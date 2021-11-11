IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Healthier Thanksgiving sides: Maple-roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato mash

These lighter side dishes will help make sure the turkey is the only one feeling stuffed this Thanksgiving.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kevin Curry

Kevin Curry, founder of Fit Men Cook, is joining TODAY to share a few of his lighter-and-healthier-but-still-soul-satisfying Thanksgiving sides. He shows us how to make maple-roasted Brussels sprouts with wild rice and mashed sweet potatoes with plantains.

Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts Wild Rice Mix
Kevin Curry

This side just screams fall to me. The seasonal Brussels sprouts, nutty wild rice, sweet maple syrup, dried cranberries and toasty nuts make this perfect for any autumnal celebration or casual get-together.

Sweet Potato and Plantain Mash
Kevin Curry

These two sweet starches make an unexpectedly delicious pair. Sweet potatoes and plantains have very different textures but complement each other so well. The coconut sugar punches up the earthy sweetness and cinnamon adds a hint of holiday spice.

Kevin Curry