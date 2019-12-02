Make-ahead Monday: Use your Instant Pot to make 3 healthy dinners with pork chops

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Thanksgiving is over and the stuffed feeling is finally starting to fade. Food blogger Brittany Williams, who lost 125 pounds in a year with the help of her Instant Pot,is joining TODAY to share light and easy make-ahead recipes from her cookbook "Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds" to help us get our cooking schedules back on track and put healthy meals back on the menu. She shows us how to make roasted pork chops in the Instant Pot and turn the leftovers into Italian stuffed peppers and pork carnitas tacos.

This old-school, classic dinner favorite is a quick protein I can toss inside the pressure cooker on evenings when I just want something quick and filling for the kids. I love to pair it with garlicky mashed cauliflower or green beans.

It's easy to get stuck in a rut, making the same ten recipes over and over again until every-one gets burned out. We eat tacos often, but I try to spice them up (literally) with different meats and seasonings so it's a meal I know everyone will enjoy but is different enough that it doesn't feel like we're having the same old thing every time.

These delicious little peppers taste exactly like pizza, oddly enough! My husband isn't a bell pepper fan but he really enjoys these — I call that a big win! They're also great for using up leftovers proteins and veggies.

