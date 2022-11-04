Over 37,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off — 24 deals to shop

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping sooner this year. While you may think of the store's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.

The retailer kicked off its huge seasonal sale on Thursday night, and it is expected to last all the way through Tuesday, Nov. 29. So, whether you've been meaning to shop some new additions for your winter wardrobe or need a stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your list, this is your chance to get it done — and take up to 60% off ahead of Black Friday while doing it.

We scoured the over 37,000 items on deal right now and narrowed down 24 of our favorite discounts below. From Ugg slippers to Le Creuset kitchen essentials, these are the markdowns we think you should add to your cart ASAP.

Nordstrom early Black Friday fashion deals 2022

We think you'll want to slip your feet into these cozy slippers! The brand says they're made from genuine shearling and are perfect for wearing with your comfiest loungewear.

Cashmere sweaters are a timeless wardrobe staple. This crewneck style comes in five different colors — and they're all on deal for 38% off right now.

Who can resist a statement sleeve? We can't, which is why we're obsessed with this chic balloon sleeve. We're also loving the dropped shoulder cut that gives it even more of a trendy feel.

Yoga pants are back! This pair features an inner mesh panel that the brand says smoothes your midsection while also offering some support.

Shackets are another trend that we're seeing everywhere right now! This style fits right into the fall color palette and makes for the perfect layering piece for those days when it's not too hot, but not too cold.

Barefoot Dreams is the celeb-loved brand known for its cozy blankets, but it also makes cardigans that look just as plush! You can snag this style — which has more than 1,100 verified five-star reviews — for 30% off right now and see what all of the hype is about.

It doesn't take much convincing for us to snag a new pair of denim, but a 39% discount certainly sweetens the deal. According the brand, these raw hem jeans are made from a stretchy denim, which is ideal for the days when you're on the move. You might want to consider ordering one size up, as the brand says they run small.

Leather jackets are the ultimate statement maker for fall. This style comes in both black and brown colors that can add extra edge to nearly any look.

Want to keep it cozy this fall? These cropped pants are made with a fleece lining and boast a trendy wide-leg cut.

A scarf that doubles as a blanket? We'll take several of them, please. A 40% discount means you can shop this style for $18 off right now.

Whether you want to keep all six for yourself or give a pair or two to a friend, this deal from BaubleBar is one you don't want to miss. This chic set is on deal for 40% off, so you can grab all three pairs and save over $20 while doing it.

This dainty bracelet is adorned with cubic zirconia stones that add a pop of color to the piece. Plus, since the bracelet stretches, you won't have to worry too much about ordering it in the correct size.

Heading back to the office? These sleek mules are a polished option that can dress up any outfit. Right now, they're on deal for up to 41% off.

Keeping up with your fitness routine? Give yourself some extra motivation with a new pair of running shoes. This pair from Adidas is on sale for 40% off, so you'll save $40.

Nordstrom early Black Friday beauty deals 2022

This limited-edition set includes three eye and face palettes that can be used to craft a number of different looks. Not only do they look good, but they smell good, too. According to the brand, each palette smells like a different holiday cookie (e.g., chocolate chip, sugar cookie and gingerbread).

Want more volume for your hair? This set includes three of Living Proof's bestsellers — its shampoo, conditioner and texture spray — to help you attain it.

This hair care set includes full-size bottles of Drybar's strengthening shampoo, conditioner and treatment oil. The brand says they are formulated to strengthen hair and reduce damage.

Add some soothing benefits to their skin care routine with this Gua Sha tool. Thanks to a 40% discount, you can grab it for less than $20.

Nordstrom early Black Friday home deals 2022

This 3-piece set can be a great gift for the candle lover in your life. It includes three of the brand's bestselling scents: Meyer Lemon & Mint, Purple Basil and Tomato Tarragon.

From soups to dips, we're already imagining all the delicious dishes you can whip up in this single-serving cocotte. According to the brand, it is safe to store in the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

Been waiting for the right time to grab a Dutch oven? This model from kitchenware brand Great Jones is on deal for 40% off.

Run, don't walk! This 40% discount is a limited-time deal, and we have a feeling it will go fast. This top-rated carry-on features four 360-degree double wheels, a removable wet pocket, integrated wet pocket, integrated shoe pockets and a large compression pad to keep all of your belongings in place.

Need new bed sheets before the clocks turn back? This set includes a cotton quilt and shams that can freshen up any bedroom.

We think this giftable set is perfect for the tea lover in your life. It includes a carbon-steel kettle and matching stoneware mugs that the brand says will "stand the test of time."