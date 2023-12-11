From massage guns to air fryers, these last-minute gifts for men will help you win the holidays

Struggling with what to get the special man in your life this holiday season? We've all heard someone say, "he's so difficult to buy for," so we're here to help change the narrative. From golf gifts to tech gadgets, we've got something unique for every guy in your life.

Whether you're shopping for dear old dad, your father-in-law, brother or grandpa, these gifts will help you score bragging rights from everyone in your family. Best of all, they'll arrive right on time for Christmas.

Gifts for boyfriends

No man is ever too old for toys, especially if he is a major WWE fan. This Boneyard Undertaker Funko makes a great collectible and also has over 3,800 verified five-star ratings on Amazon, so it's safe to say other girlfriends are ordering as well.

These stainless-steel cuff links are an ideal gift for the guy who loves to dress up. Whether he's attending a beach wedding or leading a high-profile meeting at work, these make a great accessory to any outfit.

Whether he's a master at Mario Kart or Madden, your boyfriend will be indebted to you when you give him these awesome gaming socks. Verified Amazon reviewers speak to the durability, appearance and comfort of the socks.

Perhaps you've been with your partner a long time and feel you've already gifted him everything under the sun. Have no fear! This sweet book contains fill-in-the-blank descriptions about why you love and adore them. Your beloved will truly be touched by this sentimental gift that is rated five stars by over 44,000 verified Amazon reviewers.

Is your boyfriend always rummaging through the laundry room looking for a clean T-shirt? If so, these men's crew tees will surely make an essential gift this holiday. These wardrobe essentials are rated five stars by 207,000+ verified Amazon reviewers, which means it's safe to say lots of their guy friends are probably wearing the brand too.

You can't go wrong with cologne, especially with this woodsy scent from Nautica. With notes of apple, water lotus, cedarwood and musk, this romantic fragrance will leave your boyfriend smelling like a million bucks.

Hats off to this bestselling knit beanie that is available in 40 unique colors. This trendy hat features a fold-up cuff with Carhartt patch and has over 132,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

Whether your boyfriend loves camping in the woods or just enjoys an ice cold beer at home, this stainless-steel Yeti pint will certainly do the trick. He will never have to worry about spilling again as this modern drink lid uses magnetic force to keep his favorite drink on lock.

If your beau is always jet-setting around the world for work, these lightweight joggers make the ideal best travel companion. Not only are they Shop TODAY's Travel Gear Awards winner for best budget pant for men, but also have 1,300+ five-star verified ratings on Amazon.

Help him look (and feel) his best with this body care set, full of men's hygiene essentials. Each kit includes 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, body wash, body scrubber and deodorant for staying clean as a whistle.

All eyes will be on your boyfriend when he walks into the party in these handsome mesh sneakers. Available in sizes 6.5 to 13, these lace-up Oxfords are designed to fit men of all sizes.

If your boyfriend regularly indulges in chicken wings during the big game, he will absolutely love this 4-in-1 air fryer. In addition to frying, this useful kitchen gadget also bakes, roasts and reheats food as well. Your man will be creating delicious gourmet meals in no time.

He'll love creating drinks in the comfort of his own home with this unique whiskey kit. Each set includes wood chips, botanical test tubes, glass bottles with wooden corks, labels, filters, whiskey cubes and recipe guide.

Does your man enjoy whipping up some delicious breakfast on the weekends? You'll both benefit from this delicious gift that includes pork bacon, two different types of sausages and breakfast patties. Sounds egg-cellent!

Gifts for husbands

If you're looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for your husband, look no further than this vanilla flavored lip balm that will keep his lips moisturized all winter long.

If your husband comes home from the gym with stinky feet regularly, he (and you) will appreciate these deodorizer balls that are designed to eliminate foot odors. These long-lasting fresheners are Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards winner for best shoe deodorizers.

This stylish crew neck sweatshirt features double needle stitching for added quality and durability. Rated Amazon's Choice, this fleece pullover will keep your man warm and cozy all winter long.

Although maybe not the most exciting gift, this shaving set from Harry's will certainly come in handy. This great set includes razor handle, razor blades, travel cover and Harry's shave gel for a seamless shave.

"Show me the money!" Available in nine fun colors, this Herschel wallet features a stripped fabric liner, multiple card slots and classic woven label.

It's no secret men have a special relationship with their cars. Why not gift him this portable vacuum cleaner with 16-foot cord and bag.

"I’m super happy with this little vacuum. The brush attachment is great for loosening up grass and dog hair and mud. I love that it comes with a hose and a crevice tool as well. When I was done, I took out the filter, and I rinsed everything off, using the little filter brush that came with it. The cord is nice and long, so it makes it easy to reach the third row of an SUV, and everything fits nicely into, the zipper bag that came with it," raved one verified five-star reviewer.

