Ingredients
Chef notes
Potatoes are a vehicle for creativity, technique, leftovers and simple deliciousness. Braised, fried or salt roasted. Crispy or mashed. Silky soups to Tater Tots. A simple baked potato loaded with toppings or just a touch of salt. The possibilities are only as limited as your imagination.
This is my preferred way of making — and eating — mashed potatoes. Cooking the potatoes in stock gives them a greater depth of flavor and the cream cheese makes them incredibly creamy and rich. These potatoes don't need to be completely smooth — a rustic style mash is great!
Technique tip: Save the strained stock to make a sauce or gravy. It works great because of the potato starch.
Swap option: You can use 2 pounds of russet potatoes. To keep this dish vegetarian, you can use water or veggie stock instead of chicken stock. You can add fresh herbs (rosemary and thyme), crushed garlic, etc. into cooking liquid if desired.
Preparation1.
Place the potatoes in a pot and add enough chicken stock to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until just tender (do not overcook, as potatoes will get too waterlogged).2.
In a small sauce pot, melt the milk and butter together; season with salt and pepper.3.
Using your favorite method of mashing potatoes, mash until smooth with the warmed milk and butter.4.
Add the cream cheese; mash to incorporate. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.