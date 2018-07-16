The best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Prime Day is finally upon us, and with it comes major deals on tons of gadgets that have the potential to make your home smarter and your life a little easier!

We've waded through hundreds of Prime Day deals on tech gear to find the best savings on top products — like Bose wireless Bluetooth speakers, Bose noise cancelling headphones, Dyson cordless vacuums and other popular products.

If any of these items are on your wish list, you're definitely not alone. According to a study by the Consumer Technology Association, wireless earbuds and headphones, portable Bluetooth speakers, laptops and wireless home network devices are high up on many shopping lists this year, with smartphones listed as the most-desired tech item.

So it's a great day to get a head start on holiday shopping, too. Yes...even though it's July.

These savings are short-lived, so snag some of those high-dollar tech items at low prices while you can. And be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day hub, which we'll update as we find more great deals.

Top 5 Tech Prime Day Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $125 (usually $279), Amazon

These best-selling noise-cancelling headphones are great for long plane rides and are compatible with Apple devices. If you're looking for the Samsung-compatible ones, you can shop those at the discounted price, too! The active noise-cancellation technology cancels out ambient noise by playing the opposite frequency, so all you'll hear is your music or podcasts. Cool!

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, $69 (usually $99), Amazon

You can snag this wireless Bose speaker 37 percent off. It's waterproof, portable and boasts a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six hours. One of our editors has it and takes it with her to the beach, pool and even on long bike rides.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $419 (usually $499), Amazon

Say goodbye to plugging in and unplugging your vacuum from room to room with this cordless vacuum from Dyson. The rechargeable battery can last up to 40 minutes and the powerful suction works on all kinds of carpets.

Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible, $315 (usually $367), Amazon

There are major deals on laptops that run the Google operating system, Chrome OS. This one, as well as several others included in Prime Day, are convertible, meaning you can use it as a laptop or a tablet! This isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, and doesn't boast huge computing power, so it's great for just surfing the web and running basic applications.

For more advanced laptops, check out the Acer Chromebook 14, ASUS Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook 15 and the Google Pixelbook to compare models and prices and pick the one that's best for your needs.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush, $120 (usually $290), Amazon

Major deal alert! Tons of Philips Sonicare and Norelco products are 40 percent off during Prime Day. A few TODAY editors love the dentist-approved Sonicare line. It is powerful without being abrasive, keeping enamel intact, but deeply cleaning.

