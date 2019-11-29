Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holiday shopping season is upon us and it's time to start thinking about who you need to buy gifts for! What better time to get started on your shopping list than on Black Friday. While there will certainly be some special people you’ll want to splurge on, the perfect gift doesn't have to be expensive.

From tech gifts to kids' toys and everything in between, we've you got you covered with all the best Black Friday deals under $25.

We're also rounding up the best Black Friday deals for you! Including the best deals under $100, the best fashion deals and the best toys deals for the kiddos in your life!

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. You can shop all the best Black Friday 2019 deals here.

Bestselling Black Friday Deals Under $25

If you own Apple AirPods, then you understand the constant fear of losing them. Help your recipient keep their AirPods safe with this awesome keychain case that would make a practical stocking stuffer.

While there are many streaming options on the market, Amazon's Fire TV stick may be the most cost-effective option. For just $20 you can stream pretty much anything under the sun.

If your family member or friend has difficulties mastering the hard-boiled egg, this may be the gift for them! This easy to use Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (which also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs and even omelets) guarantees a perfect breakfast every time you use it!

These Jack Rogers jellies would look great with a flowy white sundress or a fun cover-up during the summer.

These fashionable Jack Rogers rain boots will be your loved one's new rainy day staple! Both durable and trendy — you can't beat the price!

This cape-scarf from J. Crew looks cozy and trendy. Buy this for the woman who's always looking for ways to spruce up a classic pair of jeans.

Who doesn't love to play around with eye shadow? This Tarte Pro Palette is both classic and fun — with a mix of neutral matte shades and some of the brighter options.

Black Friday Technology Deals Under $25

In the off chance that your giftee doesn't have a smart speaker already, this Google Home mini is a great way to dip their feet into the smart audio world without breaking the bank. It can tell them what the weather's like outside, offer help with recipes and even play their favorite podcasts.

You can never go wrong with a Speck iPhone case. If they're in the market for a new phone, help them accessorize with this fun and durable case.

Amazon's smart speaker is on sale for over 50% off.

While wireless charging pads are normally quite expensive, you can grab this Belkin boost up charging pad for less than $25!

Black Friday Home Deals Under $25

This cozy discounted blanket would be perfect to snuggle up with on your couch for a movie night or even displayed at the end of your bed.

This fun desk light is perfect for all ages!

Help your loved one get organized in the new year with this beautiful 17-month planner from Anthropologie.

The holiday season is all about buying treats that they normally wouldn't buy for themselves. These fun bohemian placemats are both practical and thoughtful.

This international scratch-off map is the perfect gift for the avid traveler (or the aspiring traveler) in your life! Great for all ages — especially the teen in your life!

Make cooking easy this holiday season and get this awesome clip-on kitchen food strainer.

Black Friday Beauty and Skin care Deals Under $25

Tarte is known for making some of the best beauty products in the game and their "Lights, Camera, Lashes" mascara is no exception.

Clinique's "Plenty of Pop" lipstick set is filled with some gorgeous red lip colors that would work great at all the holiday parties your giftee will be attending this year!

Snag this Origins "Tiny Treasures" skin care set for the person who totally needs an at-home spa night.

If you know someone who loves taking care of their skin, this is the gift for them! Mario Badescu's holiday set includes some of their most popular products — they'll feel radiant in no time.

Get your hands on one of Kylie Jenner's bestselling products for just $10!

Snag one of our favorite moisturizers for a great price in a fancy limited edition tube!

Benefit's "They're Real" mascara and "Gimme Brow" gel will have you feeling like a million bucks in no time!

For just $10 you can try out Buxom's awesome lip plumping lip glosses in Sophia and Gabby shades.

Becca makes getting ready in the morning just a little bit easier. With their primer, champagne pop highlighter and face powder your giftee can easily achieve the glowy look they're after.

This Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit will have you looking bronzed and golden even on the days you aren't in the sun.

Black Friday Toy Deals Under $25

Legos are fun to play with — and get your little one's eyes off of the screen. This basic brick set will get kid's brains moving.

Barbie will never go out of style! What little girl wouldn't love to see this cake decorating set on their next playdate?

Make your little girl feel like royalty with this fun princess purse set — complete with play makeup, pretend credit cards, a cellphone and of course a pink purse to hold all of their essentials!

Has your son or daughter read all seven "Harry Potter" books and watched all eight movies? If so, they'll love this wizard training wand that will quickly immerse them into the magical world.

Does your little girl swoon over "Frozen" and "Frozen 2"? This "Frozen 2" beauty set might make all of their wildest dreams come true. The set includes "Frozen 2"-themed polishes, lip balms, stickers, press-on nails, a cosmetics pouch, and flavored lip balms.

If they love the "Toy Story" series, they'll be over the moon to receive this fun slinky plush tog.

Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $25

Know someone who hoards baseball hats? This Champion script hat would be a great addition to their collection.

These adorable customized hair clips are the perfect way to dress up your holiday outfits! Great for any ages.

J. Crew has some of the cutest socks in town. These pizza-themed socks make dressing up for a special occasion just a little bit more fun.

Black Friday is a great time to invest in the basics. This Madewell crew neck tank would look great on its own or even better paired with a blazer, slimming jeans and some mules. They also offer the same tank in a V-neck and a T-shirt.

Stock up on classic T-shirts with this ribbed option from BP.

This North Face long sleeve crewneck T-shirt is the perfect gift your boyfriend or husband — they'll want to throw on after a long day at the office or during a chill weekend at home.

Madewell's T-shirt dress can be worn all year long. Wear as-is during the warmer months or pair it with some tights and riding boots during the winter.

These cropped pants from Gap would look great at a variety of different occasions. Wear them with a blouse and a denim jacket while running errands or dress them up with black stilettos and a blazer at work.

Snag this crewneck sweater from J. Crew for your son and he'll look adorable all holiday season long!

The man in your life will not want to take off this fleece hoodie. Its breathable fabric is lightweight, comfortable and easy to layer.

If your little one can't stop singing "Let It Go" then you may want to buy them this cozy set of "Frozen"-themed pajamas.

Statement earrings have never been trendier. These Panacea Tortoiseshell earrings would be a great secret Santa gift this holiday season.

These peach-colored sunglasses are the perfect way to brighten up the cold winter months. Wear them through the whole winter season, on your next tropical vacation and into the summer.

This girl's plaid pleated holiday dress is comfortable and festive for a holiday party and even better? They offer a matching dress for mom too!

Know someone who always loses their credit card? Buy them this Madewell leather card case (which is also offered in a metallic gold color) and they'll never forget it again!

The man in your life will be cozy all winter long in this flannel shirt.

If you're unsure what to buy your friend or family member, you can't go wrong with these memory foam slippers!

Hanna Andersson offers some of the cutest and coziest holiday pajamas, so you know your little girl will be happy as a clam while wearing this glimmer dot dress.

Topknot headbands have become one of the trendiest accessories this year. Stay on top of the trends and gift your friend one of these adorable velvet headbands with pearls.

Chunky clips have also become a fun way to style hair this season. This J. Crew Factory pearl and crystal set would look great with a cocktail dress or even a casual outfit for the office.

While pajama gifts are usually pushed to the back burner, who wouldn't love a new cozy pair of flannel sleep shorts?

If your little one is in need of a new pair of sneakers, these Adidas shoes would look great with a variety of different outfits.

