Ready to save? Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway!

You might have already seenour comprehensive guide to all your Amazon Prime Day questions, but to help you out even more, we sorted through thousands of discounted products and came up with our absolute favorite Amazon Prime Day deals, including savings on a Roomba, Instant Pot and more. To take advantage of the sales, just sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (which, of course, you can always cancel later) and get to shopping.

We'll update this page as new style, beauty, parenting, tech, home and kitchen deals come our way.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

The days of getting tangled in headphone wires are over. Sweat and weather-resistant, the headphones stay put through every step, lunge or push-up. And, oh yeah, the crisp sound is pretty fantastic, too. They have over 3,000 reviews on Amazon and 1,000 'answered questions'.

Amazon's bestselling Kindle, the Paperwhite, is a lightweight 6-inch e-reader with a battery that lasts for weeks. It's also glare-free and waterproof, making it perfect for reading outdoors. And if you're a Prime member, you'll have access to thousands of books for free!

Want to try out a smart display device, but don't want to make a big commitment? This new, compact version of the standard 10-inch Echo Show has a 5.5-inch display screen to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. Just ask it to show you a recipe, watch live TV, stream from Hulu, see the front door security camera and make video calls.

This may be the smallest version of the Apple iPad, but it comes with tons of space for photos, books and music. It also has a 10-hour battery life, making it perfect for trips or sliding it into your bag on the way to the beach.

Over the past two years, Ring alarms have become increasingly popular for homeowners who want to bring extra security to their doorstep. This doorbell works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to your Echo Dot when motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed. You can also use it to communicate with visitors.

Apple AirPods are a TODAY editor favorite! As one contributor wrote, "They've even changed my morning routine. Every morning, I pop the AirPods in and listen to a podcast as I get ready. I'm able to move around freely, do my makeup, pack my bag and bounce around the apartment listening to some of my favorites without waking up my husband in the next room. For that, he is incredibly grateful."

Amazon is slashing prices for highly-coveted TVs — like this 49-inch from Toshiba. It features ultra HD, built-in streaming apps and smart functionality.

The Amazon FireTV Stick is perfect for anyone who love watching TV. The tiny device plugs into yourTV’s HDMI port and instantly provides access to all the top streaming channels and some you never even heard of. The included ​​voice remote lets dad easily control the TV without having to put down his snacks.

Whether you're off to the pool or the beach, this water-resistant speaker is perfect for any adventure you go on this summer. It's voice prompts making Bluetooth pairing easier than ever and it even has a built-in mic for speakerphone or accessing digital voice assistants!

Tile is a handy device that safeguards against misplacing important things. They can track down your keys, phone, headphones, whatever you decide to hook them up to. TODAY Parenting favorites Cat and Nat "love to use the Tile Mate so I don't lose my keys. I lose everything else. I'm too busy trying not to lose my kids."

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

This "smart" toothbrush connects to the enhanced Oral-B App that provides real-time guidance while users brush, and records brushing activity that they can also share with their dentist on their next visit. It also has over 4,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4 star rating.

It's a great day for dental hygiene. First the Sonicare toothbrush, now the popular Waterpik flosser is marked down by 57%. It was the first flosser to be awarded the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance and it features 10 pressure settings and a 90-second timer. More than 14,000 positive Amazon reviews tout the gadget's effectiveness.

A favorite of Vern Yip from 'Trading Spaces', this vacuum is easy to maneuver thanks to the ball design and the manufacturer has the strongest suction of any vacuum out there. It's also a fan-favorite for cleaning up pet hair.

This robotic vacuum allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot home app, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant. It also has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multisurface brushes to pick up everything from small particles to large debris, according to the manufacturer.

This kit provides a detailed look into your family's ancestry, using the company's database of family information. If you ever have questions about your family tree or ethnicity, it's worth a look! This also makes an excellent gift!

The Duo Plus is one of the latest and greatest Instant Pots. It has more custom features, improved usability and a large LCD screen, according to Amazon. In addition to all of the basic Instant Pot functions, it can also cook eggs, sterilize and make cake too.

