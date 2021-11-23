IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 best macaroni and cheese recipes to try this Thanksgiving

Rich, creamy and crunchy on top — this is one side dish that is sure to please everyone at the table!

Smoky bacon mac and cheese: Try Molly Yeh's twist on a delicious dish

Feb. 22, 201704:03
By Ronnie Koenig

Macaroni and cheese may be a staple when it comes to kids' diets, but this Thanksgiving, why not make a homemade, over-the-top side dish that will take the cheesy goodness to the next level? Mac and cheese can be creamy, spicy and when it's done just right, simply delicious.

Chef, author and restaurateur Deborah VanTrece makes a Praline and Bacon Mac and Cheese that puts her own spin on the dish that women in the 1960's made with commodity cheese to serve a lot of people cheaply.

VanTrece previously explained to TODAY that James Hemings, the chef and slave of Thomas Jefferson, is credited for introducing America to what we call macaroni and cheese. "Originally it was considered a refined, upper-crust dish. As the dish gained popularity and its ingredients became more accessible to the average person, it became more of a comfort food for the masses, rather than a dish reserved for the rich," she said.

"One of my best secrets for creating a mouth-watering mac and cheese dish is to season the pasta itself," VanTrece told TODAY Food. "I like to combine a little salt, white pepper, onion powder and garlic powder together, then sprinkle and toss the pasta. Also, I like my ratio of sauce to pasta to be a little heavier on the sauce side. That helps to ensure that the texture will stay sumptuously creamy."

Praline and Bacon Mac and Cheese
Noah Fecks
Get The Recipe

Praline and Bacon Mac and Cheese

Deborah VanTrece

When it comes to which cheese to use, VanTrece said part of the fun is experimenting.

"I start with basic cream cheese for the base and then let my imagination do the rest," she said. "I usually settle on three to four combinations that will complement each other with similar taste profiles."

As for more ways to customize your mac and cheese, VanTrece encourages home cooks to try new things.

"When it comes to add-ins I have used anything from sauteed vegetable combinations, to pork belly, to seafood," she said. "Mac and cheese is a comfort dish that can be as simple or as extravagant as you'd like."

Read on for some more macaroni and cheese recipes to try so you can put that "liquid gold" as VanTrece calls it on your Thanksgiving table this year.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

Kardea Brown's take on this dish is a custard-style baked macaroni and cheese with eggs, heavy cream and sharp cheddar cheese that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Masala Mac and Cheese
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Masala Mac and Cheese

Samah Dada

This recipe uses cashews as a base to create a surprisingly thick and luscious sauce — creamy, luscious, rich but also vegan and dairy-free. This mac and cheese won't disappoint.

6-Cheese Truffle Mac and Cheese
Get The Recipe

6-Cheese Truffle Mac and Cheese

Derrick Turton

The six rich cheeses and fragrant truffle oil elevate this simple dish into something really special.

Siri Daly's Slow-Cooker Mac and Cheese
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Slow-Cooker Mac and Cheese

Siri Daly

No need to make a roux for this recipe — just toss everything into the slow cooker!

Brûléed Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Alexandra Grablewski
Get The Recipe

Brûléed Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Danny Seo

The addition of pumpkin purée makes this a fun twist on a classic. Insider tip: It's better to undercook rather than overcook this recipe so it stays creamy!

Shipwreck Creamy Mac and Cheese
Pirate Island Hotel
Get The Recipe

Shipwreck Creamy Mac and Cheese

Jose Aleman

Generous amounts of milk, heavy cream and two delicious cheeses make this dish absolutely irresistible.

Everything Bagel Mac and Cheese
Molly Yeh
Get The Recipe

Everything Bagel Mac and Cheese

Molly Yeh

The addition of cream cheese in the cheese sauce of this recipe gives Molly Yeh's bake some extra tang. Tons of everything bagel seasoning gives it the perfect texture.

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Bake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Bake

Donal Skehan

Cauliflower gratin meets mac and cheese in this amazing hybrid you have to taste to believe.

Shaq's Mom's Macaroni and Cheese
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shaq's Mom's Macaroni and Cheese

Lucille O'Neal

Mama knows best when it comes to this dish that uses three different kinds of cheese and crunchy cheese crackers on top!

Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Alejandra Ramos / Always Order Dessert
Get The Recipe

Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese

Alejandra Ramos

Alejandra Ramos suggests stirring in all of the toppings or for a DIY option, serving the pasta with the toppings on the side so everyone can make up his or her own bowl.

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.