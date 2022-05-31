It’s the Fourth of July, so you know what that means: It's time to break out the Fourth of July party decorations, throw on your star-studded swimsuit, fire up the grill and invite everyone over for an epic 246th birthday bash.

When the time comes, post all about your red, white and blue celebration on social media — with a festive Fourth of July caption, of course.

There are so many different approaches you can take. Maybe the long weekend is an excuse for some quality friend or couple time, and you want your Instagram caption to reflect that. Or it's possible that you'd like to share a Fourth of July or freedom quote that expresses your feelings about America's independence.

No matter if you're planning a day full of fun Fourth of July activities (think: baseball games and fireworks shows) or sticking with something more low-key, make sure to take plenty of pictures and use one of these patriotic, funny or song-inspired captions for your most star-spangled Instagram or Facebook post yet.

Patriotic Fourth of July captions

Oh America, sweet America!

Dear America — you're the land that I love.

Let freedom ring!

Hand to heart, stars and stripes forever.

All things red, white and blue to you and yours this Fourth of July.

Happy Fourth of July to my favorite Yankee Doodle Dandy!

Today Lady Liberty holds her torch just a little higher in celebration of America.

Wave your star-spangled banners high, today is the Fourth of July!

A Fourth of July toast to freedom, liberty, prosperity and peace for all.

Today we hold true to the red, white and blue.

Liberty and justice for everyone. No matter what.

Fourth of July captions for couples

From sea to shining sea, you complete me.

Let us go Fourth and into the future together.

You’re red, white and blue-tiful!

I’m a sparkler, you’re a firecracker. Put us together and it’s fireworks!

You + Me = Fourth-ever.

You’re my national treasure!

Freedom means unapologetically being with you.

Dang, you rocket!

You're the stars to my stripes.

I pledge allegiance to you — always and forever.

You’re my summer blockbuster!

My heart beats true for red, white and you!

You make my heart go boom!

You’re the marching band in my Fourth of July parade.

Funny Fourth of July captions

George Washington is the Founding Founder of the mic drop.

In case you’re wondering, I’m just here for the fireworks and wine.

Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell burger? It made the onion ring.

May the Fourth (of July) be with you!

Life, liberty and the pursuit of chicken that's not overcooked on the grill.

I bet you thought I was going to quote "Firework" by Katy Perry again, didn't you? Well, I am.

Fourth of July greetings from _______________, aka the totally awesome vacation we're on and you're not. See you when we get back!

Give me liberty or give me beer! OK, I'll take both.

The British are coming! The British are coming! Dang, it's about time! I love Paul McCartney!

Since it's Independence Day and all, does that mean that the dog can feed itself? Kidding, of course.

Fourth of July captions for friends

Hotdogs, baseball, sparklers and good friends: everything you need for the perfect Fourth of July.

A toast to our friendship and letting freedom ring, today and always.

Star-spangled friends forever!

The true meaning of July Fourth: red, white and blue cocktails!

Who needs fireworks? You're looking at a bunch of firecrackers right here!

There's nothing better than a good friend. Unless that friend brings fireworks. Then they become a best friend.

Friends are like stars and stripes, you may not always see them, but you know they're there somewhere.

The very best friends are the ones that have pool parties on the Fourth of July.

Friends don't let friends celebrate the Fourth of July without margaritas.

We're funny. We're crazy. We've got sparklers. It's going to be epic.

Real friends know that you hate fireworks and invite you over to watch "Jaws" for the hundredth time instead.

Matching swimsuits are a sign of a good time.

Meet Snap, Crackle and Pop.

