Cyber Monday is here! Shop 41 deals from Nordstrom including fashion, kitchen and shoes

While Black Friday has come to a close, don't fret if you still have yet to shop sales — because Cyber Monday is here! There are great deals still going strong across retailers like Amazon, Target and more.

To make things easy for you, we found the best deals still available from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale so you can still snag premium products — from designer coats to must-have jewelry — at a wallet-friendly price. You can use the links below to jump to a specific category or keep scrolling to see all 41.

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals

It's never a bad time to stock up on basics. This plain white long-sleeved shirt can be worn on its own or as a layering piece underneath your favorite cardigan or sweater. It's also available in stripes, black and gray.

The balloon sleeves on this sweater take an otherwise basic style and give it a little personality. It's currently on sale in four colors, including a wine shade that is perfect for the holidays.

If you're looking for a gift for the man in your life (or just want him to own more than two pairs of sweatpants), these joggers are perfect. They're tapered at the end to keep him on trend but are in a style he's probably already familiar with. They're almost 70% off and come in three different colors.

A little black dress is a must-have in every wardrobe, no matter the season! Pair this ruched version with a pair of tights, your favorite heels and a cute jacket for a chic night out on the town. The best part? It's on sale for less than $30!

Looking to get a head start on your fitness New Year's resolutions? Get your wardrobe ready with these leggings that you can take home for half off. They're available in the pictured lavender, an eye-catching bright blue and a neutral gray.

While wearing bras can be a generally unpleasant experience, True & Co. has set out to make it the opposite. Made without wires, elastic or seams, this bra is designed to provide support while being comfy enough to last in all day (and hopefully make you forget you're even wearing one).

You'll never be cold in this all-over fleece jacket. The brown color is perfect for fall and can easily complete any look you throw it over the top of.

There's no better feeling than slipping on your coziest pajamas at the end of a long day. Made with 91 percent Tencel modal and nine percent spandex, this set will have you looking forward to bedtime every night. You can score it on sale in three other colors during the sale.

Skinny jeans might be out according to TikTok, but they'll always be number one in my heart. Which is why I never pass up a sale like this one on a staple pair of all-black ripped jeans. You'll want to make sure you order one size up in these since the description notes that they tend to run small.

If you're really not into skinny jeans, don't worry; we've got you covered with some straight jeans, too. This classic light wash will pair perfectly with everything from a blazer and button-up for the office to a sweater for a casual get-together.

High-quality loungewear is worth the investment because you know you'll have it for years to come. This hooded cardigan is one of those pieces. Its description says it's made with lightweight knit and it also comes in a soft purple shade.

You won't want to pass up on adding cashmere to your closet for under $100. Pair it with jeans and boots for an easy look for holiday gatherings or with dress pants for a casual office 'fit.

Not a crew neck person? No problem! This V-neck cashmere sweater provides all of the same comfort as the one above, just in your preferred cut and it's offered in over a dozen different colors.

Temperatures have been up and done lately but it seems like we're finally headed for true fall and winter. Don't get caught in freezing temperatures without a proper coat. The puffer style is not only a classic look but has been trending in recent years, so you can strut with confidence (and plenty of warmth).

Add a pop of color to your outerwear collection with this coat in the shade Berry. It has a removable belt so you can choose to style it with or without, or you can use a different belt to create an entirely new look that's custom to you. The coat also comes in black, green and camel.

Keep your face squeaky clean and fully hydrated with the help of this soothing cleaners. The formula is packed with skin-loving oils, that work to nourish the skin and keep it feeling silky soft, according to the brand.

Stop battling with stubborn brow hairs. This brow wax is designed to help keep your hairs wherever you put them without leaving them feeling too rigid or crunchy. "This product provides a stiff hold yet is not uncomfortable. You only need a small amount for even the fullest brows!" raved one five-star reviewer.

Define, fill and shape those brows with one of the best pencils on market — now on sale for 30% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale! The beauty product features a mechanical pencil on one end and a spoolie on the other, which make the perfect combo to sculpting perfect arches.

Give your under-eyes the nourishment they deserve. Not only does this creamy treatment offer moisturizing benefits, it also acts as an eye primer to keep makeup from settling into fine lines.

