Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Beauty gifts are among the trickiest presents to pick out. As in-demand as they may be, they carry the potential for connotation. Unless you know it’s something the recipient definitely wants, some products may suggest that you think they need to fix or improve upon a certain feature. Yikes. But there are plenty of beauty gifts that suggest nothing but “I love you and want you to have the happiest of holidays,” and they’re available at QVC.

QVC has established itself as a source of some of the most coveted beauty brands and their most beloved products — we’re talking makeup, skin care, hair tools, and so much more. We’ve rounded up the picks that give a little glamour and a lot of fun to someone who really deserves it this season.

Holiday Beauty Gifts

Clinique’s Happy fragrance is such a classic, it spawned equally classic spinoffs: Happy Heart and Happy in Bloom. In the A Little Happiness gift set, your recipient gets all three in purse-ready sprays, so whether they’re in the mood for a citrusy floral, watery woodsiness or a fruity green scent, there’s one ready to come along wherever they go.

If they’ve loved makeup since the ‘90s, they’ve loved the Caboodles they stored it in back in the day. Those super-useful plastic cases are still available to this day, and in just as many fun colors. Even better, the Doodle Edition lets them personalize their retro case with markers and adhesive gems so their Caboodles will be unlike all of their classmates… or fellow nostalgic adults.

Self-care has been having a moment, reaching its peak during this hectic and unprecedented year. Part of the perfect self-care recipe is an amazing mask — or two — and part of the perfect mask recipe: berries. The bareMinerals Superfruit Mask Set comes with the Cranberry Exfoliating Superfruit Face Mask and the Blueberry Nourishing Superfruit Face Mask, so your recipient can refresh and rehydrate whenever some at-home pampering is called for. (In other words, every other day.)

The IT Cosmetics boxed blushes and bronzers are iconic — there’s truly nothing else quite the little squares of flush-imparting, contouring, glow-giving pressed pigments. Whether your recipient is already a fan or you’re introducing them to these classic complexion boosters, this two piece set with the heavenly Wonder Brush will take their makeup kit to the next level.

We all have that one friend who claims they’re just not skilled enough to wield hair tools. Show them that straightening curly and wavy hair is as easy as brushing with Amika’s Polished Perfection Hair Styling Brush. Running it through strands smooths texture so quickly and effortlessly that they may never pick up a blowdryer and round brush ever again.

You know how people say, “If you know you know”? That phrase has never applied to anything quite so much as L’Occitane’s intoxicating almond products. The delicious scent is found thrice over in this Jumbo Shower Kit, which contains an enormous Almond Shower Oil, and equally hefty Almond Milk Veil body lotion and a completely reasonably sized Almond Delicious Hands hand cream.

You may want to put on noise-canceling headphones before your makeup-obsessed recipient unwraps this splurge, because there will be screams of joy. Urban Decay's undeniably mesmerizing Stoned Collection Vault is the ultimate anthology of color and sparkle thanks to four Stoned Vibes Multidimensional Lip Glosses, four 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, a Stoned Vibes Multifaceted Highlighter and the irresistible pièce de résistance: the Stoned Vibes Eye Shadow Palette. The 12-pan lineup is packed with mattes and marbleized shimmers that have a magical effect on any eyelid.

Introduce someone who’s not yet in-the-know to the hero product of Josie Maran’s line — five times over. There’s so much you can do with these argan oils that you can commit each bottle to a different purpose if you’d like. Moisturize your skin, smooth your hair, reduce cuticle roughness, remove your makeup, treat fine lines — this pure and simple organic oil truly does it all.

Mouthwash has never been so giftably glamorous. Apa Beauty White Rinse, presented in an incredibly chic bottle they’ll be proud to display on their sink, freshens breath with peppermint oil while ensuring teeth stay sparkly white. The alcohol-free formula is safe and refreshing for the whole family.