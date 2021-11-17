IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cornbread Stuffing

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(42)

Chef Melba Wilson shares her herbed cornbread stuffing recipe

Nov. 17, 202104:47
Melba Wilson
COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(42)

Ingredients

Classic Cornbread
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1⅓ cups yellow cornmeal, plus extra for dusting the pan
  • teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 1⅔ cups buttermilk
  • 2/3 cup melted unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan
  • 1/2 cup sugar
    • Stuffing
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 5 cups cubed cornbread, store-bought or homemade (recipe above)
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage leaves
  • 2 ribs celery, diced
  • 2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    I love all kinds of stuffing, but this herby, moist, crumbly cornbread version may just be my favorite. It's a fuss-free recipe that delivers on flavor and goes perfectly with turkey, ham or any other festive roast.

    Swap option: Cornbread can be substituted with corn muffins.

    Preparation

    For the cornbread:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 450 F.

    2.

    In a bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt.

    3.

    In another bowl, combine the eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and sugar. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture.

    4.

    Grease a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or a 9-by 13-inch baking pan with butter and dust with a little cornmeal. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 30 minutes, until the top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cornbread cool a bit before slicing and serving.

    For the stuffing:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Melt the butter in a sauté pan. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat, until the onions are translucent.

    3.

    Put the cornbread cubes in a large bowl. Add the cooked onions, sage, celery, poultry seasoning, chicken stock, parsley, salt and pepper, and mix thoroughly.

    4.

    Place in a greased baking dish and bake for 15 minutes, until golden-brown.

    Cornbread Stuffing

    Chef Melba Wilson shares her herbed cornbread stuffing recipe

    Nov. 17, 202104:47

    Recipe Tags

    Soul FoodSouthernComfort FoodEntertainingThanksgivingSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce