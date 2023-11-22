It's Thanksgiving, and for weeks you've been meticulously crossing your t's and dotting your i's to ensure that everything goes just right. Turkey thawed? Check. Extra chairs up from the basement? Done. Enough napkins to go around? Yep.

But, lo and behold, the big day has arrived — and much like The Waitresses' classic Christmas song, "Christmas Wrapping," oh dang...you forgot the cranberries.

Before launching into a full-scale holiday meltdown, breathe in, breath out: We've got you covered with this list of stores that are open on Thanksgiving in 2023.

It's true that many stores, including grocers and other popular retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco, will be closed to allow their employees time to spend with their families and rest up before the madness of Black Friday sets in.

And, yes, it might be a tiny bit more difficult to find cranberries than if you'd picked them up sooner. But all hope is not lost. Whether it's cranberries for the table or tissues for the cold the kids unexpectedly woke up with, there are plenty of retailers, grocers and convenience stores open for your last-minute shopping needs.

We've got all the details ahead. Keep in mind that while retailers may be open, some might have adjusted holiday hours, and select locations or certain franchises might be closed altogether.

So, as always, it's best to call your nearest location ahead of time or check local hours online to avoid any further holiday hassles.

With that out of the way, here's everything you need to know this Thanksgiving 2023.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

ACME: A majority of stores are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

Casey’s : Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies and other stores open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores that may offer Thanksgiving hours

According to these retailers, while most of their locations will be closed, some stores may be open on Thanksgiving. As always, check local hours or call ahead before going.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving