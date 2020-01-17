Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The first long weekend of 2020 is here and it's the first chance to save big on winter gear and score great deals on spring must-haves before the season arrives.

Whether you're looking for a new coat for an upcoming ski trip or the perfect sweater for that winter-to-spring transition, you won't have to look very far to find the best deals and discounts going on right now.

We've rounded up some of the biggest sales happening before and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that you won't want to miss! From your favorite stores like JC Penney and Macy's to tech giant Best Buy, we rounded up al the best deals for you below.

MLK Day clothing deals

There's nothing better than a great pair of comfortable leggings — especially if it has pockets! Over 400 Nordstrom customers have left rave reviews for this high-waisted design. If that wasn't enough, the retailer offers free shipping on all orders!

For the long weekend, Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off of all sale items. Comfortable sweaters like this are perfect for staying warm and fashionable during the winter season.

Need a few pairs of new slacks for the office? Through Jan. 20, you can snag 40% off of everything at Express. You can save even more with exclusive doorbuster deals until Monday.

We're loving the exclusive styles available at Lord & Taylor this season, but what we love even more is the discounts! You can take up to 40% off the entire store using the code SAVE until Jan. 21. For deeper discounts, shop the clearance section for your chance to save up to 75% on your purchase.

Looking for comfortable shoes that don't break the bank? These stylish loafers and are on sale for 50% off as part of the ASOS Up-To-80%-Off-Sale right now! You can save an extra 10% at checkout using the code ASOSSALEYEAH.

A cardigan is a staple in every closet, and this exclusive cashmere piece is one that can complete any outfit. During the Bloomingdale's Long Weekend Sale, you can save up to 70% on select styles that are sure to give your winter wardrobe a boost.

MLK Day tech and electronics deals

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season, and the wireless earbuds can still be found at a low price. You can currently grab the latest model on sale for $139.99 on Amazon and Best Buy.

If you're looking for a sleek and portable laptop under $150, it's hard to beat this deal on this highly-rated Chromebook by Lenovo. Its HD display and 4GB of memory make it a great value for the price.

Stick to your New Year's resolution with a little help from Target's fitness gear sale happening right now. You can snag one of the newest versions of the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (which features Amazon Alexa) for $50 off the original price.

Keeping the house clean is so much easier when most of the work is out of your hands. You can save $100 on the Shark Robot Vacuum during Target's massive sale.

If you're looking to ditch wired headphones but aren't ready to splurge on AirPods, JBL's wireless headphones are a great option. They are on sale at Macy's for 50% off of the original price.

Tech deals at Target mean you can save over 40% on big-ticket purchases like this printer — and even more on other items for your home and office.

MLK Day beauty and skin care deals

Award-winning products like these are available for half the price during Ulta's Love Your Skin sale. You can save big on all your beauty must-haves during the 20-day event, which started on Jan. 5 and will end on Jan. 25. This GinZing eye cream will be available for 50% off on Saturday.

This skin care set from Clinique is available for 25% off during the Bloomingdale's Long Weekend Sale. Together, the products in the kit work to target the signs of aging to give you a smooth and radiant complexion.

If you're looking for a gentle exfoliator that will refresh your skin, look no further. You can score a great price on this gel peel during Ulta's Love Your Skin sale.

Taking care of your skin during the Winter is a must, and with great deals on beauty at Bloomingdale's you won't have to compromise your complexion in order to save. This set is bound to keep your skin glowing throughout the chilly season and is available for 50% off until Jan. 30.

Save on select Too Faced products that will make your nighttime routine something to look forward to through Jan. 25. This hydrating moisturizer is on sale for 25% off and is crafted with minerals that will nourish and replenish your skin.

Ulta customers swear by this shampoo for maintaining color-treated hair, and now the jumbo size is down to $15.99. Our advice? Stock up!

MLK Day kitchen and appliances deals

This popular kitchen tool is on sale during the Kohl's three-day weekend sale, and you can even save an additional 15% off at checkout with the code FROST. Your weeknight dinners will never be the same!

If you've been hesitant to try out the air-frying trend, now is the perfect time to see what it is all about without spending too much during. Check out Kohl's this weekend for a great deal on this popular model.

Make your morning routine run smoother by brewing a cup of coffee in just under a minute with this Keurig model. You can save an extra 15% off of this and other kitchen appliances using the code 2FORYOU during JCPenney's weekend sale.

You can also save $100 on this innovative Ninja blender at JCPenney's, which makes cold smoothies or hot soups with just the press of a button.

MLK Day mattress deals

This mattress has a whopping 10,000 rave reviews from Wayfair customers thanks to its plush texture and affordable price. It's currently on sale for 43% off over the long weekend.

Did you start off the New Year with a few bad nights of sleep? Make sure the rest of 2020 is full of nothing but good nights of sleep thanks to Tempurpedic's Closeout sale. You can save 30% on the Breeze 2.0 models and even receive a $300 gift with any mattress set you purchase.

Layla Sleep is offering $150 off mattresses and two free pillows with your purchase until Jan. 20! The memory foam mattress comes in a compact box shipped to your door, so the days of lugging a full-size mattress back to your house are over.

This mattress is equipped with a SealyCool gel foam center to ensure a good night's sleep and keep you from tossing and turning to find the "cool spot" on the mattress. You can catch great deals on mattresses like this one during Macy's weekend sale.

MLK Day home and furniture deals

Target is offering exclusive deals on home décor over the three-day weekend, so you can score sleek and functional pieces like this modern lamp to add a decorative touch to any room.

If meal prep has you in need of some fresh cooking tools for your kitchen, you can save 60% on this 64-piece set on sale this weekend at Macy's.

Summer is just a few months away, and a new luggage set will make getting to your destination that much easier. This three-piece set boasts spinner wheels that make gliding through the airport a breeze. You can save over 50% off the original price during JCPenney's sale this weekend.

Kohl's is offering great deals this weekend on everything from kitchen appliances to bathroom essentials like this towel set. On top of these savings, you can save an extra 15% on your purchase when you use the code FROST at checkout.

MLK Day toy deals

Playtime is about to get musical! This giant piano ma allows your little ones to play and record their own songs. You can snag this cool toy for 70% off the original price at Macy's.

This complete vanity makeup studio is also on sale at Macy's for 70% off and includes real nail polish and makeup for that budding makeup artist in the house.

The savings are with you during JCPenney's weekend sale, with Star Wars toys and much more on sale for over 20% off.

This soft, plush unicorn is part of Lamb & Ivy's newest collection and is machine washable. It's on sale at Macy's for 50% off the original price, but the savings only last until Monday.

