Jan. 27, 2017, 7:31 PM GMT / Updated March 13, 2019, 5:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emi Boscamp

A lot of weird things show up on our desks here at TODAY headquarters, but something that recently caught our eye was a kooky contraption for cooking bacon. Could this tool be the best way to make perfect little pork ribbons?

Nostalgia Electronics

The Bacon Express by Nostalgia Electronics looks like a toaster and recently began making its rounds on the interwebs — because, well, bacon. Everyone can make room — even on their counters — for bacon.

According to its creators, you simply open it up, drape your strips on it, adjust the dial to your desired crispiness, "allow the unique vertical cooking method to drain away fat and grease for fast, healthy cooking." No splatter. Easy cleanup. Perfectly cooked bacon.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The TODAY Food team tried out the machine in our studio kitchen and unfortunately, it definitely didn't cook evenly. The strips ended up partially burnt and partially raw.

Senior food stylist Allison Hawes has been with TODAY for over eight years and has cooked over 400 pounds of bacon. She's even made a portrait of Al Roker out of bacon. She knows what she's doing.

Lucky for us, she shared her method for how to make perfect bacon in an oven — the easy way.

How to cook bacon in the oven:

Preheat oven to 400°F. If the recipe says to save the bacon fat, place a wire rack on top of a foil-lined sheet tray, but otherwise, just put the bacon right on top of a foil-lined sheet tray. Lay out the bacon on the foil, making sure it doesn't overlap, so that it cooks evenly. Set your timer for 8 minutes and check in on it every minute after that for desired doneness. (It typically takes about 15 minutes.)

Technique tip: To make the bacon look wavy (like it does in the commercials), fold the foil under it in an accordion pattern so that it'll bake that way.

No splatter. Easy cleanup. Perfectly cooked bacon. Oh, and so much counter space.

This article was originally published on Jan. 27, 2017.