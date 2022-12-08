Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.

If you don’t want deck out your whole porch or simply need a something unique to match all the decorations in your yard, look no further than your door. Whether you’re festooning the front with a wreath, swag or basket or decorating the trim with a gorgeous garland, there are so many easy DIY ideas to ready your home for the most wonderful time of the year. You can even make your own doormat for a top-to-bottom Christmas look.

The best news of all? These Christmas door decorations don’t cost an arm and a leg to make. Using simple materials like wreath forms, artificial greenery and spray paint, you can transform ordinary objects into something extraordinary that will greet your guests in style all season long.

Package wreath

Handmade Charlotte

Make a wreath that looks like a collection of mini packages you’d put right under your tree. Styrofoam, a wreath form, wrapping paper and ribbon come together to craft this creation.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Fluffy winter wreath

Lovely Indeed

For a door decoration that can stay up all season, consider this all-white beauty. This wreath is sure to shimmer and shine in the winter sun.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

'Jingle all the way' doormat

Life on Summerhill

Your guests should feel that Christmas spirit even when they look at their feet! Not only is this doormat handy for soaking up wintertime snow and mud, but it’s also perfect for the holidays with its “Jingle All the Way” message.

Get the tutorial at Life on Summerhill.

Pompom wreath

DIY in PDX

‘Tis the season for color, and lots of it! Brighten up gloomy winter days with this kaleidoscopic wreath, featuring cheerful pompoms in every color of the rainbow.

Get the tutorial at DIY in PDX.

Embroidery hoop wreath

Mom Envy

Embroidery hoops are used for a lot more than embroidery these days. One way to put them to good use is by using one to make a modern take on a wreath, complete with plaid fabric and holiday accents.

Get the tutorial at Mom Envy.

Light-up snowman door decoration

Melissa Darr for The Whimsical Wife

This door decoration is guaranteed to make your front door shine, whether it’s day or night. A cute snowman takes a glimmering turn with battery-operated twinkle lights and glossy white paint.

Get the tutorial at The Whimsical Wife.

Festive basket door decoration

Domestically Speaking

It’s super easy to fill a basket and use it as a front door decoration, as proven through this tutorial. Opt for a thrifted basket to save a few bucks, then refresh it with white chalk paint and finish it off with real or faux greenery.

Get the tutorial at Domestically Speaking.

Disco ball wreath

A Beautiful Mess

Now here’s a door decoration Donna Summer would approve of! Covered in tiny disco balls and silver tinsel garland, this wreath is sure to steal the spotlight in your neighborhood.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Poinsettia wreath

Jane Merritt for The House That Lars Built

Poinsettias are the flower for the holidays, but they certainly don’t last very long if you’re using them to make a wreath. Instead, make these paper poinsettias out of crepe paper that will last for Christmases to come.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Winter greenery wreath

Clean & Scentsible

For a door decoration that’s more subtle and subdued than the average Christmas wreath, look to this nature-inspired DIY. Start with a metal wreath form, then work in pine, cedar or any fresh greenery of your choosing.

Get the tutorial at Clean & Scentsible.

Boxwood swag

The Honeycomb Home

A door swag tends to be a very easy piece to make, and this DIY is no exception. Using boxwood clippings, checkered ribbon and vintage bells, it’s as timeless as it gets.

Get the tutorial at The Honeycomb Home.

Mushroom wreath

Clara Sumsion for The House That Lars Built

Mushrooms are trending this season, and you can use them to create the quirkiest wreath ever. Make paper mushrooms yourself and use them to punctuate a plain wreath.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Candy cane door decoration

Aubree Originals

You probably have lots of gift bows lying around, so why not use some to craft this candy cane door decoration? It’s a budget-friendly way to add a lot of joy to your front door.

Get the tutorial at Aubree Originals.

Deer door decorations

Aww Sam

If you want to go further than just your front door and create an entire scene in your entryway, you definitely need to make these retro deer. You'll create these pastel fawns by working some papier-mâché magic.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Advent calendar door decoration

The Pretty Life Girls

Perhaps you’d like to give some holiday attention to one of the doors inside your house. In that case, you can make this over-the-door advent calendar, filled with goodies that your kids will adore.

Get the tutorial at The Pretty Life Girls.

Rustic sunburst wreath

The Whimsical Wife

Maybe you prefer a rustic feel for your holiday decorations. If so, craft a sunburst-shaped wreath with collected twigs and burlap ribbon.

Get the tutorial at The Whimsical Wife.

Red and green swag

First Day of Home

Embrace all things red and green this Christmas. Gather all the supplies at a dollar store, then decorate as you please.

Get the tutorial at First Day of Home.

Blue tinsel wreath

Dans le Lakehouse

To gravitate away from traditional hues, go with this turquoise tinsel wreath for a midcentury moment.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

Snow and berries wreath

StoneGable

Even if it’s warm and balmy where you live, hang this grapevine wreath for an instant chill.

Get the tutorial at StoneGable.

Ornament wreath

StampinFool.com

Ornaments can be used for more than decorating a Christmas tree — like, say, adding sparkle and shine to your front door.

Get the tutorial at StampinFool.com.

Knit stocking wreath

The Frugal Girls

Why should your mantel get to have all the fun this Christmas? Hang a stocking on your front door.

Get the tutorial at The Frugal Girls.

Dried orange wreath

Our Vintage Farm

For a farmhouse vibe, decorate a green wreath with dried orange slices, pinecones and cinnamon sticks. It’ll look just as good as it smells.

Get the tutorial at Our Vintage Farm.

Repurposed Christmas tree garland

The Navage Patch

In this tutorial, an old Christmas tree was taken apart and repurposed to make garland that decorates the entire entryway of this home. A wreath and a vignette next to the door tie everything together.

Get the tutorial at The Navage Patch.

Wooden deer wreath

The Happy Housie

For this one, all you have to do is glue a wooden deer head onto a new or existing wreath. That's it!

Get the tutorial at The Happy Housie.

Woven basket door decoration

Chatfield Court

You may already have all the supplies for this DIY around the house. You’ll need a basket, along with faux berries, ribbon and some bells.

Get the tutorial at Chatfield Court.