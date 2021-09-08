New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast includes a ‘90210’ star and a Spice Girl

There are about “90210” reasons to tune in to the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green is just one of the 15 hopefuls who will do their darnedest to waltz their way to ballroom glory and claim the Mirrorball trophy after the cast of the show’s 30th season was announced Wednesday.

Green will be joined in the ballroom with fellow ‘90s luminary Melanie C of the Spice Girls, former “Office” star Melora Hardin, onetime “Bachelor” star Matt James, “The Talk” co-host and Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots and social media star Olivia Jade, who is known for being the daughter of former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who were involved in the college admissions scandal.

They will be joined by country singer Jimmie Allen, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, “Cobra Kai” star Martin Kove, WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and former NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Brian Austin Green will try to prove he has what it takes to go far on "Dancing With the Stars." FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Melanie C will add a little "Spice" to the new season. Joe Maher / Getty Images

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, who will be paired with a same-sex partner for the first time in the show’s history, had previously been announced as contestants.

“I am so excited to be a part of this year’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 and I am gonna be dancing with a girl,” Siwa said last month in an Instagram video. “I think it’s so cool.”

Amanda Kloots may be "The Talk" of the new season. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Olivia Jade will do her best to become a force. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Siwa may have let slip with whom she’ll be strutting her stuff on "Dancing With the Stars," the celebrities’ dance partners will not be revealed until the season premiere, scheduled for Sept. 20 on ABC.

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev won last year's edition of the popular show.

Tyra Banks, who joined the long-running series, will return as host, while judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will once again serve as judges.