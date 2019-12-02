Save up to 92% on handbags, watches and earbuds with Jill Martin’s epic Cyber Monday Steals & Deals! 

Make-ahead Monday: Use your Instant Pot to make 3 healthy dinners with pork chops

Food blogger Brittany Williams lost 125 pounds with the help of her Instant Pot.

Make-ahead Monday: Use Instant Pot for 3 healthy pork dishes

Dec. 2, 201903:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Brittany Williams

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Thanksgiving is over and the stuffed feeling is finally starting to fade. Food blogger Brittany Williams, who lost 125 pounds in a year with the help of her Instant Pot,is joining TODAY to share light and easy make-ahead recipes from her cookbook "Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds" to help us get our cooking schedules back on track and put healthy meals back on the menu. She shows us how to make roasted pork chops in the Instant Pot and turn the leftovers into Italian stuffed peppers and pork carnitas tacos.

If you don't yet own an Instant Pot, the DUO is on sale for only $49 today.

Pork with Herbs au Jus
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Brittany Williams
Get The Recipe

Pork with Herbs au Jus

Brittany Williams

This old-school, classic dinner favorite is a quick protein I can toss inside the pressure cooker on evenings when I just want something quick and filling for the kids. I love to pair it with garlicky mashed cauliflower or green beans.

Pork Carnitas Tacos
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Brittany Williams
Get The Recipe

Pork Carnitas Tacos

Brittany Williams

It's easy to get stuck in a rut, making the same ten recipes over and over again until every-one gets burned out. We eat tacos often, but I try to spice them up (literally) with different meats and seasonings so it's a meal I know everyone will enjoy but is different enough that it doesn't feel like we're having the same old thing every time.

Italian Stuffed Bell Peppers
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Brittany Williams
Get The Recipe

Italian Stuffed Bell Peppers

Brittany Williams

These delicious little peppers taste exactly like pizza, oddly enough! My husband isn't a bell pepper fan but he really enjoys these — I call that a big win! They're also great for using up leftovers proteins and veggies.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer

$100

Related

Food

FoodThe Instant Pot Duo is on sale at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

If you like those quick prep-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Roasted Salmon with Sweet Potatoes and Broccolini
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Salmon with Sweet Potatoes and Broccolini

Geoffrey Zakarian
Roasted Chicken with Chimichurri Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Chicken with Chimichurri Sauce

Laura Vitale

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

Brittany Williams