Bobby Flay teaches Savannah how to make fish tacos and crabcakes

April 12, 202224:58
/ Source: TODAY
By Bobby Flay

Savannah Guthrie is forging ahead on her culinary journey, learning more about cooking each and every week. On this installment of her TODAY All Day series, Starting from Scratch, Bobby Flay teaches her all about cooking seafood. Together, they prepare pan-fried crabcakes with a citrus and herb tartar sauce and crispy fish tacos with a sweet, earthy mango and black bean salsa.

I just love a great fish taco! The rice flour battered fish is just so crispy and stays moist inside. The salsa is so bright and refreshing and pairs perfectly with the crispy fish in the tacos.

I love these crabcakes because they are light, fresh and creamy, not laden with tons of filler. The sauce is a fun take on a traditional tartar sauce, and the added citrus is nice and bright.

Bobby Flay