Sure, working out is great for your body, but tying hair up too tightly or not taking care of a sweaty scalp can lead to a mane that's not-so-healthy.

When it comes to working hard in the gym and staying on top of your hair care game, what's a fitness lover to do?

How to style your hair for workouts

Dale Borchiver, co-founder of fitness and lifestyle site Sweats in the City, says it's important to know how to style your hair for a workout.

"First, I try to avoid tying [my] hair too tightly," Borchiver told Shop TODAY. "Second, the hair tie is essential — don't just grab any old elastic because those can cause serious breakage. We recommend using a silk scrunchie instead."

If you're skilled at braiding, Borchiver also recommends a French braid to keep hair out of the face during workouts.

For those with natural hair, Khaleah London, a lead group fitness instructor at Equinox+, says it's all about the prep work.

"Ensuring that your hair is sufficiently hydrated and moisturized before your workout is key to looking your best," said London. "However, too much or too little moisturizing can result in dryness, frizz or breakage, so focus the hydration and moisturizing on your most perspiring areas like the edges and ends."

How to take care of your hair after workouts

When it comes to washing your hair post-workout, Borchiver recommends planning sweatier workouts, like a good spin class, on days when you plan to wash your hair, then focusing on low-impact (less sweaty) workouts on the in-between days.

"Additionally, I like to use a trick where I put the majority of my hair in a shower cap and pull out any pieces that frame the face," Borchiver explained. "I shampoo those pieces and then blow-dry it back — this way I can avoid washing my entire head of hair. And of course, there is always dry shampoo."

London says to focus on hair products with natural ingredients and to avoid synthetic materials whenever possible.

"Sweat, in combination with the toxins from synthetic products, can cause exposed pores to the point of potentially damaging the skin," London said.

"Also, pre-workouts are a great time to hair mask," added Borchiver. "If you're going to wash it anyway, definitely put in a mask, throw it in a bun and you're good to go. After you're done with your workout, you can wash it out. You can also remove sweat by using the cool air setting on your blow dryer for a post-class touch up."

Overall, London reminds exercise enthusiasts that the main focus should be on moving your body.

"It's great to sweat and be active, so don't let worries about your look prevent you from staying healthy and giving it your all during the workout," said London.

Best workout hairstyle accessories, according to reviewers

These soft beautiful scrunchies are the perfect hair ties for any workout. They also come in three versatile colors, perfect for matching with your favorite workout leggings or sneakers.

If you struggle to find a headband that stays in place, look no further than the Treadband. This tie-back version of the stay-put band is lined with a non-slip material that stays where it's supposed to be throughout any workout. Take it from one Amazon shopper who rated it five stars: "They keep the sweat out of my eyes, have never fallen off, are comfortable, and they look awesome!"

This three-pack of silk scrunchies is unique in its thin size, which reminds us more of a standard hair tie and less of a scrunchie. If you prefer a more streamlined hair tie, these 4.7-star-rated silky bands are perfect for protecting hair while keeping it tied back.

These soft and flexible hair ties are reinforced with a super-strong inner core that makes them bounce back to their original shape after each use. Despite its low price point, both Target and Walmart shoppers have rave about its quality and longevity.

However you wear your hair during a workout, securing it with this ultra-soft organza scrunchie is a great way to prevent breakage.

With a 4.7-star average rating, this brush was designed to work on all hair types, detangles hair painlessly and glides through wet and dry hair with ease. It's also the perfect size to tuck into your go-to gym bag.

This premium boar bristle brush is gentle on hair and enhances shine by redistributing the oils from the hair during brushing. According to one five-star reviewer on Ulta's website, "It works well in regards to maintaining the frizz and helps the oils in my hair evenly even out."

A combo of Overtone's The Remedy hair mask and a rapid-dry hair turban from Aquis, this set is perfect for conditioning post-workout hair and helping it dry breakage-free.

This lightweight comb is perfect for taking on-the-go. Plus, it's versatile! Use it to section hair, tease it or to smooth fly-aways.

Best hair care products to use post-workouts, according to reviewers

Freshen up sweaty hair between washes with this pear-scented dry shampoo that doubles as a styling product to create rougher texture and help accessories better attach to the hair. The spray also protects from UV radiation and free radicals.

"If you're concerned about your edges, Hicks Total Transformations Edges Pomade is a low-maintenance and highly effective product that keeps them in place," London said. Along with keeping your hair under control during workouts, it also enhances your hair's natural shine.

Made with active ingredients like natural aloe vera and glycerin, this lavender-scented antibacterial shampoo, conditioner and hair mist work to prevent germs from settling on the scalp or hair. Safe enough for daily use, it's the perfect kit to toss into a gym bag.

It's a 5-in-1 wash that cleanses body, hair and scalp, and it's designed to dissolve excess oils, sweat and dirt from your body post-exercise. Packed with tea tree and peppermint oil, its refreshing scent is an added bonus.

This Batiste dry shampoo uses a waterless formula that absorbs dirt and grease on the fly, leaving your hair refreshed in an instant. Plus, with a subtle scent of powder, lavender and musk, it also holds over 13,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

