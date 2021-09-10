Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Working out is significantly more fun when sporting brand-new gear, wouldn't you agree?

Well, it's even more fun when some of your favorite activewear brands launch innovative sportswear that your workout wardrobe is dying to get its hands on. Like Lululemon, which just launched a new legging that's already rivaling its bestselling Align style.

And the fun doesn't stop there. Turns out, everyone wants to get in on the activewear game — even brands never before involved in activewear. Popular shoe company Allbirds recently dropped a collection of sustainable leggings, sports bras and more. Even Peloton (yeah, the creator of that exercise bike everyone is obsessed with) is getting in on the sporty fashion action.

With so many brands releasing new styles and collections, it can be hard to keep track of what's what. That's why we scoured the internet for some of the hottest activewear on the market right now. Read on to learn about all the exciting launches and new arrivals you don't want to miss.

Shop this article by category with the list below:

New Peloton activewear launch

Peloton, the brand known for its at-home exercise equipment (and, more recently, popular workout instructor-turned-dancer), launched a line of private label brand apparel yesterday. The inaugural collection features activewear for every style and aesthetic, from sports bras and biker shorts to leggings and joggers.

If you prefer your activewear to be bright and colorful, you'll want to get your hands on this orange medium-support sports bra. It's designed to move with you and provide maximum comfort via four-way stretch, and moisture-wicking and quick-drying technology.

For those low-impact workouts where you may not need as much support, you can wear this racerback bra designed by Peloton and Beyond Yoga. It's made with a polyester-spandex blend for easy stretch and a comfortable fit.

A basic tank top is a must-have in any workout wardrobe. This muscle tank is slightly cropped and offers a loose fit, so it can move with you without getting in the way.

Whether you're taking your workout outdoors during the summer months or working up a sweat indoors during the cooler months, you can't go wrong with a pair of quality bike shorts. They are designed to slick away sweat and flatter your curves while keeping you secure.

This fun space-dye print is sure to turn heads while you're on the move. The brand describes the style as having a "high, hold-you-in-waist" for a bit of tummy control. Need more? How about the fact that they're reversible? It's like getting two leggings for the price of one.

If bright colors aren't your thing, you can't go wrong with a classic black legging that features the familiar Peloton logo up the side. The brand describes these bottoms as a "second-skin pair" because they cling to you so comfortably, you don't even feel them.

New Allbirds activewear launch

Allbirds, the brand most known for its award-winning sneakers, recently launched an eco-friendly activewear collection, which features leggings, biker shorts, running shorts and tank tops. According to the brand, each piece is made with a mix of sustainable materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool.

This tank top is made with a lightweight and breathable mesh fabric, so you can power through your workout in comfort. It has a relaxed fit that sits at the hips and easily moves with you.

Similar to the Natural Run Tank, this style also sits at the hip but features a cropped fit. It's more form-fitting and has a built-in shelf bra that provides medium support.

In addition to having a thick supportive waistband that features an internal drawcord and pocket, these bike shorts are made with a ride-up-resistant fabric! This is ideal for anyone who deals with uncomfortable chafing.

These lightweight, breathable shorts have a relaxed fit and a 4 1/2-inch inseam for your most comfortable running experience. They also feature two front and back pockets, so you can have an enjoyable hands-free workout.

These mid-rise leggings have a 27-inch inseam and are made with a compressive fabric and are available in four solid color options. Other impressive features to note are a hidden back pocket for your phone, card or keys, a thick waistband to provide support and four-way stretch.

New Lululemon activewear launch

Lululemon recently launched a new high-performance yoga collection called "Instill" that is designed to deliver a "soft, next-to-skin feel and smoothing coverage." The first piece of the collection to be released is a pair of leggings that is currently available online and in stores. Aside from its latest launch, the brand also has tons of new arrivals you can shop to update the rest of your workout wardrobe.

These new "tights" are made with movement in mind and are designed to provide smoothing support and unbelievable softness. The brand-new piece comes in five different colors in sizes 0-14.

This light-support bra is designed for yoga and other low-intensity activities. It has sweat-wicking material that is breathable and feels cool to the touch, so you can stay comfortable throughout your entire workout.

Designed for running and training, this long-sleeve top offers a slim fit and chafe-free seams. It comes in over 10 different colors, each one made with 100% recycled polyester.

