Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 12:57 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Every year, Allure's Readers' Choice Awards help provide insight into the makeup, hair and skin care products everyone's talking about.

To reveal some of this year's winners, Allure's editor-in-chief, Michelle Lee, stopped by TODAY to walk through some of the beauty breakthroughs and iconic products that made the list.

Ranging from groundbreaking eye shadows and perfect sunscreens to life-changing hair products, we're pretty sure you'll find some new favorites on this list.

BREAKTHROUGHS

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $65, Sephora

This palette includes a breathtaking array of shades in a variety of finishes — including everything from matte rose to glittering pale pinks and shimmering bronzes. None of them are your "traditional" nude shade, according to Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, who told the magazine that you can't just define nude by skin tone, and instead chose to dive into the "emotional" side of the word, creating "sexy, comfortable" shades. As a result, this versatile palette is perfect for any occasion, no matter what look you want.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Matte Top Coat, $7, Amazon

This isn't the first matte top coat out there, but it's definitely the best. Delivering gel-like longevity without the damage and the UV-light exposure that gel nails require, this polish makes your nails look and feel great.

BODY

Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash, $6, Walmart

With its lotion-like quality, this cleansing formula will keep your skin soft and smooth even after you've toweled off. Gentle and sulfate-free, it's great for all skin types.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $14, Ulta

This cream's unique formula was developed with a team of dermatologists and provides 24-hour hydration and restoration. Containing three essential ceramides, along with hyaluronic acid, it'll help restore your skin and retain moisture, and the nonirritating, fragrance-free formula works on even the most delicate skin types.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Broad Spectrum SPF 100, $9, Amazon

Sheer and lightweight, this formula is perfect for a day at the beach. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it'll reduce the amount of times you need to reapply and it absorbs quickly so you won't have to deal with that terrible, tacky sunblock feeling — and with SPF this high, it'll help reduce summertime sunburns.

HAIR

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask, $36, Sephora

Briogeo's deep conditioning mask uses ingredients like sweet almond oil, avocado oil and algae extract to repair even the most damaged hair. No matter how much bleach or how many heating tools you've used, this thick, floral-scented mask will restore moisture and help prevent future damage.

Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush, $12, Amazon

This nifty little brush can work tangles out of wet or dry hair, and eliminate frizz. With an easy grip and innovative design that uses long teeth to detangle and shorter ones to smooth, it's easy and effective, producing glossy, frizz-free hair.

SKIN

Neutrogena Clear Face Break-Out Free Liquid-Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $8, Target

This liquid sunscreen is great for acne-prone skin, helping stave off the sun's harmful rays without doing any further damage to skin. With a light texture and weightless finish, skin can still breathe, and the fragrance-free formula is specifically created to avoid clogging pores or causing breakouts.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $80, Sephora

If you're looking for an innovative serum, this would be the one. It's packed with essential nutrients, fruit enzymes and an antioxidant complex, along with a chronopeptide, which mimics the beneficial effects of vitamin D.

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and DePuff, $32, Amazon

Caffeine is an important part of any morning routine — so why not add it to your skin care regimen? This cooling formula includes caffeine and ginseng, which help to reduce under-eye bags, and also uses a little bit of shimmer to minimize even the stubbornest of dark circles.

MAKEUP

Nyx Butter Gloss in Creme Brulee, $3, Amazon

This lip gloss has been a top pick for two years straight now, and it's not hard to see why. With the lightest touch of pink shine and a smooth, soft texture, it's a buildable lip gloss that melts perfectly into your lips. It's also available in two dozen other colors if pink isn't your preference.

Maybelline New York Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, $7, Target

For anyone looking to add a lot of sparkle to their day, try this highlighter. Bright and buildable, you can apply it with either your fingertips or a brush, and the pearl pigments and metallic chrome sheen combine to make a look that really stands out.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $24, Sephora

It shouldn't surprise anyone to see this cult-favorite mascara on the list! In no more than three swipes, this formula provides what Allure calls "Disney princess lashes." Volumizing and intensely dark, with an hourglass-shaped brush that coats and curls each lash, this smudge-proof, waterproof mascara is one you'll never want to stop using.

For more beauty favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!