You'll Croc your hubby's world when you gift him these classic clogs that come in over 70 colors and patterns. These bestselling shoes have over 467,000 verified five-star Amazon ratings, just in case you needed more convincing on why to buy.

If your hubby has a high tolerance for spices, he will certainly appreciate this DIY hot sauces kit. Made in Portland, Oregon, this fiery set includes assorted spices, distilled white vinegar, glass bottles, labels, funnel, gloves and instruction booklet with recipes.

This sleek watch box is not only easy to wrap but makes a great gift if your hubby treats his watches like his own children. Royce also provides free monogramming, so he'll appreciate seeing his initials in print as well.

You can now gift your husband flowers with this beef jerky bouquet from the Manly Man Co. Each gift is arranged in a pint glass resembling a floral face and includes an assortment of original, hot and teriyaki jerky.

He'll feel like he's sleeping on a cloud with this latex-filled pillow from Purple that's perfect for side sleepers. Using the same technology developed for their acclaimed mattresses, this comfortable pillow is wrapped in moisture-wicking breathable mesh material to help sleepers stay cool throughout the night.

Gifts for dads

Does your father constantly tell corny jokes, thinking he's the next great comedian? If that's the case, he will crack up with this book that is filled with witty (and dare we say terrible) dad jokes. It'll also make the perfect gag or white elephant gift for any upcoming holiday parties.

Like women, men can also have bad hair days, so help dad save time in the morning with this practical baseball cap. Available in 30 colors and patterns, this athletic hat can be worn all year round.

It's time to get cooking with this hot honey chili crunch from Momofuku that is made with three types of Mexican chili peppers, crunch garlic and shallots. Need we say more?

It'll be no question who the favorite in the family is when you present dad with this hilarious mug on Christmas morning. This ceramic cup has 7,000+ nearly perfect ratings on Amazon and is totally affordable.

Nerd is the word with this LED neck reading light that is the ideal gift for dad if he enjoys reading before bed. Available in eight unique colors, this long-lasting light features six brightness levels to choose the most comfortable setting.

This seasoning set is the ultimate gift for your grill-loving dad. He won't get enough of experimenting with these organic grilling spices, from smokey southwest to citrus pepper.

You won't regret buying these fluffy slippers for dad that can be worn inside or outside the house. These slip-on moccasins are Amazon's Choice for men's slippers and have over 18,000 verified five-star ratings.

Dad will go crazy over this classic beef gift box from Hickory Farms that includes sausages, crackers, mustards and cheeses. "I bought this box for my husband. After retiring, he missed getting his box as a company present every year. He LOVES the beef sticks and cheese. This particular box is a great combo for him," said one verified five-star reviewer.

Put the needle on the record with this vinyl turntable that your classic rock-loving dad will appreciate. This retro record player features two built-in stereo speakers with Bluetooth wireless technology and is a bestseller on Amazon.

"Watches are lame," said no man ever. Give him the gift of luxury with this stainless-steel watch and strap box set from Fossil. Engrave this elegant accessory with your dad's initials for no additional cost.

Ordering fruit smoothies on your way to work is expensive and time consuming, so why not learn to make them at home with your own personal blender. The Nutribullet Pro 900 watt is Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards winner for best blender. Your husband or little brother will be whipping up some delicious soaps and creams for years to come.

Gifts for grandpas

If your grandpa is retired and has some extra free time, he will surely appreciate this monthly Masterclass subscription. The brand offers a variety of interesting courses, from cooking classes to honing leadership skills.

Does your grandpa share random football statistics all the time at dinner? If so, he will be super excited to open this sports facts day calendar. Watch him relive legendary games and record-breaking plays all throughout 2024 as there is a new quote or piece of trivia for every day of the year.

Don't judge grandpa if he ends up wearing these pajamas to Christmas dinner. These comfy jammies feature an elastic and adjustable waistband so he can eat as many cutout cookies as he wants.

Grandpa will go nuts over this snack-filled gift box that is one of Shop TODAY's Gifts We Love this year. From roasted cashews to raw almonds, this nuts.com box has all the sweet and salty goodies you'll need for a happy holiday.

Your grandpa will thank you tree-mendously when you gift him this log kit that lets him grow his own shiitake mushrooms.

Christmas will be a hole-in-one when you gift grandpa this stylish display case for his golf balls. This cabinet has six racks with an acrylic glass door and holds up to 30 balls from memorable games, tournaments and more.

Let Grandpa pick out his own books this year when you gift him this Barnes & Noble gift card. He'll spend hours browsing through the aisles and studying book covers to find the right one for him.

Has Grandpa always wondered where his relatives came from? He'll love building his family tree with this AncestryDNA kit that offers genetic ethnicity testing with geographic detail.

