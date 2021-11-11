Healthier Thanksgiving sides: Maple-roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato mash

Kevin Curry, founder of Fit Men Cook, is joining TODAY to share a few of his lighter-and-healthier-but-still-soul-satisfying Thanksgiving sides. He shows us how to make maple-roasted Brussels sprouts with wild rice and mashed sweet potatoes with plantains.

This side just screams fall to me. The seasonal Brussels sprouts, nutty wild rice, sweet maple syrup, dried cranberries and toasty nuts make this perfect for any autumnal celebration or casual get-together.

These two sweet starches make an unexpectedly delicious pair. Sweet potatoes and plantains have very different textures but complement each other so well. The coconut sugar punches up the earthy sweetness and cinnamon adds a hint of holiday spice.

