Ho, ho, ho! The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived.

If you're holiday shopping is already done, Santa hats off to you!

However, if you’re like the rest of us, you’re probably still trying to get the Thanksgiving leftovers put away, let alone figure out what to get everyone on your shopping list.

And with only weeks to go before Christmas, there's no time to waste getting started.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new Christmas decorations or a special sweater for Mom, a trip to Kohl’s might be in order this weekend, which means you're probably wondering what Kohl's Black Friday hours are in 2023.

Good news: we've got 'em for you!

But first things first, if you're planning to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping by heading to Kohl's after Thanksgiving dinner, you'll have to recalibrate. The retailer (along with many others) will be closed on Thanksgiving, reopening on Friday morning for their annual Black Friday sale.

That's means Thanksgiving shopping just might have to wait — although if you're really itching to get out there, these stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2023 for all your retail needs.

Otherwise, keep reading to find out Kohl's Black Friday hours, as well as store hours for the rest of the big shopping weekend. And in case you're wondering, here's a complete rundown of other Black Friday store hours right here.

What are Kohl's Black Friday hours in 2023?

If you plan to be at Kohl's when doors open on Black Friday, be sure to get a pot of coffee brewing bright and early, because Kohl's will open its doors at 5 a.m. on Nov. 24. and remain open until midnight.

Wondering what the rest of the retailer's Black Friday weekend hours are? See below for the complete rundown.

Friday, Nov. 24 | 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

| 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 | 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

| 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 | 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Since store hours may vary by location, visit the store locator below to confirm local hours.

Where to find a Kohl's near you

Chances are pretty good that you already know where the nearest Kohl's is, but if you're traveling over the holiday weekend or just want to double check local hours, we've saved you the trouble of looking them up because who can't use a little extra time during the holidays?

Find Kohl's handy dandy store locator right here.