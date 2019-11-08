At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

A connection between sisters can be complicated. At times, the attachment is so strong that she practically feels like your right hand. Other days, sibling rivalry gets the best of both of you.

Despite the rollercoaster that occurs with the relationship, you know she will always be there for you through thick and thin — so as the holidays approach, you'll want to show her how much you care with a thoughtful gift.

Check out 24 of our top picks that will excite any sister — from the fitness guru to the lounging queen to the beauty and skin care lover.

When we release our 2019 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Best clothing and shoe gifts for your sister

These cozy slippers are bound to win you the "sister of the year" award. Find them in two colors (cinnamon and grey/pink) and enjoy the genuine shearling lining that will ensure warm feet throughout the winter.

For only $10, you can make sure your sister is warm and cozy throughout the winter months. This sherpa pullover quarter-zip sweater comes in 10 colors and reviewers say it's extremely soft.

These leggings sold out in 72-hours, that's no joke! They come in five colors and rank as one of Spanx's top sellers.

These Soma Sweet Dreams PJ's are extremely comfortable and made with a soft, cotton-blend material. They'll keep her warm during the winter without added weight of some other pajamas.

A blanket and a scarf in one? Yes please! This $15 fall favorite is so comfy, you'll want to buy one for yourself as well.

Best bath and beauty gifts for your sister

This hair masque nourishes the scalp with coconut extract, fig, shea butter, linseed and argan oil. The formula will hydrate and strengthen to restore hair to its original shine.

Jumpstart the gift-giving season with a Birchbox subscription. You can specify your interest and order a box specifically tailored to your sister's likes and needs. Find skin collections, makeup collections, hair collections and an abundance of options from the Holiday Shop.

The Turbie Twist has been around for years and it's still available thanks to a strong following of users. This set of three will dry her hair quickly and keep it out of the way so she can multitask while getting ready.

Sephora just released their one-of-a-kind Advent Calendar for the holiday season. It contains everything from lip stain, to nail stencils, to hair rings and eye masks. Perfect for your beauty-loving sibling!

The Drunk Elephant following is getting stronger by the minute — and this Rise + Glow Duo is the perfect option for any new user! It comes with a C-Firma Day Serum and a B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel.

If your sis is sick of running out of razors (when she's already in the shower), the Billie razor subscription might be a good option for a holiday gift. Starting at only $9 a month, this service will deliver fresh razors to your door just in the knick of time.

These colorful bath bombs have over 5,600 reviews and a 4.9-star average rating on Amazon. The 12-pack is ideal for a night in when all your sister wants to do is spend a relaxing evening at home.

This mud mask includes tea tree oil and tamarind extract to help calm and sooth blemish-prone skin. Users say that it works well and lacks the burning sensation that often comes with masks that target acne.

Best accessories for your sister

This stunning bracelet, made from sterling silver, is currently on sale for under $50! The collection features a design that represents the unbreakable bond two people share — perfect for the sister you couldn't live without.

If your sis needs a spacious bag (and you don't want to break the bank), this top rated bag from Amazon might be a good pick. It comes in 25 colors and has over 1,200 reviews from enthusiastic buyers.

To show your sister you care, gift her this "sisters" necklace from Efytal. Created with two interlocking rings, it will show her that no matter how far apart you are, you two will always stay connected.

Have a sis who can't get enough of that fitness lifestyle? Treat her to a multiuse Fitbit. This one comes in 2 colors and has capabilities like heart rate monitoring, monitoring sleep, tracking calories and counting steps.

This well-loved wallet is perfect for the girl-on-the-go. It holds everything from a passport, to cards, to an ID and more — all organized in one place.

Best practical gifts for your sister

Whether she's a writer, planner or artist, this custom journal is sure to make her smile. Visit the site to personalize the journal with a name and paper style.

These adorable phone cases are just the pick-me-up she'll need on a day when she's down. With sayings like "smart looks gorgeous on you" and "a boss who is fabulous" there's a pretty good chance your sister will love this accessory.

If you don't already own a Hydro Flask water bottle, you've likely seen one before. This stainless steel bottle with over 6,800 Amazon reviews can keep your hot drink warm for up to 12 hours and your cold drink chilled for up to 24.

Everyone needs their morning coffee, but when it gets cold within 10 minutes it becomes slightly less appealing. This smart mug has a 1-hour battery life and will keep your cup of joe piping hot.

This highly-rated diffuser has over 25,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. "I tend to get my hopes up about products like this and I almost always find something to be disappointed about. This diffuser is an amazing product and, for the life of me, I can't think of one thing I could want it to do that it doesn't do," wrote one reviewer.

Have a sister who's focused on her finances? Gift her this budgeting workbook for under $7. Each page includes space for tracking expenses, planning and monitoring spending over time.