Our readers love this egg cooker. It makes hard-boiled, poached eggs and omelets perfectly within minutes. Just press the start button and you can move around to organize any other morning tasks while your breakfast is prepared. As an added bonus, this version of the Dash Egg Cooker can also steam vegetables, make dumplings and warm tortillas!

It's rare to find a rangefinder for 50% off — especially one from Callaway! It has 6x magnification range and can calculate 5-1000 yards within 1 yard of accuracy. If you're looking for more golf gear, you can get a full set of Callaway Strata clubs for only $165 (normally $250).

This multi-use coffee machine lets you make coffee, lattes or cappuccinos at the push of a button. It even has a 'shot' setting to brew a concentrated shot of coffee to add to any drink!

The Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

This sleek laptop has a 14-inch display screen and lay flat capability. Users describe it as the "perfect laptop for your everyday needs". It only weighs three pounds, so go ahead and throw it in your bag and head right out the door.

For something a little more heavy-duty, this laptop comes with Google Drive, 4 GB of storage and 11 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. Extra bonus: It connects to all your Android apps.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

The "Amazon coat" that went viral this past winter is part of the retailer's big sale, too. To get the discount, select a size and then apply the 40% off coupon for discount at your cart.

At over 70% off, these classic Ray-Ban sunglasses are perfect for men or women. They make a great gift and flatter most face shapes!

A favorite brand of Oprah Winfrey, NYDJ jeans are known for their slimming fit and ability to lift and tuck in all the right places. This pair has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and is an Amazon Choice product.

These designer jeans rarely go on sale! A fan-favorite with a perfect 5-star review, one Amazon user raved, "They fit like a glove, have enough stretch to be comfortable but still keep their shape."

This tweed shift dress is perfect for work. It has a pearl detail on the two front pockets and fringe at neck and sleeves.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

A hair stylist favorite, this hair treatment helps smooth, de-tangle and repair your locks in just 10 minutes. "Over and over again, I have seen clients come in with healthier hair when using this on a regular basis at home — they can go longer between haircuts, go blonder without breakage and extend the life of keratin treatments,” said Laurel Berg, a stylist and owner of the Laurel Beauty Lab in San Francisco.

This face and body suncreen is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and water and sweat-resistant. This moisturizing formula provides protection from UVA, UVB, and IRA rays and defends skin from photoaging and dehydration. Plus, it's made with natural extracts of citrus, basil, and bois de rose, so you'll leave that typical sunscreen smell behind.

Micellar water is the secret French women have known about for years! It's neither a toner nor a traditional facial wash, instead it's a detergent-free liquid you can use to purify your skin of dirt, oil and makeup. It makes cleaning your face a breeze and leaves your skin feeling soft, hydrated and fresh.

Ditch your razor and try this Amazon Choice epilator instead! Similar to waxing, this device gently grasps hairs and pulls them out, meaning you get a longer-lasting, smoother shave every time. It even has a smart light to help reveal short hairs you may have missed.

Clarisonic is having a 30% off sale on their cleansing brush today! As one TODAY editor put it, "I’m telling you — nothing gets your makeup off like the Clarisonic. If you get one, I challenge you: wash your face really well before using it — then go over your face with the Clarisonic. You know what you’ll find? There will still be makeup on the brush."

This lightweight hair dryer has 3 heat settings and a cool shot button. At $11, who doesn't need another hair dryer or two on hand?

Right now, Amazon is taking up to 40% off luxury beauty products, and this is one of our favorites. This CHI straightener is a salon-grade tool that's perfect for taming frizz amidst the summer humidity. It comes with their signature thermal protection spray that protects hair against damage and breakage.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Toy Deals

These tiny fur balls transform into a cute stuffed animal with the love and care from their new owner. It's meant for kids ages 2 and up, so naturally we had a bunch of editors in their 20's check it out - and they loved it. This was the top gift last year for the holidays.

The iconic floor piano from the movie "Big" can now have a place in your home! It also allows kids to record the songs they make up on the instrument and play them back.

Remember these? They're still a kid favorite and now come with new clothing and a whole new attitude.

A holiday must-have in 2017 and 2018, Fingerlings are baby animals that cling to a child's finger, make cute noises and and react to sound, motion and touch. This set includes two Fingerlings and a cute playground!

