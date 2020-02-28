Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Shopping for your best friend sounds easy. After all, you probably know them better than anyone. But if you've been friends for a while, it's also easy to feel like you've already gotten them everything.

Fortunately, for every best friend you have (from your sorority sisters to your real sisters), there are thousands of gifts that can serve as the perfect token of appreciation for the deepest level of friendship. Whether you buy them a funny gift, a fitness-related present, a fashionable gift or even some cutting-edge tech, here are a few additional gift ideas your BFFs are bound to love in 2020.

Bestselling gifts for friends

This beautiful bucket list journal was designed by two best friends, Hanna Axelsson and Ashleigh Lowell. It's the perfect place to jot down goals, motivational quotes and reflections. With its helpful and thought-provoking prompts, it's fun to fill out and might even serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.

If your best friend drinks wine and has a sense of humor, consider getting him or her this cheeky wine glass. It has a 4.6-star rating from more than 500 reviews and since it's engraved, the letters will never come off. Did we mention it's also dishwasher safe? (Lushy Wino has other hilarious wine glasses with sayings like "Be Kind, Re-Wine" and "I Make Pour Decisions.")

Maybe you can't afford to treat her to the mink faux lashes you know she'd love. But why not get her this bestselling fiber lash mascara that looks as good as expensive, quality extensions? It's easy to apply and the results are dramatic.

Since you spend a lot of time together, you've probably had to borrow a hair tie or two from your bestie.

Instead of leaving her without a pack of ponytail holders, you can gift her these that have a perfect 5-star rating from nearly 200 reviewers. They are nice and durable, meaning that they won't break easily, and since you're her best friend, you can probably count on her to lend you a couple as well!

If they don't already own one, the Nutribullet should be your go-to gift for the best friend who is likely to be on a health kick come the new year. It has a 4.4-star rating from more than 10,000 reviews and puts normal blenders to shame.

Best beauty gifts for friends

This sleep elixir is 98% organic and made from 14 natural plant oils. According to one TODAY reviewer, "it's like dipping your face into the most luxurious velvet."

This eyeshadow palette features 9 matte shades and 3 micro-shimmer shades — the best part: The colors work well with all skin tones. It's one of Ulta's bestsellers and has a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,500 reviews.

Best jewelry and accessory gifts for friends

Best friend necklaces are so '90s. Instead, consider one of these timeless pieces with more than 14,000 reviews from one of Etsy's top sellers. Amanda, a Portland-based entrepreneur, has been selling her wildly popular lockets (starting at $28) since 2009. This one is a solid brass floral locket on a 14-karat gold-filled chain.

Maybe you and your bestie have a secret language only the two of you understand. If it's not easy to write, consider Morse code. These customizable made-in-California bracelets come in silver, gold or rose gold. You can buy this matching set of BFF bracelets on an adjustable nylon thread or a "You're My Person" bracelet.

Any best friend who does yoga or simply likes being cozy and wrapped up will eventually want this versatile scarf in all four colors.

Best clothing gifts for friends

Sure, there are other 100% merino wool base layers out there, but these are hands down the most stylish. This particular half-zip top is great for skiing (the brand is founded by Kari Traa, a female Olympian skier), snowboarding or just looking casual chic at lunch downtown.

If you spare no expense when it comes to gifts for your best friend, consider these wedges from Sorel. Yes, that's the same relatively affordable boot brand loved by celebrities and royals. Nearly 85% of this boot's reviews are five-star. And for good reason: They turn heads and are sure to keep your feet happy.

Normally $200, the Swedish-designed jacket is currently marked down to $100. The former Kate Middleton has it in army green, but it's also available in dark navy and plum.

Best health and wellness gifts for friends

Whether your best friend is a guy or girl, a self-professed gym rat or someone who just likes to have water at their desk, this is the bottle they'll use for years. After all, if anyone deserves a lifetime warranty, it's your lifelong friend. The Hydro Flask has an average 4.4-star rating from nearly 7,000 reviews. It comes in more than a dozen different colors and sizes.

Best home gifts for friends

You may recognize this weighted blanket with more than 2,400 reviews from our list of the seven best weighted blankets. Basically, you're giving your best friend a hug they can appreciate every time they get into bed. Available in different weights, the gentle pressure comes from the blanket's inner layer of cooling glass beads.

If your best friend is the homesick type, they'll find comfort in this hand-poured candle featuring their home state. Each state has its own scent to represent what that state is like. For example, Idaho has a fresh pine scent, Arizona takes you straight back to the desert and Georgia is peachy.

Hand-decorated in Minnesota, this mug was designed by artist Sandra Dumais. Using words and pictures, she tries to capture the essence of what makes a best friend different than other friends. It's a hard task, but she does a pretty good job with phrases like "kindred spirits," "honest, even when it hurts" and "judgment-free zone."

