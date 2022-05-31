It’s the Fourth of July, so you know what that means: It's time to break out the Fourth of July party decorations, throw on your star-studded swimsuit, fire up the grill and invite everyone over for an epic 246th birthday bash.
When the time comes, post all about your red, white and blue celebration on social media — with a festive Fourth of July caption, of course.
There are so many different approaches you can take. Maybe the long weekend is an excuse for some quality friend or couple time, and you want your Instagram caption to reflect that. Or it's possible that you'd like to share a Fourth of July or freedom quote that expresses your feelings about America's independence.
No matter if you're planning a day full of fun Fourth of July activities (think: baseball games and fireworks shows) or sticking with something more low-key, make sure to take plenty of pictures and use one of these patriotic, funny or song-inspired captions for your most star-spangled Instagram or Facebook post yet.
Patriotic Fourth of July captions
- Oh America, sweet America!
- Dear America — you're the land that I love.
- Let freedom ring!
- Hand to heart, stars and stripes forever.
- All things red, white and blue to you and yours this Fourth of July.
- Happy Fourth of July to my favorite Yankee Doodle Dandy!
- Today Lady Liberty holds her torch just a little higher in celebration of America.
- Wave your star-spangled banners high, today is the Fourth of July!
- A Fourth of July toast to freedom, liberty, prosperity and peace for all.
- Today we hold true to the red, white and blue.
- Liberty and justice for everyone. No matter what.
Fourth of July captions for couples
- From sea to shining sea, you complete me.
- Let us go Fourth and into the future together.
- You’re red, white and blue-tiful!
- I’m a sparkler, you’re a firecracker. Put us together and it’s fireworks!
- You + Me = Fourth-ever.
- You’re my national treasure!
- Freedom means unapologetically being with you.
- Dang, you rocket!
- You're the stars to my stripes.
- I pledge allegiance to you — always and forever.
- You’re my summer blockbuster!
- My heart beats true for red, white and you!
- You make my heart go boom!
- You’re the marching band in my Fourth of July parade.
Funny Fourth of July captions
- George Washington is the Founding Founder of the mic drop.
- In case you’re wondering, I’m just here for the fireworks and wine.
- Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell burger? It made the onion ring.
- May the Fourth (of July) be with you!
- Life, liberty and the pursuit of chicken that's not overcooked on the grill.
- I bet you thought I was going to quote "Firework" by Katy Perry again, didn't you? Well, I am.
- Fourth of July greetings from _______________, aka the totally awesome vacation we're on and you're not. See you when we get back!
- Give me liberty or give me beer! OK, I'll take both.
- The British are coming! The British are coming! Dang, it's about time! I love Paul McCartney!
- Since it's Independence Day and all, does that mean that the dog can feed itself? Kidding, of course.
Fourth of July captions for friends
- Hotdogs, baseball, sparklers and good friends: everything you need for the perfect Fourth of July.
- A toast to our friendship and letting freedom ring, today and always.
- Star-spangled friends forever!
- The true meaning of July Fourth: red, white and blue cocktails!
- Who needs fireworks? You're looking at a bunch of firecrackers right here!
- There's nothing better than a good friend. Unless that friend brings fireworks. Then they become a best friend.
- Friends are like stars and stripes, you may not always see them, but you know they're there somewhere.
- The very best friends are the ones that have pool parties on the Fourth of July.
- Friends don't let friends celebrate the Fourth of July without margaritas.
- We're funny. We're crazy. We've got sparklers. It's going to be epic.
- Real friends know that you hate fireworks and invite you over to watch "Jaws" for the hundredth time instead.
- Matching swimsuits are a sign of a good time.
- Meet Snap, Crackle and Pop.
Song lyrics for Fourth of July captions
- "I'm just like my country / I'm young, scrappy and hungry / And I'm not throwin' away my shot." — Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
- "It bleeds, it scorns, but it shines when times get hard / You can't break an American heart." —Faith Hill, "American Heart"
- "Ain't that America somethin' to see, baby? / Ain't that America, home of the free?" — John Mellencamp, "Pink Houses"
- "Home, to a new and shiny place / Make our bed, we'll say our grace / Freedom's light burning warm." — Neil Diamond, "America"
- " Nothing's sweeter than summertime / And American honey." — Lady A, "American Honey"
- "You just gotta ignite the light / And let it shine / Just own the night / Like the Fourth of July." — Katy Perry, "Firework"
- "I stand proud and brave and tall / I want justice for us all / So color me America, red, white and blue." — Dolly Parton, "Color me America"
- "I'm so glad I'm livin' in the USA / Anything you want, we got right here in the USA — Chuck Berry, "Back in the USA"
- "I got my hands up, they’re playin’ my song / I know I’m gonna be okay / Yeah, it’s a party in the USA" — Miley Cyrus, "Party in the USA"
- "From the mountains to the prairies / To the oceans white foam / God bless America, my home sweet home." — Irving Berlin, “God Bless America”
- "This land was made for you and me." — Woody Guthrie, “This Land is Your Land”
- "My country ‘tis of thee / Sweet land of liberty / For all eternity / Let freedom ring." — Samuel Francis Smith, “America”
- "And crown thy good with brotherhood / From sea to shining sea!" — Katharine Lee Bates, “America the Beautiful”
- "O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave / O’er the land of the free / And the home of the brave?" — Francis Scott Key, "The Star-Spangled Banner"
- "Ev’ry heart beats true / Under red, white and blue." — George M. Cohan, “You’re a Grand Old Flag"
- "March along, sing our song / With the Army of the free / Count the brave, count the true / Who have fought to victory." — John Philip Sousa and Edmund Louis Gruber, "The Army Goes Rolling Along"
- "The red and white and starry blue / Is freedom’s shield and hope." — John Philip Sousa, "Stars and Stripes Forever"
- "You’re a high-flying flag / And forever in peace may you wave." — George M. Cohan, "You’re a Grand Old Flag"
- "Here’s a toast to the host / Of those who love the vastness of the sky / To a friend we send a message of his brother men who fly." — Robert Crawford, "U.S. Air Force Song"
- "This land is your land and this land is my land / From California to the New York island / From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters." — Woody Guthrie, "This Land is Your Land"
- "I pledge thee my allegiance, America, the bold / For this is my country, to have and to hold!" — Don Raye and Al Jacobs, "This Is My Country"
- "Let music swell the breeze / And ring from all the trees / Sweet freedom’s song." — Samuel Francis Smith, "America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)"
- "O beautiful for spacious skies / For amber waves of grain / For purple mountain majesties / Above the fruited plain!" — Katharine Lee Bates, "America the Beautiful"
- "But should old acquaintance be forgot / Keep your eye on the grand old flag." — George M. Cohan, "You’re a Grand Old Flag"