Keeping a quality running short in your workout wardrobe is a must. These high-rise shorts have a built-in liner for extra coverage, a zippered pocket in the seam and a drawcord to easily cinch the waist to your liking.

You can't go wrong with a pair of Lululemon's Align leggings. They are smooth and soft enough to feel like a second skin while keeping everything in place. The style is available in multiple colors and patterns, and you can even choose between three different ankle lengths.

For a full-length pair of leggings, try these 28-inch Base Pace bottoms, made with the brand's weightless Nulux Fabric. The comfortable high-rise waistband is designed with runners in mind.

New Athleta activewear arrivals

Athleta's "new arrivals" section features hundreds of new items from face masks to t-shirts to leggings. Here are a few of our favorite pieces from the latest drop.

Move freely in this crop racerback tank. It’s best for low-impact workouts like Pilates, yoga and barre classes. It comes in three different colors and pairs well with any workout bottom like biker shorts, leggings or joggers.

The skort is another versatile trend that's made its way back to the forefront of fashion, thanks to TikTokers who are “discovering” them for the first time. This option from Athleta features zippered pockets, featherweight stretch and a knit-hybrid waistband.

These leggings feature a three-layer waistband with mesh inner lining that is designed to lay flat and not pinch your skin. But we're more obsessed with the super-soft Powervita material that provides all-over compression. There’s even a hidden key envelope pocket to hide your essentials.

Cargo pants are another trend from the late '90s and early 2000s that's making a comeback. These leggings provide a modern take on the classic style, but with a slimmer fit and more durable fabric.

These leggings come in five colorful camo prints, each one more eye-catching than the next. There are two side stash pockets to hold your essentials, so you can focus your attention on mastering your yoga poses — not wondering where you can store your ID.

New Outdoor Voices activewear arrivals

Outdoor Voices' "new arrivals" section is chock-full of the latest trends in activewear. We rounded up the best finds you can shop right now.

Exercise dresses are all the rage right now. This cute, flowy option from Outdoor Voices is inspired by the brand's crop top of the same name and features orange and purple colorblocking. The polyester-spandex combination allows flexibility when you move, while still providing textured compression around the core for a flattering fit.

Add a little flair to your exercise dress with this one-shoulder style. Aside from this stunning lavender shade, it also comes in a bright orange-pink color and a classic black.

Stand out on the court in this fun, patterned skort! It has a zippered pocket on the outside and a smaller slip pocket on the inner shorts. After hearing feedback from customers, the brand adjusted the fit and added leg grippers to keep the bottoms in place while you’re on the move.

Some more colorblocking goodness for your workout wardrobe! These leggings are designed to sculpt your body in a flattering way and fit like a glove. The site recommends sizing up as they tend to run small.

The flared pants of the '70s are back in style but in an unexpected way — via your activewear collection. These ribbed pants have a 31 1/2-inch inseam (great for those on the taller side!), a wide waistband and two front pockets.

These windbreaker pants give off a very '90s vibe. Similar to cargo pants, these have a loose fit and large pockets. They also feature a packable design, so you can easily pack them up into one of the little pockets and stow them away until you’re ready to wear them again.

New Amazon activewear arrivals

Amazon's "hot new releases" section is updated hourly with bestselling items. While the leggings section features a variety of options, here are a few of our favorite activewear picks.

The cute bow cut-out design on the back of these leggings is sure to put some pep into your step during your next workout. The ruched design on the back is meant to give your butt a boost, while the high waist in the front offer tummy control.

The wide waistband is designed to give you a smooth, flattering fit and enhance your curves. This army green color is perfect for fall, but if that’s not your first choice, it comes in nine other bright colors that will also work for the upcoming season.

Want to switch up your look with printed leggings but don’t know where to start? You can’t go wrong with a classic tie-dye style. This pair is ranked No. 3 in Amazon's New Releases in Women’s Activewear Leggings category.

There’s nothing like a good pair of leggings with pockets. These high-waisted tummy-control leggings feature two side pockets and gently compress your mid-section for a toned and trim look.

The front of these butt-lifting leggings features a V-cross for a slimming effect, and it even features a back inner pocket to hold your valuables. The bottoms are also made with four-way stretch Spandex and polyester, so you can squat with confidence knowing your leggings will stay in place.