If Gramps has been reading The New York Times since before you could walk, this front page puzzle will surely make him smile. The best part? You can choose from a variety of dates, ranging from September 1851 to December 2023. He'll love reminiscing and piecing together the NYT cover of the month he got married or one from the year you were born.

Save Grandpa from having to cook for a while with this appetizing holiday box from Katz's Delicatessen. He'll feel like a classic New Yorker no matter where he lives as he takes a bite of the delicious pastrami, corned beef and more.

Whether Grandpa enjoys gardening or just spending time with nature, he'll love this bird feeder. The catch? This modern take has a video camera with built-in artificial intelligence to record up to 10,000 species of birds. Simply download the free app and he'll be receiving alerts and images on his smartphone in no time. Plus, if you order before Dec. 15, you can save 25% off sitewide using the code TODAY25 at checkout.

Tech gifts

If the man in your life often leaves the house without remembering to charge his cell phone, this portable power bank will be a lifesaver. Available in white or black, this charger features USB input and has over 73,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

Any techie will geek out over this Roku Express 4K+. With this streaming device, your man can watch his favorite movies and television shows with just a few simple clicks on the remote.

Your beloved will never lose his luggage again with this Apple AirTag. This Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards winner helps keep tabs and track items with the Find My app. Satisfied Amazon customers speak to its lightweight feel and simplicity.

What man doesn't appreciate a good set of headphones? These Shop TODAY's Gifts We Love wireless earbuds from JLab feature up to 32 hours of playtime and come in six unique shades.

Whether your man travels for business or pleasure, this chic case will house all his tech essentials. Designed to fit inside any Away suitcase or bag, this nylon case is ideal for storing earbuds, phone chargers and more.

This lightweight mouse makes a great gift for all the gamers out there. With its wireless battery, this little gadget offers up to 200 hours of continuous use and contains an optical sensor designed to improve your gameplay.

It's time to jam out to his favorite rock or pop tunes with this portable Bluetooth speaker from JBL. This waterproof device is safe to take to the beach or the town pool, so he'll never leave home without it.

Whether he's a novice or a skilled photographer, the man in your life will instantly fall head over heels with this digital camera from Fujifilm.

"This camera is so much fun! I loved the larger Polaroid photos too. It adds a nostalgic touch to capturing memories. The camera is easy to use, and the black color gives it a sleek look. It’s perfect for parties and special occasions. Definitely a great choice for anyone who enjoys instant photography!" raved one verified five-star Amazon reviewer.

Is your man always complaining that his muscles hurt after a long day at the office? This mini massage gun will save you from giving him yet another shoulder or back massage. Designed to relieve pains, soothe tightness and improve post workout recovery, this deep tissue massager works wonders.

"I’ve never seen a smaller, more durable, and strong piece of equipment. I would recommend this for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a big bulky massage gun. It hits the spot and easy on the hands and arms," said one verified five-star reviewer.

Sports gifts

You'll be a total baller when you gift your man this shooting game ornament from Hallmark. It will certainly make a fun and playful addition to the family Christmas tree this year.

Awarded best foam roller during Start Today x Shop Today's Wellness Awards, the Gaiam Restore foam roller features a lightly textured surface for a gentler massage. According to Amazon, satisfied customers love the sturdiness, comfort and performance of the muscle roller.

We bet your man is a lover of the Kansas City Chiefs (or another football team) and will do his own touchdown dance when he unwraps this knit hat. This pom beanie will help him stay warm and cozy, whether he’s outside shoveling snow or watching the Chiefs game from the stands.

You won't strike out when you gift the sports fanatic in your life this MLB ballpark map mug. This ceramic cup features the map of an iconic baseball stadium, including Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

If he's got game, he'll surely swoon over these personalized golf balls. Put his photo on all 12 balls and he'll be teeing off in no time. May the course be with him!

You'll, no doubt, ace the art of gift gifting with this sporty pickleball set that includes two paddles, four balls and tennis bag. Satisfied Amazon customers speak to the affordability, comfortable grip and performance of the rackets.

Show him he's the perfect catch with this Dodger Stadium candle. He'll love the nostalgic scent of the ballpark which includes hints of popcorn, Tajin spice and crisp beer. If they're not a LA guy, Homesick has other picks inspired by Citizens Bank Park, Wrigley Field, Busch Stadium and more.

Any true soccer fan will get a kick out of this Team USA scarf designed to keep him warm all winter. Don't be surprised if when he unwraps this gift, he screams "GOOOOAL!"

It'll be a par-tee every day when you gift your golf enthusiast this kidney-shaped putting green. He'll love practicing his game at home or in the office with its realistic smooth surface.

"I’m all in on this product! It’s perfect for what I need. It’s as big as advertised and it’s realistic enough for the practice putting you need to do," said one verified five-star reviewer.