Amazon Black Friday deals are here! Shop Apple, Shark, more

Black Friday at Amazon is officially here! The retailer is joining other big box stores like Walmart and Target, and getting the holiday deals party started early, which means you have more time to save this shopping season.

A whole week earlier than Black Friday itself, the retailer says they will hold massive deals all the way through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. According to Amazon’s press release, you can expect the “lowest prices of the year,” and we found some pretty steep discounts on day one alone.

So get your gift shopping and deal hunting started because we rounded up Amazon Black Friday deals that are worth grabbing, from over 60% off Alexa devices to nearly 50% off New Balance sneakers. And we’ll be adding even more deals throughout the savings event so be sure to check back for more Black Friday savings.

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Shoppers can score this Kasa smart plug for just $7 ahead of Black Friday. Once you set it up, you can control the smart plug from anywhere by using the Kasa app. Plus, you can program timers to turn your electronics, such as lamps and fans, on and off.

This portable power bank claims to charge a phone to 73% in just one hour, says the brand. Plus, it has a slim design, so it’s easy to throw in your travel bag or purse.

You can save 50% off an Amazon Fire TV stick, which allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies in full HD picture. The brand says this generation is 50% faster than the previous versions, too.

Prime members can save 62% off the Echo Show 8. This tech gadget does it all: calendar reminders, controlling other smart devices, video calls, streaming and more.

These high-quality earbuds offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, says the brand. You'll save 33% during the Black Friday deals!

You won't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal — almost 10% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions.

Save 45% off this 32-inch Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and television right off your TV.

Not only will you save almost 30% but this also happens to be one of Oprah's Favorite Things. This Kindle Scribe allows you to read, jot down notes, journal and sketch.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. Plus Maybelline mentions you can expect up to 12 hours of medium coverage.

Whether you've been wanting to try this trendy, hydrating ingredient or looking for a gift for a beauty lover, the brand says this No. 1 bestseller will help the skin feel soothed and moisturized.

Give your loved ones the gift of relaxation this year with this aromatherapy shower steamer set. It comes with six different scents and is currently marked down by 40%!

According to the brand, this hair dryer uses HyperAir IQ technology to minimize damage while drying. Plus, it comes with two attachments: a concentrator and a diffuser — grab it now for 30% off!

At nearly 50% off, this robot vacuum is a great find for post-holiday cleanups! With Wi-Fi connectivity and personalized cleaning recommendations, it makes a great gift for yourself or anybody who just moved out on their own.

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

A soft pair of slippers for less than $25 may seem like a dream, but it’s a dream come true! Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always cold.

"These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!" says one verified reviewer. And since you can really never have enough leggings, you might want to stock up on this No.1 bestseller while they're on sale.

Save 46% off these highly-rated New Balance sneakers, which the brand says have lightweight cushioning and support. "The cushioning and support make them ideal for long walks, workouts, and all-day wear. I’ve experienced less fatigue and discomfort, even during extended periods of activity," says on verified reviewer.

Looking for your new favorite jeans? This straight-leg pair from Amazon is on sale at 50% off right now. The pair has a patented crisscross design to shape your silhouette, according to the brand.

These boots by Koolaburra by Ugg will make a great gift for any fashionista. The cozy boots come in four different colors and feature a stylish buckle and zipper enclosure.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Coming in a set of two, these pillows are made with breathable, down-alternative filling to keep you cool at night, says the brand. You can score it now for under $40.

You can save 50% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker. The brand says it has the option to brew six, eight or 10-ounce cups and features an automatic shutoff.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly-perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.

Give your morning coffee an upgrade; this Nespresso machine is 36% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee machine comes with a milk frother to really elevate your morning latte.

Get ready to host this holiday season with a countertop ice maker. For under $100, this isn't just a hosting must-have but it will come in handy during those summer days at the beach.

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

This cuddly plushie from the popular series has seven phrases and sings the CoComelon nursery song, says the brand. It's currently on deal for 50% off, so you'll want to score it now!

This hot toy is on sale for 30% off, and according to Amazon, it's a No.1 "most gifted" item. It stands almost four feet tall with three stories and a slide — talk about a dreamhouse!