If you have fine or medium hair that's in desperate need for a boost, this volumizing spray is just what you need to add instant lift and shine. Key ingredients include organic aloe and wheat amino acids, which help add body, according to the brand.

It may not be made of glass, but this heel is bound to make you feel like a princess. We're obsessed with the stiletto style, studded detailing and great price — the pair is on deal for under $50!

Looking for a go-to shoe for the office this season? You can't go wrong with a cute bootie. This pair is made with "smooth" leather, a trendy square toe and a chunky heel.

Everyone needs a cozy slipper for the winter and this Ugg pair fits the bill. They're perfect for scooting around the house on especially chilly days and can also be worn outside with its textured rubber sole that provides traction.

These popular loafers have over a four-and-a-half star average rating from almost 1,100 shoppers and right now, you can score them on sale for 48% off. The eye-catching shine adorned with gold hardware will add a layer of elegance to the simplest of looks.

A good over-the-knee boot is a staple everyone should have in their closet. Now's the time to snag a pair at a whopping 61% off. It also comes in brown so you can buy both colors and still pay less than the full price of one. Now that's what we call a deal too good to pass up.

Looking for something stylish, sturdy and waterproof? This Sam Edelman Chelsea boot checks all the boxes. It even has a lug sole, ideal for walking in snow and ice. During the sale, you can find five different colors on sale, and it is available in medium- and wide-width sizes.

Whether you've taken up hiking as a hobby or just live in conditions where hiking boots are necessary, you don't want to miss out on a sale this good. Score these Cole Haan boots for $90 off during this sale. Fluffy faux fur adorn the tongue, keeping the style balancing the line between rugged and trendy.

Add a pop of sparkle to any look with this simple yet elegant bangle from Kate Spade. You can stack it with other bracelets or wear it solo, depending on the aesthetic you're going for. It also comes in rose gold.

Dress up your digits with Baublebar's stunning stone-embedded rings. The popular style is on sale for up to 60% off right now. But hurry! There are only a few colors left!

Simple studs are a must have in your jewelry arsenal. The gem at the center is surrounded by plated bezels (in gold or silver) that will pop against any skin tone.

Hoop earrings are an easy way to give a basic outfit a little personality. This set of two comes with a traditional silver pair and a gold angled pair.

Give your Apple Watch an elegant upgrade with this rose gold band that resembles a traditional watch. It's compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watches series 1-7 with faces sizes 42mm, 44mm and 45mm.

Socks are one of those things that you feel like you're always buying because pairs always seem to disappear. That's why you've got to take advantage of sales on high-quality packs like these from Nike. The thicker material is ideal for braving winter weather in any shoe.

Whether you're already in the midst of holiday travel or you're getting ready for an upcoming trip, you never want to get stuck with a broken suitcase where your only option is to shell out the big bucks on a quick fix. Stay one step ahead of the problem by grabbing this carry-on (and its matching full-size suitcase if you're an overpacker like we are).

If you or someone you know needs a refresh on the kitchen essentials, this cutting board is on sale for 50% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. It's made with a durable acacia wood and features juice grooves to prevent messes.

No one likes pouring a beverage — hot or cold — in a to-go cup just for it to be the opposite temperature within a few hours. A Hydro Flask will save you from that fate with its design to keep your drinks at the temperature they should be for hours at a time. And right now, you can snag it on sale in five different colors.

Shoppers love these plush throw blankets (one five-star reviewer loved them so much, they bought 11!). It comes in seven different colors and, at this price, you'll want to grab one for every room in the house.

Once you light this candle, you'll be transported to a cozy cabin where you're sitting fireside at the end of a winter day. Described the brand as its first "masculine and feminine fragrance," this candle has notes of clove accord, pink pepper, chestnut accord and guaiac wood.

To perfectly complement your Always Pan, this steamer basket (now 26% off) can help you cook "never-mushy" veggies, dumplings, fish and more.

A ceramic baking set like this one is perfect for taking your latest creations from the oven to the table. Whether you're an esteemed home baker or you're always playing host, a proper set will elevate your already delicious dishes. Currently half off, this set also comes in red and blue.

Wine enthusiasts everywhere, rejoice! Right now, you can enjoy a premium wine experience at home for half the price. This kit has everything you need to make your wines last for weeks, months or however long it is until you have company again.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.