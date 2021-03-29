Chef notes

These sweet rolls that are a cross between yeasty dinner rolls and sweet breakfast buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. A paste of flour and water is piped on them after they’ve risen, but before they’re baked, to give them their iconic look. After baking them, I brush some honey butter on top to give them a nice glaze.

Swap Option: You can swap the whole milk in the buns for reduced-fat milk, non-dairy milk such as soy, almond, or oat, or water. You can swap the dried cranberries for raisins, or you omit them altogether.