Want to be on trend? Amazon says these were the most- searched Black Friday Products

Amazon has become a premier retailer when it comes to online shopping holidays, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While the sales hardly seemed to stop over the weekend, certain items took home the cake.

From Christmas decorations to items for family members to unwrap underneath the tree, these are the most-searched items on Black Friday, according to Amazon.

Most-searched products on Black Friday, according to Amazon

For an Advent calendar that will appease children and kids at heart, opt for this Mini Brands Disney edition one, that features 24 days worth of miniature characters and figurines to unveil.

Don't be like the character himself and have a little fun when decorating for the holidays. With four stockings that feature Grinch and his lovable furry friend Max, they also include sayings such as "Merry Grinchmas," "Merry Whatever" and others.

With the ability to change from a number of colors to warm, white lights typically adorning trees, these lights can also be dimmed to display between 25 to 100% of their brightness.

A little over 65 feet of lights can help to decorate your tree, sit atop a mantel, or loop around a staircase.

If your little one is thrilled about the recent release of the latest Troll's movie, keep the excitement going throughout the month of December with this Advent calendar.

Rated as Amazon's #1 newest release, each day leading up to Christmas brings with it a different Troll character, adding up to 24 figurines in total.

A handful of artificial and decorative wreaths are discounted on Amazon during Cyber Monday, perfect for those who believe decorating should be reserved until after Thanksgiving.

Designed to mimic a wreath made out of pine leaves, it's also decorated with lights, faux pinecones and berries, this wreath will add a touch of the holidays to any room it's placed in.

In need of a new tree? For less than $50, this artificial pine comes in three sections for easy construction and take-down. Simply attach sections to the base of the tree, fluff the branches and hang your ornaments with care.

Standing at six feet tall, reviewers note that this is a good "starter" tree, for those who just moved into their first home or apartment.

650 beaded lights are already strung around this 6.5 foot tree, eliminating part of the set-up process. Even without ornaments, reviewers say that this tree is perfect if you're going for the "minimalistic" look.

With punctures in the band meant to help with ventilation while working out, this silicone band is compatible with Apple Watch face sizes 38 through 44 millimeters and is available in 23 different colors.

Place these LED lights behind your entertainment system, in a teenager's bedroom, or in a game room to achieve the best ambience possible.

With the ability to sync to music, these LED lights can also be controlled via an app, with the option to choose from a variety of colors to put on display.

Batteries are an item that you neglect to buy-until a remote is dead, your smoke alarm is beeping for an update, or they're on sale. Now less than $15, this 32-pack of AA batteries should keep your household up and running for a while. Or at least until Christmas morning, when they're all used to power new toys and gadgets.

Protective, sturdy and reputable are all reasons why reviewers rave about this case from OtterBox. With multiple of them noting this isn't their first time buying one from the brand, they also appreciate the variety of colors the cases are now offered in.

With black, blue, pink and green to choose from, this case is made out of recycled plastic and includes an outer shell that helps to protect against scratches, cracks and more.

Perfect for the person who's always cold, gift them with this heated blanket that's available in four different colors and two different sizes.

Reviewers adore this blanket because of its "luxury" and "lightweight" feel, as well as how much heat its able to generate, even on the lowest setting.

While the Playstation 5 made its debut in 2020, games for the console are still sought after. Reviewers rave about the "impressive graphics" of this game, as players take on challenges in this Sonic the Hedgehog game that puts a modern spin on the classic.

Score Amazon's new and improved version of Alexa Echo now 56% off. Stream music and movies, add to a growing grocery list, order products from Amazon and more with this gadget, that also includes updated screen protection and an improved audio quality.

For those who are wanting to be able to play Xbox games with others, controllers are on sale for over 40% off this Cyber Monday. Amazon designed this controller to be able to switch between devices, no matter if you're playing on a desktop or a television.

Plus, you can even ask Alexa to start or open a game thanks to the microphone and voice-enabling feature.

Feel a sense of comfort and security this holiday season with a video doorbell. Thanks to the app that allows you to keep guard over your front door, see when packages are being delivered, stop potential burglars in their tracks, or even greet guests all through your phone.

Whether you're sending a child off to college, or are looking for a more simpler coffee maker, this single-serve Keurig makes up to 12 ounces of your favorite drink at any given time.

It's a rare occasion when Apple products go on sale, let alone $100, so be sure to score these AirPods while you still can. With over 24 hours of use on a single charge, stream music, movies, answer phone calls and ask Siri questions all with one easy set-up.

For an air fryer that seems to do it all, this 4-quart option from Ninja can re-heat, dehydrate, roast, crisp and bake any foods, from leftover Thanksgiving meats to homemade cookies.

Reviewers question why they went so long without one, as it has since become a cooking and baking go-to.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats calls these headphones the perfect pair for "everyday life," with 40 hours of use off of a single charge, cushioned ear cups and the ability to connect to both Apple and Android devices, it's easy to see why.

Available in four colors, these over-the-ear headphones are now 50% off, making them less than $100 for a limited time.

Kindle Paperwhite 2023

Available in multiple sizes and gigabyte options, check off your to-be-read list thanks to the ability to download e-books from Amazon, or your local library. Perfect for on-the-go readers, whether you have a long commute or take when traveling, thanks to its most recent update, this Kindle can last for up to 10 weeks off of a single charge. Happy reading!

They'll surely be able to "catch 'em all" with this pack of Pokemon cards, that includes two rare holographic cards. Whether they choose to collect them or trade them with others, this 60-pack of cards are sure to be a hit with any fan of the popular franchise.

One of the most sought after toys of the holiday season, LEGO building sets come in a wide range of characters, scenes, notable landmarks and more.

This Star Wars Stormtrooper has 138 pieces, perfect for the novice wanting an easier set, or for the beginner who's starting to take on more intermediate kits.

Essentially two dolls in one, this Barbie is first dressed as in an animal costume, until the costume parts come off to reveal a Barbie doll.

Available in a poodle, lion, or teddy bear options, the doll also comes with accessories such as a pet animal, a comb, as well as both pairs of shoes to go with whichever outfit she's wearing.

If you have yet to check little ones off your list, Melissa and Doug toys are always a favorite. This play diner set comes with faux food, silverware, plates, pans, coffee mugs and even items they need to play waiter or waitress, such as a bell, a menu, money and more.

Stocking up on the basics this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Amazon has got you covered. This waffle textured shower curtain can serve as the perfect replacement-it's available in a number of colors, and sizes.

When paired with a shower liner, the thick polyester material its made out of will help keep water from spilling out.

YETI is also another brand that rarely goes on sale, so when it does, you have to capitalize on it. Score 30% off of this tote bag, that can hold up to 20 liters of items. Whether you're carting snacks to little league or packing a lunch for a road trip, this "carryall" is easy-to-tote around thanks to its handle that can be carried multiple ways.