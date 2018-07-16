The best style and beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

If you're hoping to score some awesome beauty and style deals this Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck! There will be thousands of Prime Day deals up for grabs — and some pretty impressive discounts on beauty and style items, in particular.

With so many sales to sort through, we know it can be a bit overwhelming, so we hand-picked a few of the best beauty and style deals to help kick off your online shopping spree.

Happy shopping!

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. We will do our best to keep them updated, but due to the nature of Amazon Prime Day, there's a chance prices will be different than what's listed below!

Get ready to score some major beauty deals on Amazon Prime day! Shutterstock

Why wait for Black Friday to refresh your beauty essentials when you can get major discounts right now? We'll be clearing out some counter space for these enviable deals.

Venus Comfortglide Razor Refills (6 Count), $14 (normally $20), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Venus razors rarely go on sale, so if you're running low on this best-seller, now's the time to stock up. These razors feature moisture bars and a three-blade design to make shaving comfortable.

Olay Magnemasks Infusion Starter Kit, $31 (usually $45), Amazon

Get in on the Korean beauty craze with this mask that uses magnets to infuse anti-aging ingredients deeper into the skin. It's designed to counteract skin sagging and fine lines. Plus, pulling a magnetic mask off your face just feels cool.

Junetics Pure Energy Day Serum, $30 (usually $43), Amazon

Save 30 percent off this hydrating, restorative day serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and provides an instant glow.

Braun Face 851 Miniature Epilator, $49 (usually $90), Amazon

Remove hair and cleanse your face with ease thanks to this facial epilator and cleansing brush system. It's waterproof and comes with four different brush heads. The best part? Ten micro-openings catch the tiniest of hairs.

Clarisonic Mia Deep Pore Facial Cleansing Brush, $79 (usually $130), Amazon

Calling all skin care aficionados: Now's the time to save 40 percent on a deep cleaninsing Clarisonic Mia brush with soft bristles and an oscillation technology. It's a great way to gently buff away dead skin cells and dirt. You can read more about why we love the Clarisonic Mia brush!

Expect major savings on women's fashion on Amazon Prime Day. Getty Images

Sick of all the clothes you own? Save up to 50 percent off fashion today and feel a little less guilty about adding new items to your closet.

Ray-Ban Erika Metal Non-Polarized Sunglasses, as low as $77 (usually $153), Amazon

Need a new pair of shades? Save up to 50 percent off sleek Ray-Bans, like this sassy non-polarized pair with 100-percent UV protection and a sturdy metal frame.

Adidas Neo Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker, as low as $23-$67 (usually $45-$135), Amazon

Grab a fresh new pair of comfy kicks for up to 50 percent off on Prime Day. These Adidas sneakers boast a stylish, classic design and a comfortable memory foam footbed.

The athletic wear sale includes shoes and clothing, so you can upgrade your whole workout (or athleisure) wardrobe!

HALE Women's Kenna Stunner Mid Rise Skinny Jean, as low as $24 (usually $49), Amazon

When you need a new pair of jeans, there never seems to be a sale. So stock up on denim and other select fashion items now for up to 50 percent off, including this sleek pair of skinny jeans with a high waist and modern design.

Jessica Simpson Women's Cirrus Dress Pump, $26 (usually $59), Amazon

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a huge fan of nude pumps to elongate her legs. At $33, we think we'll pick up a few pairs of these pointed heels for summer weddings and nights out!

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress, $10 (usually $22), Amazon

Comfy? Check. Versatile? Check. This T-shirt dress definitely meets all of our style must-haves! After all, here at TODAY, we are big fans of inexpensive T-shirt dresses for the warmer seasons.

Guys can get in on the Amazon Prime Day style deals, too! Amazon

Amazon didn't forget about stylish guys. This Prime Day, you can score men's work essentials, seasonable staples and fun accessories at a major discount. These items are at the top of our wish list!

Goodthreads Men's Stretch Chino Short, as low as $13 (usually $25), Amazon

Help your guy look cool and comfy this summer with a colorful pair of chino shorts. This pair is available in 11 colors and is up to 50 percent off today.

Peak Velocity Men's Quantum Fleece Loose-Fit Sweatpant, as low as $15 (usually $29), Amazon

It's steamy out there now, but cooler weather is right around the corner. And what guy doesn't love a coze pair of fleece sweatpants? They're up to 50 percent off.

Billy Reid Pensacola Polo Shirt, as low as $55 (usually $80), Amazon

Ahh the polo shirt: A staple in every guy's wardrobe. Lucky for you, this one's up to 30 percent off!

Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit 5-Pocket Chino Pant, as low as $15 (usually $30), Amazon

Cotton work pants at up to 50 percent off? Not too shabby, Amazon, not too shabby. They're slim-fit and feature five pockets to carry all the essentials.

Pendleton Men's Long Sleeve Canyon Shirt, approx. $30 - $97 (usually $42-$139), Amazon

Grab this comfy flannel for one heck of a deal. It's the perfect fall layering piece, since the lumberjack-chic look is probably here to stay.

Cole Haan GrandEvOlution Shortwing Oxford, $111 (normally $280), Amazon

Cole Haan is known for making dress shoes that feel like sneakers. These snazzy oxfords at 60 percent off are no exception. They're comfortable and look great — so most guys are big fans. Some purchases are just meant to be.

DL1961 Men's Russell Slim Straight, $113 (usually up to $188), Amazon

Finding sales on this popular denim brand isn't always easy.The sleek stitching makes these look stylish with any outfit. So, if you've been eyeing a pair, it's probably a good time to make a move now!

Russell Athletic Men's Performance T-Shirt, $6 (usually $9-$33), Amazon

Moisture-wicking technology in this versatile top keeps you cool and dry, while UPF 30+ will help protect you from the sun.

