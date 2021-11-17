Swap option: Cornbread can be substituted with corn muffins.

I love all kinds of stuffing, but this herby, moist, crumbly cornbread version may just be my favorite. It's a fuss-free recipe that delivers on flavor and goes perfectly with turkey, ham or any other festive roast.

Preparation

For the cornbread:

1.

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2.

In a bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt.

3.

In another bowl, combine the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and sugar. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture.

4.

Grease a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or a 9-by 13-inch baking pan with butter and dust with a little cornmeal. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 30 minutes, until the top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cornbread cool a bit before slicing and serving.

For the stuffing:

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

Melt the butter in a sauté pan. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat, until the onions are translucent.

3.

Put the cornbread cubes in a large bowl. Add the cooked onions, sage, celery, poultry seasoning, chicken stock, parsley, salt and pepper, and mix thoroughly.

4.

Place in a greased baking dish and bake for 15 minutes, until golden-brown.