Black Friday is over, but the Cyber Monday deals are rolling in! And while we've seen deals on items in practically every category imaginable, Apple products are always at the top of our lists.

And this year's deals do not disappoint. We've seen some the most sought-after items from Apple, like Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks and more marked down to their lowest prices ever, acccording to CamelCamelCamel. So it's the best time to upgrade your tech or grab a new gadget to gift that lucky someone on your list.

Keep scrolling to see all the deals.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 Apple deals

Odds are, there's probably a surprising amount of gunk hiding out in your AirPods right now. But this tool will help you tackle it. One editor who tried it said that she was "astounded (and frankly pretty disgusted) by the amount of dirt and wax" that the tool managed to get out from inside her earbuds.

The Pro version of Apple's AirPods come with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging for more than 24 hours of total listening time, the brand shares. They have a customizable fit and are resistant to water and sweat. The best part? They’re currently just under $200 at multiple retailers.

Apple AirPods for less than $100? Yes, you read that correctly! We haven't seen the price drop this low since last year's Cyber event. The headphones have up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, the brand says.

You can score Apple’s newest MacBook Air laptop for nearly 20% off right now. The device has up to 18 hours of battery life and quiet performance due to its lack of an internal fan, according to the brand. If you’re planning to make video calls, you’ll look spiffy thanks to the laptop’s 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Major deal alert! The midnight colorway of the Apple Watch SE is currently at its lowest price ever, according to Camelcamelcamel. Some of the versions are already sold out, so you'll want to grab this deal while you still can.

Cyber Monday 2023 AirPods deals

The third generation of Apple’s AirPods feature spatial audio that gives you surround sound all the time. The wireless earbuds boast six hours of listening time and three sizes of interchangeable earbud tips for optimal listening, according to the brand. They're currently at their lowest Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Apple's AirPods Max are a splurge, but they're rarely discounted like they are right now. They feature active noise cancellation, so you can be fully immersed in what you're listening to, whether it be a podcast or music.

Cyber Monday 2023 MacBook deals

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, now is your chance to grab one from Amazon’s Apple Cyber Monday sale for 25% off. This is one of the lowest prices ever for the laptop, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, so don’t miss out.

Cyber Monday 2023 iPad deals

Of the newer generations of Apple iPads, this tablet is on deal for just $250 during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. It boasts a 10.2-inch retina display, an ultra wide front camera and up to 256GB of storage.

Score an iPad Air for nearly $100 off (and it's lowest Amazon price), thanks to this Apple Cyber Monday sale at Amazon. It includes an M1 chip that “lets you multitask smoothly between powerful apps and play graphics-intensive games,” according to the brand.

If you’re looking for an iPad with Touch ID, fast Wi-Fi connectivity and a slashed price tag, this one is for you. The 10th generation iPad is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and has all-day battery charge, according to the brand. It’s currently being offered for its lowest-ever Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Want a little extra protection for your technology? Now is your chance to grab an iPad with up to two years of AppleCare+. This dual-offered low price is not one to miss. Select colors are already selling out!

Cyber Monday 2023 Apple Watch deals

Walmart's ongoing Cyber Monday deals include $70 off of this year's model of the Apple Watch SE! This version boasts an 18-hour battery life, watchOS 10 software, enhanced workout metrics, crash detection and more.

With a slightly larger screen size than the SE (2023), the Apple Watch Series 9 retails at a slightly higher price. It features a S9 chip for a brighter display, advanced health insights and is crack-, dust- and water-resistant, says the brand. It's currently marked down to its lowest-ever Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Cyber Monday 2023 Apple accessory deals

Don't overlook the accessories during Apple's Cyber Monday sale! From your luggage to your wallet, AirTags can come in handy when attempting to locate lost items. You can save close to 20% and snag this four-pack for under $80 for Cyber Monday. Plus, they make excellent stocking stuffers.

Looking to cut the cord? This fast charging pad can wirelessly power-up iPhones and AirPods (including the new AirPods Max).

Upgrade your charging game with this high-efficiency power adapter. The unassuming gadget can get you up to 50% battery in approximately 35 minutes, for an unbeatable $15. Grab one for anyone on your holiday gifting list — or yourself — and bid slow charging times goodbye.

Navigate and personalize your creative mediums with this multifaceted digital pencil. This Apple pencil is compatible with the iPad Pro, iPad mini and iPad Air. And it's currently under $80 on Amazon — an all-time low price, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This MagSafe wireless charger can charge two of your Apple products at once. If you're ever needing to charge your AirPods and iPhone at the same time, snag this dual charger for just under $100.