off for about 5 minutes.

    4.

    Once the vegetables have cooled down, add in the eggs and breadcrumbs. Mix until it's all well-combined. Scoop the mixture using a 1/3-measuring cup or a medium-sized scoop and, using your hands, form the balls.

    5.

    Place the fritters onto a baking sheet or plate and place them into the fridge to set for 2 hours or overnight.

    6.

    When you’re ready to cook the fritters, fill a small pot halfway up with vegetable oil. Place the pot over medium heat and bring the heat up to between 350 and 375 F (use a candy thermometer).

    7.

    Carefully lower in the fritters and fry for 2 to 4 minutes, or until golden-brown. Once finished frying, place the fritters onto a wire rack to drain any excess grease. Sprinkle Maldon salt on top and serve immediately with gravy.

