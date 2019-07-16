At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon Prime Day is entering its second day — which means new products, new deals, and even more savings.

During the biggest sale of the summer, 75% of consumers said that they intend to partake in the savings. But what's everyone buying?

We've rounded up the top-selling items from the first day of Prime Day 2019, from every TODAY article. Some of the deals have sadly expired, so we're only highlighting the discounts you can still shop.

Read on for the 11 most popular products.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

Most Popular Technology Deals

Save more than 60% on the Fire TV Stick. With plenty of storage for apps and games, access to streaming services, and a comprehensive voice experience from Alexa, it's the perfect way to upgrade your TV.

A similar Fire TV Stick 4K option is also available — with even higher quality than the standard Fire Stick, and it's currently 50% off.

With this thorough home security system, you can get alerts on your smartphone when motion is detected, and optional 24/7 professional monitoring is available for just $10 a month.

Compatible with Alexa, it can show step-by-step recipes, movies and TV shows, video calls, and so much more.

Get your house cleaner than ever, with zero effort, with this Wi-Fi connected vacuum — for nearly 40% off. Advanced features, automatic charging, and a high capacity mean it's perfect for every home.

Save 30% on the midnight-blue version of this wireless speaker. With a soft-touch exterior and high-quality sound in a small system, it's perfect for beach days and barbecues.

Most Popular Style and Health Deals

This at-home treatment helps provide real, structural repair that works from within your hair to leave it stronger than ever.

Easy-to-use and small enough to store anywhere, this water flosser is the best way to get your teeth squeaky-clean without actually having to go to the dentist.

Save over 50% on this 12-pack of razor blade refills. Each refill is equivalent to a month of shaves — so this package can be one year's worth.

Skip painful waxing or threading sessions with this hair removal tool from Braun. With Sensosmart technology, it helps remove short hairs for long-lasting smoothness.

Most Popular DNA Testing Deals

This new test from the popular brand allows you to discover 26 of your most interesting personal traits and provides in-depth historical insight and precise geographic details. Today, it's $50 cheaper than usual.

If you want a less comprehensive or costly version, try the Ethnicity Test, which allows you determine precisely where your family originated — that model's currently 50% off.

This DNA test can help determine more than 125 features, like important health and wellness information and interesting data about your ancestry. It's 50% off for the rest of Prime Day.

For more Prime Day stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!