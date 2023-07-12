Our editors at Shop TODAY comb through a lot of products — and I mean a lot. When we find something we really love, we can't wait to tell everyone about it, and that's especially true when we find something that we love that's also on deal.

While this list isn't exhaustive — did I mention we review a lot of products? — we did round up ones that we've reviewed recently that we love and that are currently on sale for Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon. Check out everything from a crew neck sweatshirt that I practically live in to the mascara one photo editor claimed is the only one to give her "short, straight lashes lift."

Editor-reviewed Prime Day Deals

One Shop TODAY freelance writer said she "always doubted my family's ability to keep our refrigerator orderly, but these amazing organizing tools make it a foolproof endeavor, no matter how much clutter you've got in your fridge."

This box — and Oprah's Favorite Thing! — features two compartments, each separated by a built-in mirror conveniently added to keep your necklaces, earrings, rings and every other accessory tangle-free and safe.

"Don't worry," Shop TODAY writer Katie Jackson says. "You don't actually need to store this dress in the freezer. The reason it’s called the 'Freezer Dress' is because it features Columbia’s 'Omni-Freeze ZERO' fabric."

This is an affordable and flattering bodysuit that acts like shapewear but doesn't feel like shapewear. Plus, it really won over our production coordinator, Camryn Privette.

in my opinion, this sweatshirt is the G.O.A.T. I wear it over my workout clothes when I’m heading to yoga. I wear it to get coffee, working from home and even over my pajamas at night. It comes in 18 colors and seven sizes. It’s for men, but I got the medium and it fits perfectly!

Our photo editor Vivien Le said, "Last spring, while searching for a solution on TikTok via the hashtag #japanesebeauty (which boasts over 51 million views) I discovered there was an entire following dedicated just to Japanese mascaras." She swears by this mascara for extra curl and lift.

Our writer's first impression of Megnya’s Walking Sandals was, “Oh, these are cute," freelancer Tomeka Jones shares. But they're not just fashionable — they are functional and an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.

"I should have known that a quick search on Amazon would deliver exactly what I was looking for. I scored with this BTFBM tank dress, an Amazon Choice pick with over 1,000 perfect five-star customer ratings," Shop TODAY freelance writer Dina Ruiz writes.

I bought this actually on Black Friday and now it's on sale for an even deeper discount than when I purchased it. Run, don't walk to this deal if you love fresh herbs, lettuce and just generally feeling accomplished at having grown something.

It's summer, which means air conditioners are running. Privette uses this smart plug to turn on her air conditioner via her phone on her way home from work so it's nice and cool when she gets in. Genius. With this four-pack, you can use it for all kinds of appliances, lamps and more.