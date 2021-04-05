Chef notes

Potatoes are a vehicle for creativity, technique, leftovers and simple deliciousness. Braised, fried or salt roasted. Crispy or mashed. Silky soups to Tater Tots. A simple baked potato loaded with toppings or just a touch of salt. The possibilities are only as limited as your imagination.

This is my preferred way of making — and eating — mashed potatoes. Cooking the potatoes in stock gives them a greater depth of flavor and the cream cheese makes them incredibly creamy and rich. These potatoes don't need to be completely smooth — a rustic style mash is great!

Technique tip: Save the strained stock to make a sauce or gravy. It works great because of the potato starch.

Swap option: You can use 2 pounds of russet potatoes. To keep this dish vegetarian, you can use water or veggie stock instead of chicken stock. You can add fresh herbs (rosemary and thyme), crushed garlic, etc. into cooking liquid if desired.