What grocery stores are open (and closed) on the 4th of July? Here's a list

It's the Fourth of July and hopefully you've got big plans to celebrate America's birthday. If not, no worries because we have a list of fun things to do on July 4 right here.

Now, here's an Independence Day trivia question for you: How old is the United States turning this year?

If you guessed 247, you'd be correct! We have to admit, America is looking pretty good for her age.

To mark the occasion, we've collected some of our favorite Fourth of July quotes. Better yet, we compiled a list of holiday-inspired captions to pair with your Instagram photos. After all, your celebration deserves a keepsake photo or two, especially if you're planning a backyard party with friends or inviting the family over for a barbecue.

Whoops, did you just realize you forgot to grab ketchup for the burgers? Don't sweat it because we've got a list of which grocery stores are open on July 4th. Most your favorite supermarket chains and retailers are keeping their doors open, but select stores are closed or have modified hours. That said, it's always worth checking with your nearest location ahead of time.

Grocery stores open on July 4th

ACME: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Gas stations will open at their normal time and close at 7 p.m. Find local store hours here. Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal hours. The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Market District : Supermarkets are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Safeway : Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here. Shaw’s : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will open at its normal time but stores will close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on July 4th

Casey’s : Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: Stores are open with normal hours. Check local store hours here. GetGo : Stores are open with normal business hours. Check local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with normal business hours. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

