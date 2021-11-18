Chef notes

I absolutely love cornbread for reasons that may not have any scientific backing. Perhaps it's the crumb, or the color (love everything yellow) or the fact that I grew up eating those huge corn muffins from the deli, sliced in half lightly toasted and smeared with melted butter. But as a grown-up, my tastes and outlook on food has elevated to be a bit more sustainable. And that's why I love my cornbread recipe. It's portioned for two, vegan and full of zesty Indian flavors. It's a sure Thanksgiving table crowd-pleaser!

Technique tip: If eating immediately, serve it warm! If packing it up for an adventure, once the cornbread has cooled, cut and place in an air-tight container. Separately pack your chilled butter in a small container. By the time you get to your destination, the butter will have become room temperature, so you directly "dunk" your cornbread into the butter and indulge!