Chile-Maple Skillet Cornbread

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
2
Chef Priyanka Naik makes the perfect vegan cornbread for the holidays

Nov. 18, 202105:56
Priyanka Naik
Ingredients

Cornbread
  • 1 tablespoon vegan butter, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon raw cane sugar
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened nondairy milk
  • 1/4 cup neutral oil
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh cilantro (stems and all!), plus a few leaves for garnish
  • 1 Indian green chile, minced
    • Maple-Chile Garlic Butter
  • 4 tablespoons vegan butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Indian green chile, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 teaspoon amchur (mango) powder (optional)
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    I absolutely love cornbread for reasons that may not have any scientific backing. Perhaps it's the crumb, or the color (love everything yellow) or the fact that I grew up eating those huge corn muffins from the deli, sliced in half lightly toasted and smeared with melted butter. But as a grown-up, my tastes and outlook on food has elevated to be a bit more sustainable. And that's why I love my cornbread recipe. It's portioned for two, vegan and full of zesty Indian flavors. It's a sure Thanksgiving table crowd-pleaser!

    Technique tip: If eating immediately, serve it warm! If packing it up for an adventure, once the cornbread has cooled, cut and place in an air-tight container. Separately pack your chilled butter in a small container. By the time you get to your destination, the butter will have become room temperature, so you directly "dunk" your cornbread into the butter and indulge!

    Preparation

    For the cornbread:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a small cast-iron skillet or baking dish with vegan butter. Set aside.

    2.

    In a medium mixing bowl, using a wooden spoon or whisk, mix together all of the cornbread ingredients until just combined; do not over-mix.

    3.

    Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until cooked through and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. You may see a crack on the top, which is perfectly fine.

    For the maple-chile garlic butter:

    Using a food processor, blend all of the ingredients together until very smooth with no visible bumps of garlic. Transfer to a small deep bowl and smooth out the top. Place in the fridge to set until ready to serve.

    To serve:

    Once the cornbread has cooled for 2 minutes, scoop on some butter using a mini ice-cream scooper and garnish with a few leaves of cilantro.

    Chile-Maple Skillet Cornbread

    AmericanIndian3rd Hour of TODAYDairy-freeEasyEntertainingQuickThanksgivingVeganVegetarianSide dishes

